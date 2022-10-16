Bob Henke column: Stinkhorns, both common and uncommon

One of the most fun things about this column is the number of interesting people who contact me as a result. Some, although I have never met them in the flesh, seem like old friends. One such is a minister (I deduced Pentecostal although he never really specified). James never fails to contact me if I use the word “evolution” in one of the columns. The missives are typically either multipage letters or voicemail messages that run out of time. I recently received a message from him, which was somewhat different. He was thanking me for having not used this abhorrent term recently — he counted this as a result of his ministering.

The timing of this missive was especially interesting insofar as I was at the time musing how I would start a piece on mushrooms and had been thinking about events that apparently happened 800 million and 300 million years ago.

One of my most beloved lines of script comes from my favorite movie — Oh Brother, Where Art Thou. The music is great and some of the dialogue is magnificent but I particularly loved when a fellow contends it is up to him to protect people from “…all those smart-ass folks say we condescended from monkeys!”

This resonated because James is continually asking me if I really think I am a monkey’s uncle. I presume James’s righteous indignation over the concept of evolution is going to be tremendously enhanced when I point out that, while monkeys are not in our evolutionary line (they are cousins, not ancestors) mushrooms in fact are our ancestors.

I can think of a number of people in whom I can see definite mushroom genetics, but the primary lineage comes from the fact that all vertebrate lifeforms came from the same lineage when fungi split off from the other line that went on to become plants, a process that began about 800 million years ago. After that and after spitting out a few rogue forms that went on to become animals, fungi did not do a heck of a lot for another 300 million years whereupon they once again began diverging, albeit not quite so wildly, but into the four major groups that exist today — and all the thousands of species within each group.

These four fungi groups (because someone is bound to ask) are the flagellated group that produce sperm-like cells for reproduction and the zygomyceteous fungi that produce spores by the fusion of two sex cells. (Some of that may sound suspicious.) Then come the two we are most familiar with, the sac-bearing and club-bearing fungi, to which the grand diversity of fruiting bodies, such as mushrooms, belong. It is as a result of this great diversity spurt that, at this time of the year, I tend to get a lot of mushroom questions. Many of these revolve around whether a mushroom they found is edible and/or how to find psychotropic mushroom. Neither category do I ever answer. I will not take responsibility for telling someone that some are safe to ingest — the core question in each category.

I do, however, rather enjoy the several inquiries involving one particular type of mushroom that fruits in the fall. It starts out as “what are these egg things in my garden?” I give them the common name — witches’ eggs — and tell them to keep watch of them for a couple of days. These folks always write back in amazement but those who do not see the eggs in time are in a state of absolute agitation when they discover the next stage. The typical verbiage describes the size and color and then goes on to say words to the effect that, “I do not know you well enough to describe what they look like.”

My answer is always, it is a stinkhorn fungus. The fact they are in the order called Phallales ought to give some indication why folks are reluctant to describe them.

Stinkhorns love wood chip debris and many areas of lovely mulch suddenly sprout these alarming-looking mushrooms in the fall. Long bright maroon cylinders ending in an olive green, slimy-looking conical tip seem to appear overnight — mostly because they often do develop overnight.

The stinkhorn starts out as a small egg-shaped globe, looking like a small puffball. These quite often occur in groups of up to 20 and have garnered the common name “witches’ eggs.” When the egg matures, the stinkhorn suddenly begins to fill with water, bursting the egg and thrusting up out of the ground very rapidly.

If you get close enough, you will notice why this mushroom got its name. The tremendous amount of water forcing up through the shaft oozes out in a copious slime when it reaches the tip. This slime has a particularly putrid odor (think of that dead mouse under the refrigerator), which is the whole point. It attracts all sorts of flies and beetles, searching for the rotting meat. They scrabble around, covering themselves in the slime, which is full of stinkhorn spores. When they finally give up and move away, the slimes dries and flakes off their bodies, planting new stinkhorns in different areas.

Most of the examples we have in this local area are common stinkhorns. The eastern seaboard are home to another variety known as Ravenel’s stinkhorn. Ravenel’s is much larger and much faster growing. People often come out in the morning to enjoy their flowerbeds and find it festooned with dozens of six to eight inch suggestive-looking stinkhorns protruding from the mulch. Some formal gardens have hired people to check the beds for an overnight crop of stinkhorns before the gates open to the public.

To continue the evolutionary tack, it is written that Charles Darwin’s eldest daughter, Etty, was wildly aggressive toward the poor stinkhorn. Armed with a spear, she would roam the woods sniffing out the offensive stalks. Her niece wrote that she would find one and “poke his putrid carcass into her basket.” Then, after cleansing her territory, she would secretly burn the fungi in order to protect “the morals of the maids.” She could have simply waited for most stinkhorns persist for only a day before the water recedes and the shaft dries down to an unrecognizable husk in the mulch.

A sad end to an organism with such a remarkable evolutionary history. ...