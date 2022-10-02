Bob Henke column: Tale of a species that's back from the dead

I have, to date, found very few advantages to a solitary life. There are, on the other hand, significant disadvantages. Having no one to blame when I lose something is one such issue. I was actually most apt to blame myself anyway when something of mine disappeared.

In other instances, Dr. Wifey’s propensity to never put things like kitchen utensils in the same place twice became simply a fact of life. Such things were not “lost.” They were in “otherly secured storage.” Now when something is gone, it is because I (and no one else) have put it somewhere dumb.

When we had kids, this was not necessarily the case. There are famous examples. The tie clip from my uniform, which wound up under a mattress because it was “pretty and I didn’t want you to lose it” was one of my favorites. I once got ready to go coon hunting and could not locate the leather leashes and couplers I used on the dogs. I found them in use as lashing to support one of the several treehouses the kids erected in the sumac jungle where they played.

I do think the most baffling and unexplainable was a pair of thermal socks. These I used for both warmth and blister protection when it was time to spend 12 hours walking on one of the big lakes checking ice fishermen. I did not mind 20 or 30 miles of hiking on ice but it did demand the right equipment. My socks were found tied in a knot in the snow on top of the roof of the house, to this day an unexplained phenomenon.

Sightings — Oct. 2 A grass wasp nest is the featured item in this week's Sightings.

Much the same applies to many wildlife species. In school, we learned about extinctions both prehistoric (mammoths, ground sloths, saber-tooth cats and the like) as well as historic (the gold standard was the dodo bird). In the 1960s, the concept of endangered species became vogue primarily through the vector of depletion of birds and amphibians via the DDT issue.

In 1973, we codified the concept with the passage of the Endangered Species Act in which the United States set itself up as the responsible party for wildlife issues worldwide. Although the idea of endangered species was hijacked by some fund-raising groups, the core concept is very valuable and the focus caused by the act has resulted in some great success stories. It has also provided a way to feel badly about some losses.

The environment is continually changing and every change benefits some species, harms others and opens new environments to exploitation. From the standpoint of wildlife management science, the species that have adapted the most strongly are the ones most at risk. Becoming perfectly adapted to a very narrow set of environmental conditions makes that species less able to handle any change to this niche. Examples include many of the island species when a new animal, like a rat or snake or mongoose, is introduced. Native species often crumble and even disappear because they are too specialized to easily change to meet an environmental challenge. More generalized species, like rats, can easily accommodate a wide range of conditions.

Species can create their own “islands” simply by adapting to a tight range of environmental conditions like altitude or a single kind of food. One of my favorites in this category is a large purple bird called a Spix’s macaw. That guy Spix discovered a great many bird species and named them after himself. My first introduction to the endangered macaw was at a craft fair, which is, incidentally, a great place to find all sorts of illicit wildlife products.

I noticed a set of earrings that featured large feathers of a shade of purple I had not seen before. The lady told me they were shed by “a friend’s parrot.” I bought them and a trip to an expert determined they came from a Spix’s macaw. A very involved investigation ensued and a couple of years later, federal wildlife officials arrested a fellow several states away. It was my first experience testifying in federal court.

Humans were the big change in the Spix’s macaw environment. They were rare, confined to a dry tropical forest area called a “caatinga” containing certain kinds of fruit. This rarity made them a prize of bird enthusiasts and local people could earn the equivalent of 10 year’s income by selling a single bird. Poaching has nearly wiped them out. A very ambitions breeding and reintroduction program has been under way since 1995 but its effectiveness has been diminished by the fact poaching for the caged bird trade continues to be a huge threat, removing stocked birds as fast as they can be released.

This is a common story but not inevitable. For years, the state fish of Colorado, the greenback cutthroat trout, has been declared extinct. Then, in 2012, against all odds and in an area where the trout had not been traditionally found, a small population was discovered. It appears that many years ago, some enterprising fishing guide hoping to attract clients, stocked all species of cutthroat in Bear Creek, just outside Colorado Springs.

Fisheries biologists got right on it, doing habitat work on Bear Creek and raising young greenbacks in a hatchery. These young were then stocked in one of the few traditional habitats — a stream called Herman Gulch, just west of Denver. The transplanted fish have begun to reproduce and Colorado’s state fish is back on the list of endangered species, which is far better than extinct in everyone’s opinion. The hope is to develop enough of a base to be able to restock the several other streams where greenbacks used to live.

I wish I could have as much success locating the potato peeler as Colorado has locating extinct trout. ...