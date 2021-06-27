Bob Henke column: The author's favorites, and more to a story

There have been things, which I blew up to greatness in my mind, only to discover they became quite bland in reality. I got to spend one week each year with my grandparents in Rye. One of the features that generated excitement over this was a huge amusement park called Playland.
I looked forward to many things from the bumper cars to the Tunnel of Love. I was not, of course, in love but I did greatly like riding in the wonderful swan boats. However, there was a feature at which I could only stare. This marvelous ride was called the Steeplechase. Great fiery horses raced around this high-speed merry-go-round, periodically bursting up to great height as they leaped over make-believe fences and hedges.
I was, alas, too short.
In my teenage years, summer jobs kept me away for a couple of years. Finally, when I was 14, Gram and Gramp had begun to make plans to come back to Argyle in retirement. This was perhaps the last summer trip to Rye, so I took a week and went. I found myself greatly excited about going back to Playland. I had endured several growth spurts and was getting quite tall — maybe enough for the Steeplechase.
Not only was I tall enough, I managed to get the exact black charger I had admired for years. It was pure Nirvana, right up to the point when the ride started. For some reason, over the years, the magnificent Steeplechase had turned into just another merry-go-round. It went a bit faster and the horses went up and down a bit farther but it was not even hard to hang on — the charger had a pole sticking up through his shoulders.
It was a huge disappointment but not for long. Walking home, I thought about my memories and imaginings being more vivid and interesting than the actual ride. Since these things made me feel good, I decided to simply remember them whenever I thought of Playland. The black charger leaping fences lived on and, as an adult, I actually rode him again. With my mental context in full swing, it was a lot of fun.
I do not want to disappoint anyone else so, and since I have had far more questions come in the past week than I can possibly answer next month, I am going to handle some of them now. One question helped this decision for it reminded me of the Steeplechase for a bit different reason.
This is for a summer project. What is your favorite plant, animal, bird and fish and why? You are a celebrity aren’t you?
With regard to the celebrity status, you may be in thin ice. Check with your teacher. You can tell her I have written a book, crashed in a helicopter and been bitten by a bear if that helps. My favorite plant brings back a memory similar to the black charger. It was in sixth grade with Mrs. Currie. She was exceptionally tough but we learned a huge amount in her class. Part of science class involved periodic scavenger hunts to locate things she had seen on her walks to and from school. Sometimes the whole class had to search out the same things but other times we all got something different.
I had complained about always getting dumb stuff to find and so my next assignment was to locate a plant called Broadleaf Enchanter’s Nightshade. I immediately went to the library, my head full of images of some strange but beautiful witch slipping potions into someone’s soda. Alas, no such story, just the fact that the genus name came from Circe who enchanted Ulysses' crew in the Odyssey. Even thinner, the species name comes from Lutetia, the Latin name for Paris, which it said was the "Witch City." Not only had I never heard of Paris being called that, the plant was not poisonous; it was not even a member of the nightshade family.
When I found it, a weed in a flowerbed a couple of houses down from the school, it was unremarkable. However, the research it took to make myself disappointed did not disappoint Mrs. Currie, who gave me full credit. Therefore, broadleaf enchanter’s nightshade is definitely my favorite plant. My favorite animal is clearly the dog, fish would have to be the sheephead or freshwater drum, bird is more difficult but I think it is probably Wilson’s storm petrol, very likely the most populous bird in the world but hardly ever seen by humans.
I am pretty sure there is more to the “Seth” story that you purposely left out. Didn’t you get written up for “pampering” him? Inquiring minds all over the state want to know.
Yelled at and threatened, not written up, but that is not really a big deal. What could they do? Make me spend the entire holiday weekend working 16-hour shifts in a campsite? In the interest of full disclosure and mostly to keep this from escalating — yes, there were several more incidents related to this particular individual. The one you reference involves a photograph.
After the bathroom attack, the judge asked that we just give Seth a ticket for the same court date and get him back to his parents ourselves. Thinking he was too chemically impaired to get in much trouble, I called his parents and then left him sitting on a stool in the ticket booth to wait. Minutes later, I was horrified to find him stretched out in the middle of the highway — in the dark, on a curve, in a hotbed of DUI activity. He said he knew his rights and it was illegal for anyone to hit him if he was exactly on the center line. We had too much else going on to mess with him, so I sat him down on the porch, handcuffed one wrist to the gate post and went back to directing traffic.
That year, the state theme for the campsites was “Pamper the Camper” with a big sign to that effect on the front of the booth. One of my loyal officers leaned that sign against Seth he as he slumped asleep, handcuffed to the gate, drool and nasal secretions from his chemistry experiments flowing in great abhorrent strings all the way to the ground. A couple of weeks later, when copies of this picture labeled, “Zone 6 Pampering” began to appear all around the state, I was called to Albany to be screamed at. Part way through they complained I did not seem suitably alarmed. I promised to be doubly repentant the next time. This enraged them, they threw me out of the office, and I went back to work. No big deal. Any other embarrassing info you feel you are missing?
So if I can’t pick up a turtle by the tail, how to safely move them?
There is some current mythology about sliding one hand under their lower shell (plastern) and lifting. This is a pretty good way to either have the turtle thrash itself out of your grasp and be injured by the fall or to get yourself injured either by the scratching claws or a rapidly spinning snapping turtle bite. The smaller painted turtles will not bite but will profusely drain putrid urine all over your arm. I like to just grab the shell about midpoint with both hands and carry them at arm’s length to the side of the road.
This has been enchanting, but I am out of space. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.