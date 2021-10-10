Bob Henke column: Tent theories, and other matters

My son and I just had occasion to be sitting around waiting in the truck for an hour or so before daylight. We talked of many things but one of them was the tent the kids had.

I cannot remember whose birthday it was but I was remembering some of my tenting experiences, so we spent more than we should on a lovely blue tent at Sears as the primary gift. It was a beauty, blue and white with a rain fly Velcro windows — an innovative characteristic at the time — and a great array of aluminum telescoping poles to hold it all up. They wanted it put up first thing the next morning in the front yard, so we did that and then I went about my business. No kids were in sight for the rest of the day, the tent performing its magic perfectly. It was nearly dark when we called them in for supper.

As I walked out in the dark to do the milking, I noticed the tent looked weird. I went over and found it a total shambles, poles bent, huge rips in the side and an unmentionable mess inside. Turns out the kids had invited my current litter of adolescent coonhound pups into the tent with them and, since the pups were all sleeping, the kids just left them when they came in for supper. Unfortunately, they actually listened to my admonition to always leave the tent door zipped closed.

Sightings — Oct. 10 This week's Sightings features a woodchuck, courtesy of Dan Colomb.