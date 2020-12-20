Bob Henke column: Snowstorms, tractors and mistletoe

I am of the opinion you can learn something from every circumstance that befalls. Sometimes this is not something we are avid to learn; but it is instructive nevertheless.

Such was the case with our most recent snowstorm that dumped 40 inches of snow on portions of my hometown. The first gem of truth is that for all their radar and high-tech models, meteorologists get it wrong sometimes. When I went to bed at 11, they were still promising 6 inches of fluffy snow. This was a good thing because the Jeep was at the plow doctor getting new headlights. I figured to pick it up in the morning, whiz off the few inches of fluffy white stuff, and go to work right on time. But ...

When I awoke, it was snowing at the rate of 3 inches an hour and the accumulation on our back walk was up to my chest. I spent the next eight hours sitting on the tractor, using the bucket to try and get a trail through our 820 feet of driveway. This involved pushing ahead a few feet to one side, picking up the bucket, backing around, going forward to dump it off to the side, backing up, repeating the process on a diagonal off to the other side, then doing both over again to clean it up. In the course of this soul and body numbing travail, I came to question several of my core beliefs.