Bob Henke column: Talking turkey around Thanksgiving

I really did not want to partake in holidays this year, however, extreme pressure complete with crying persuaded me to drive to Plattsburgh for Thanksgiving dinner at Daughter Two’s house. The proviso was that I had to do nothing but show up — well, show up and bring a couple of pies.

Dutifully, Clyde and I showed up, with Daughter One riding along to make sure we did it. I was sitting in the living room, watching TV, stupidly believing the “you do not have to do anything” business when I was summoned to the kitchen. Seems the turkey carving was not going well and I wound up working on that with knives that apparently had been used to whittle rocks or something. I hate dull knives but was making progress on a couple of fronts.

Daughter Two’s older beagle, Molly, is not particularly brave and was reduced to an underfoot slinking mendicant by Clyde’s presence. Clyde, of course, ignored her and undertook to shadow me around, particularly when I was in the presence of food. He watched the carving process intently while Molly crouched behind Daughter Two a few feet away. It took only a few savory pieces of turkey skin to complete the socialization process — hound food drive will overcome almost anything. Within five minutes, I had them sitting shoulder to shoulder, watching attentively for the next piece of crusty turkey, and taking turns very politely as I called their names.

In the midst of this, Daughter Two was being annoying. I do not even remember the topic. She is a farm girl but has always been a bit squeamish about bird entrails. She would not be the one you would have collecting giblets and this extended to anything fatty or gooey. I had just removed the turkey’s tail and asked if she wanted to use the “Pope’s nose” for soup. She said absolutely not, it was nothing but yucky fat and grizzle. I said well do something with it and flipped it in her direction. She had just time to react with horror and revulsion when I said, “Clyde!” He launched like a missile and snatched it from the air before it reached her. It disappeared with a chomp and a swallow and she disappeared with a retch and revulsion. It cracked me up — she was not quite so amused.

The first question this time just so happens to be on the topic of turkeys.

Is the reason turkey populations go from huge all winter to almost extinct in the spring due to hunting alone or are there other factors?

The correct answer is, none of the above. In mid-summer, hen turkeys come together with their broods of poults, forming large groups called “crèches.” This enhances the chances of babies surviving because there are several adults looking out for danger and locating food sources. The females of these groups often remain together throughout the winter while young males (“jakes”) go off and join some of the all male flocks that get together at the same time.

In the spring, the toms begin to fight and go off by themselves to establish breeding territories. At the same time, hens separate and become very secretive about their nest locations. This is partially to hide from nest predators but also in large measure to hide the nests from the toms. In turkey romance, a hen indicates readiness to mate by crouching flat and motionless on the ground. A tom that encounters a hen sitting on a nest, interprets this as an invitation to mate. The treading and stomping of the heavy tom quickly destroys the nest and breaks the eggs.

In some areas with sparse cover, more nests are destroyed by tom turkeys than are taken by predators. Since the hunting season is near the end of the mating season, hens are already on the nests and every tom taken is one less to destroy these broods. Areas with a hunting season typically have higher populations as a result than areas where hunting does not occur.

Do pheasants use their horns for fighting like deer?

Like the horns on a great horned owl, pheasants do not have actual bony growths, i.e., horns. The protuberances are feathers and are part of the cock pheasant’s regalia intended to impress a female. The horns, along with the huge red shield on the side of the head (also feathers), typically develop more strongly in the bird’s second and subsequent years.

I always heard that turtles do not have a voice and now I am told a nature special on TV said they make vocal sounds when mating. Don’t say something funny. This is a serious question.

What could possibly be amusing about a turtle yodeling during intimacy? Actually, this is some serious research. It started, as the TV accurately reported, with the revelation that the giant tortoises on the Galapagos Islands did vocalize at the high point of the mating process. This stimulated research because the tortoises, like all other turtles, did not possess actual vocal cords. Researchers in Switzerland studied 53 species of both land and aquatic turtles finding in every case that vocalizations were detected. The sounds are produced essentially by using the breathing apparatus as an echo chamber to produce everything from groans to clicks — and in many situations apart from mating. The low volume and sporadic timing of these sounds is what had kept turtle serenades from being detected before now.

Ducks are not nocturnal are they?

Many species of waterfowl migrate at night but some good research sponsored by Ducks Unlimited reveals that many species, particularly puddle ducks, are also quite active at night during non-migratory times in some areas. Typically, the night activity is feeding and quite often it is feeding on carbohydrate-rich foods in open water. It may be that the dark allows these energy-producing foods to be used without danger from avian predators like eagles and ospreys. Owls are not a threat to ducks on the water.

There, I think I have finished the questions. Now it is time for some leftover turkey ...