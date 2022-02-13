Bob Henke column: Skunks, their smells and their habitat

We just lived through Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania basically holds the market on prognosticating rodents. There are a few marginalized pretenders elsewhere but Punxsutawney Phil holds the majority of the world’s attention to this folk weather-predicting event.

I am still not really sure how the seeing-the-shadow stuff works. I think if he see his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter and if he does not then winter will only last a month and a half. The groundhog day myth got started eons ago when folks noticed woodchucks out marching around on top of the snow in February. It had nothing to do with checking the weather. It was males seeking out the burrows of females. They dig open the hibernation chamber, mate with her, then carefully bury her back up. She wakes up in the spring pregnant and probably wonders how that keeps happening.

Around here, I have no need for media darling rodents. I have Dudley.

Mike Dudley considers the only genuine harbinger of spring to be a dead skunk on the highway. As soon as he sees one (yesterday) he calls and reports spring is on the way. As luck would have it, I also saw the first smashed skunk that very morning. Folks wonder why, after sleeping in the den all winter, a skunk would emerge in nasty February weather and head directly for a highway to get squashed. The answer is twofold.

Sightings — Feb. 13 A skunk out for a stroll is the featured guest in this week's Sightings.

First, there is a similar motivation to the February woodchuck. February through March is the breeding season for skunks. The reason they are in the road is that a certain class of people have spent the entire winter tossing their garbage out the car window. The shoulders are a veritable smorgasbord for skunks and other animals and the traditional January thaw makes the highway the best spot to find a meal.

Others feel the skunk/spring business happens when there is a smelly skunk event under their porch. Once again the explanation is fairly prurient. The normal explanation is that there are big skunk wrassles going on as males fight each other, but this does not really happen. Spraying is a voluntary act for the skunks and research has shown that young males are far more likely to spray. Females and mature males are more circumspect and sometimes take great provocation before letting loose.

Musk is not used in the epic battles when male skunks fight with each other during breeding season. However, it is typical for the winner of such a battle to wind up in a communal nest with several females. Occasionally, in the ardor of mating, a male will release a blast of musk which usually results in the females driving him from the den to be replaced with a more circumspect husband.

Skunks do not really hibernate. Like other animals such as raccoons they enter a state called torpor during very cold periods. This appears much like hibernation with slowed bodily functions but should the weather turn mild, they can and do reactivate and move around. Occasionally, when first leaving the den, a skunk will spray for no apparent reason. Folk wisdom holds they are cleaning out their scent glands but there is no scientific verification of this.

Skunks are found only in the New World with a range from southern Canada to the Straits of Magellan. Within this area there are four types of skunk. The striped skunk, the only kind we find here in the Northeast, has the widest range. From the plains to the west coast we find the spotted skunk. This little fellow often balances on his front legs as a threat gesture and even sprays from this posture. Of all the skunks, the spotted variety has the most potent musk and is the most excitable.

The hooded skunk, identified by a mostly black pelage set off with a snow white mane on the back of the neck, is found only in the southeast United States. Farther south we find the interesting hog-nosed skunk. Also called the rooter skunk, the distinguishing characteristic of the hog-nosed skunk is an elongated snout that is protruding and hairless. This animal, found from Mexico to South America, feeds much like a pig, rooting through the soil for tasty worms and grubs.

Although there is great debate among biologists regarding genus and species separations of the skunk varieties, there is one thing they all share — a potent musk used as a defense weapon.

Skunk musk is actually an oily sulfurous compound called butylmercaptan. It varies in density depending on the skunk, climactic conditions and time of year, but is generally about the consistency of maple syrup. The sulfur imparts a yellow color to the butylmercaptan.

Skunk musk not only smells bad but burns the skin and irritates the mucus membranes of the unfortunate victim. This effect comes from the dilute sulfuric acid that makes up the liquid portion of the musk.

All skunks have two scent glands. Each gland has a small nipple that protrudes about a half an inch beyond the skin on either side of the anus. The scent gland is about an inch long and contains about a half ounce of musk. The glands are surrounded with a very powerful muscle, which the skunk can contract at will, spraying the musk as an aerosol up to 20 feet.

Regardless of whether you subscribe to the smelly skunk den theory or the Dudley dead skunk in the middle of the road method, seeing (or smelling) one of these interesting animals on the snow provides a perfect reassurance that we have actually lived through another winter. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

