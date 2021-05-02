Bob Henke column: The baffling emergence of the periodic cicadas

I seem to have a history of being surrounded by coworkers cut from a different cloth. This is particularly evident at one of my current workplaces, inhabited by a trio of siblings who give new meaning to the Cajun term, “Pa tout la.” Revealing their true identities would amount to an effective death sentence, so they will simply be tagged as The Goose Island Goddess, Wonder Woman and the Dairy Princess so no one will recognize them.

This group is challenging because they can act completely normal for long stretches and then suddenly explode into complete bird-whistle chaos for no apparent reason. I have grown used to these antics, sometimes even being able to predict and begin to understand the alleged trains of thought. Still, every now and then, I stumble into something totally beyond my ken.

So it was a short while ago when I walked right into one end of an animated phone conversation. The GLG was on the phone, yelling and waving her free hand for emphasis. From the volume of sound coming out of the phone, I was shortly able to identify her sister, WW, on the other end apparently in an equal degree of swivet. The dispute apparently had to do with why DP had called GLG instead of WW. Finally, GLG yelled, “Well. Just. Go. Get. Him!” and hung up with a flourish.