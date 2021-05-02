Bob Henke column: The baffling emergence of the periodic cicadas

I seem to have a history of being surrounded by coworkers cut from a different cloth. This is particularly evident at one of my current workplaces, inhabited by a trio of siblings who give new meaning to the Cajun term, “Pa tout la.” Revealing their true identities would amount to an effective death sentence, so they will simply be tagged as The Goose Island Goddess, Wonder Woman and the Dairy Princess so no one will recognize them.
This group is challenging because they can act completely normal for long stretches and then suddenly explode into complete bird-whistle chaos for no apparent reason. I have grown used to these antics, sometimes even being able to predict and begin to understand the alleged trains of thought. Still, every now and then, I stumble into something totally beyond my ken.
So it was a short while ago when I walked right into one end of an animated phone conversation. The GLG was on the phone, yelling and waving her free hand for emphasis. From the volume of sound coming out of the phone, I was shortly able to identify her sister, WW, on the other end apparently in an equal degree of swivet. The dispute apparently had to do with why DP had called GLG instead of WW. Finally, GLG yelled, “Well. Just. Go. Get. Him!” and hung up with a flourish.
The story behind the story is equally baffling. Seems their poor, long-suffering father needed a ride to a medical facility and it was DP’s turn to take him. This she did but, insofar as the procedure was to take a couple hours, she went back home to take care of a few chores. These went very well and she was happily engrossed, right up to the point she realized she had completely forgotten her poor father who had been patiently waiting to be picked up for about two hours. Most people would have responded with an expostulation and a quick trip to pick him up.
Most people. ...
DP instead chose to call GLG, reasoning that she was at work and therefore most apt to answer the phone insofar as WW typically spent her days driving from point to point with little rationale for location or order. Unfortunately, DP had worked herself into hysteria over the neglected father and so when she did make contact with GLG, it was impossible to understand what she was saying. It took 10 minutes of increasingly loud interaction before GLG determined the dog was not dead, the house was not on fire, and there had not been a terrorist attack.
Once they established the problem was a forgotten father, another few minutes were spent deciding what to do. The best course, they decided, was to call WW on the off chance her peregrinations had taken her somewhere near the doctor’s office. Since it was still pretty hard to understand the sobbing DP, GLG made the call. Once again, instead of heading off to get the forgotten father, there was another 10-minute frenzied phone call centering on why DP had not called WW instead of GLG. This was where I walked in.
I am happy to report that, after being forgotten for two hours and left to sit an additional half hour while they screamed at each other, their poor father was successfully retrieved and taken home. The next day, I asked why they did not simply call their brother who lives only a couple of minutes away from the medical facility. This was met with huge eye-rolling and derision because, “men are irresponsible and cannot be trusted with something important like that.”
We are shortly to be confronted with a phenomenon which, to some, is equally baffling. This is the emergence of the periodic cicadas. Periodic cicadas are native to the eastern United States and found nowhere else in the world.
Not to be confused with the bright green annual cicadas we hear calling in late summer, periodic cicadas are large, up to two and a half inches long, with bright orange eyes, transparent wings with prominent veins and large plump bodies. They are apparently both delicious and nutritious because everything from birds to cows to housecats to squirrels feast on them.
Because they are a favorite food and because their diet (juices from tree roots) is not particularly rich, periodic cicadas spend most of their life burrowing underground growing so slowly it takes years to reach adulthood. Cicadas seem to love prime numbers. Some subspecies take 17 years to mature while others reach adulthood at 13 and 7 years.
When they approach maturity, they begin to tunnel up from their usual home 24 inches deep in the soil. These tunnels stop an inch or so below the surface or, if it is particularly wet, the nymph may build up a little turret as much as 5 or 6 inches high to protect from drowning. Here they wait until the soil temperature reaches a critical point of 64 degrees, whereupon they all come out and climb up onto tree trunks and other vegetation. The exoskeleton splits and the adult, winged form emerges.
The reason for this huge simultaneous emergence is called predator satiation. After emerging, the cicadas are soft and unable to move or fly for a couple of hours until their new exoskeleton dries. They are easy prey at this point so their survival strategy calls for emerging by the millions, letting the predators fill up on the first ones out and then go to sleep it off while the rest of the cicadas dry and fly off.
This year is Brood X, one of the largest covering (interestingly) 17 states. There are 17 separate groups of 17-year cicadas emerging at different times, 13 groups of 13 year cicadas, and an additional 12 that are apparently on a seven-year cycle. They are all given a Roman numeral designation so this year’s are called “Brood 10.” Since naming/numbering began, two broods have disappeared, both with fairly limited geographic distribution.
When Brood X first hatched and burrowed into the ground, George W. Bush was president, Martha Stewart was going to prison, Nintendo was the latest thing and Donald Trump was a darling of CNN and Democrats everywhere.
Not everyone stands in awe of this amazing natural phenomenon. Female cicadas have a razor sharp ovipositor that makes slices in the tender bark of small tree branches so their eggs remain bathed in sap. This typically kills the tip of the branch. In addition, before egg laying can happen, there is the courtship business which, for periodic cicadas, involves males making a huge amount of noise to attract females. Cicada singing is between 80 and 100 decibels, equivalent to a low-flying plane or lawnmower.