Bob Henke column: Snowstorms, tractors and mistletoe

I am of the opinion you can learn something from every circumstance that befalls. Sometimes this is not something we are avid to learn; but it is instructive nevertheless.
Such was the case with our most recent snowstorm that dumped 40 inches of snow on portions of my hometown. The first gem of truth is that for all their radar and high-tech models, meteorologists get it wrong sometimes. When I went to bed at 11, they were still promising 6 inches of fluffy snow. This was a good thing because the Jeep was at the plow doctor getting new headlights. I figured to pick it up in the morning, whiz off the few inches of fluffy white stuff, and go to work right on time. But ...
When I awoke, it was snowing at the rate of 3 inches an hour and the accumulation on our back walk was up to my chest. I spent the next eight hours sitting on the tractor, using the bucket to try and get a trail through our 820 feet of driveway. This involved pushing ahead a few feet to one side, picking up the bucket, backing around, going forward to dump it off to the side, backing up, repeating the process on a diagonal off to the other side, then doing both over again to clean it up. In the course of this soul and body numbing travail, I came to question several of my core beliefs.
Belief No. 1: Real tractors have shift levers and clutches. Given that the forward and back business required a minimum of 16 occasions of operating the clutch for every 6 feet of progress (and quite a few more when I got stuck) I figure I was somewhere north of 2,000 times depressing the heavy metal clutch pedal before I got a big enough cavern through the middle to get out and go get the Jeep.
My left hip was, and remains, sore as a boil. I can barely get up and down stairs, climbing into the Jeep looks as if I was having some sort of attack, and sleep will be impossible. At about hour five, I had decided that having a hydrostatic drive would be absolute heaven.
Belief No. 2: The smallest tractor that can handle the job is the best. Big equipment costs too much to operate and is too brutal to the ground. After clearing 820 feet at 42 inches deep with a 6-foot bucket, I calculated that the increased volume in a 10-foot bucket would have had me sitting somewhere warm in less than half the time.
Belief No. 3: Tractor cabs are for wimps. By hour two, it was no longer possible to tell what color clothing I was wearing, everything being covered with a half inch layer of wind injected snow. Subsequently, I had quite a problem because my eyelashes kept freezing together when I blinked, rendering me blind until I pawed them apart.
I had to keep stopping and using a hammer to break the ice from under the pedals so I could continue to drive and my left glove was so totally frozen to the steering wheel spinner, I had to use both hands and the hammer to dislodge it when it was finally time to go in. Sitting inside a heated cab, looking out at the blizzard, was the stuff of dreams.
As we headed out the driveway tunnel to get the Jeep, I was already designing my new tractor in my head.
All this mental hubris (or perhaps the hypothermia) made me think of one of our traditional holiday plants that is also undergoing something of a rethink.
Throughout much of the world, hanging a sprig of a plant called mistletoe over a doorway or on a ceiling beam has been a much cherished custom. The idea is that the person who stands under the mistletoe is a target for a smooch and anyone in the vicinity can take the opportunity if they wish. There was once a mistletoe “kissing ball” hanging in the mall. To the delight of our children and horror of on-lookers, as I passed under it, my demented brother Guy rushed out of the crowd and planted a big smacking kiss right on the lips. He truly needs professional counseling.
With the advent of sexual harassment and sensitivity training, some now look askance at the mistletoe business and things like wearing a sprig in your hatband (I do not know anyone who did that) is likely a real no-no. However, the tradition is alive and well in some areas and many Christmastime weddings are planned as “mistletoe events” with pieces of the plant all over the ceilings and doorways and figuring strongly in every decoration.
There is quite a business in growing mistletoe, a business that is really suffering under the Covid restrictions. Although I find the concept of a mistletoe kiss while both people wear a mask to be absolutely hilarious, such opinion is apparently not widely shared and mistletoe sales are less than 10% previous levels.
The earliest documented use of mistletoe is from the Viking cultures. Arrows made from the plant were said to be able to slay Gods, the year-round green color suggested vitality, and the gray viscous juice emitted from the berries of some species was felt to have a sexual connotation.
In fact, mistletoe is not only a parasite, but a quite vicious one at that. It survives by absorbing the nutrients from a live tree and, although some are more benign, large infestations can slowly but surely kill the host. Foresters often remove mistletoe from crop trees but several studies have shown that this has a strong detrimental effect on a number of songbird species that not only eat the berries but often use the mistletoe ball as a nest site in the summer and haven from the elements in the winter.
Perhaps my stance on mistletoe does not have to be modified all that much and I suspect, as soon as my core temperature rises back to a semblance of normal, my opinion of tractors may not either.
Merry Christmas and a wonderful holiday season to you all.
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
