I have just finished plowing 10 inches of the wet, heavy crud called, “spring snow.” I am hoping this will qualify as our annual March blizzard because the activity was really more landscaping than plowing. Each snowbank is going to melt, leaving a huge pile of sod, driveway stone and just plain dirt to laboriously rake and shovel out off lawnmower areas. This year, for a change, it cannot be blamed on me because I did not take the plow off my truck.

For the past couple of decades, people have kept close watch of my plow vehicles and berated me for causing these huge springtime dumps of wet snow. Years when I did not take the plow off and we had a blizzard anyway, the claim becomes that it is still my fault because I thought about taking it off. At least, my snow-predicting abilities seem to range far ahead of the fat rodent in Punxsutawney. If I could just get a couple of drops of the stuff he drinks at the annual groundhog picnic, it might make all the abuse worth it.

There are several spring harbingers I personally rely upon. Red-wing blackbirds (February 6 this year), turkey vultures (March 1 this year) and wood frog songs (no appearance as yet). I used to depend upon my first sighting of various herps but I have a friend named Al Breisch who screwed that up for me. Al is a herpetologist and an author. If you have not checked out his book, The Snake and The Salamander, you are really missing something. However, one of the things I find most fascinating about Al is his ability to go out in any month of the year and find amphibians, actively moving about even in the nastiest, sub-zero weather. While Al seeks out sun-warmed hibernating spots and small seeps with running water that keep them unfrozen, he still messed up my salamander-seeing spring signal.

However, one sign of spring does not fail. Spring is definitely opening the door when the first person asks me about snowfleas.

Sightings — March 5 Skunk tracks are the theme of this week's Sightings.

Today was not typical. I was having breakfast with P/C2, lamenting the lack of inspiration for today’s column. She suggested snow fleas because several people had mentioned them in the past week or so. I said I was pretty sure I had already written about them (turns out I have — in 2007). I would have continued my frantic ponderings had not a person stopped me in the parking lot. What was the deal with the little black bugs all over the snow, he asked? Do they bite? Should we spray them with something? Would they infest the dog? Basically, he asked all the standard spring-predicting questions. I take this as a sign and will address his concerns.

First, snow fleas will not infest anything and cannot bite. Snow fleas are not fleas. In fact, they are not even insects. Although they look like bugs, they are classified as hexapods, more closely related to lobsters than they are to fleas. There are several species. The ones we see in the Northeast are black or blue. In the west, they are a golden amber color.

The “infestation” we see blanketing the melting snow is not an unusual number of snow fleas. If you garden or even hike in the woods during the warm months, you encounter untold millions of them, basically invisible due to their tiny size and color. You definitely do not want to spray them because they perform a vital ecological function. Their diet is decaying vegetation. The metabolism of these materials releases the nutrients back into the ground — through both excrement and decaying bodies — in a form that can be used by plants. Growth in both forests and grassland areas would be dramatically slowed were it not for the efforts of scadzillions of snow fleas.

Their “sudden” appearance on top of the snow is also not surprising. Snow fleas are active all winter in the upper layers of the forest floor. This is possible because snow fleas produce their own type of antifreeze in the form of a protein that is rich in the amino acid glycine. Glycine prevents the formation and enlargement of ice crystals, enabling these little animals to keep on munching organic materials despite the bitter cold. As the layers of snow melt, all the dead cells that have been shed from the trees and grasses during the winter weather become concentrated on the top of the receding snow depth. When it is sufficiently concentrated around the base of trees and shrubs to make it worthwhile, the snow fleas emerge to exploit these rich pastures.

The other reason snow fleas were given that moniker is because they seem to hop about like fleas. Even this is a misnomer for fleas jump in a proper insect manner, by muscular contraction of large hind legs, and snow fleas use an even more unpredictable mechanism. The proper name for this type of creature is springtail. Snow fleas have a sort of tail structure (called a furcula) that is responsible for their jumping. Some have a pair, making it furculum. The jump is accomplished by a sudden, violent uncoiling of the furcular, propelling the little springtail several inches — but in a totally random direction.

Those readers who are either older or spent their formative years in Europe know the odd word furcula in a different context. It has traditionally been used to refer to the wishbone of bird. The wishbone is also called a “merrythought” but both refer to the idea of two people making a wish, breaking the wishbone, and the one with the shorter remaining piece gets their wish. It is also sometimes the longer piece, so do not attack me for contradicting your family traditions.

The springtail’s furcular was thought to resemble the birds’ wishbone, generating the name. It is too bad the springtail/snow flea was not called a merrythought. This might have made people look upon them with less alarm.

And now, I am going out and take the plow off the truck. ...