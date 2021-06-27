Bob Henke column: The author's favorites, and more to a story

I had complained about always getting dumb stuff to find and so my next assignment was to locate a plant called Broadleaf Enchanter’s Nightshade. I immediately went to the library, my head full of images of some strange but beautiful witch slipping potions into someone’s soda. Alas, no such story, just the fact that the genus name came from Circe who enchanted Ulysses' crew in the Odyssey. Even thinner, the species name comes from Lutetia, the Latin name for Paris, which it said was the "Witch City." Not only had I never heard of Paris being called that, the plant was not poisonous; it was not even a member of the nightshade family.

When I found it, a weed in a flowerbed a couple of houses down from the school, it was unremarkable. However, the research it took to make myself disappointed did not disappoint Mrs. Currie, who gave me full credit. Therefore, broadleaf enchanter’s nightshade is definitely my favorite plant. My favorite animal is clearly the dog, fish would have to be the sheephead or freshwater drum, bird is more difficult but I think it is probably Wilson’s storm petrol, very likely the most populous bird in the world but hardly ever seen by humans.

