Bob Henke column: Skunks and dogs and other things

My in-box is overflowing with questions. I will have to do a second column to get caught up. Therefore, there will be none of the usual beginning banter. This is Bob getting right to work.

The skunks are out early. Our dog has been sprayed four nights in a row. Thank you for telling us the skunk smell remedy, it works like a charm. And damn you for telling us an electric fence would help. We paid a lot to install an invisible fence and it has not helped one bit!!!

Unless you have caught all the skunks in the neighborhood and outfitted them with invisible fence collars, it is not going to do one bit of good. Install two strands of real electric fence around your dog yard, the lowest strand no more than 5 or 6 inches off the ground and the remaining strands at whatever height your dogs happen to be. Dogs get zapped if they try to leave the yard and skunks (and other critters) get zapped if they try to get into your yard. Win-Win.

I am interested that you mentioned a Kirkland warbler. I would love to add one to my life list. Any suggestions about where to see one in NYS?

My suggestion would be to head for Michigan and Wisconsin in the summer and the Bahamas in the winter. Kirkland warblers are the ultimate habitat specialists and will only nest in pure stands of jack pine with trees only between the age of 5 and 15 years. At this stage, the jack pines are very thick. Younger they have not become as bushy and older the lower branches have begun to die back.

Sightings — Jan. 30 A male bluebird is the featured guest in this week's Sightings.

Kirklands are also one of our most endangered songbirds. Humans’ propensity to put out forest fires essentially destroys any chance of the young stage forest growing over large areas. As far as New York state, there has been only one bird reported, ever. In 2016, a Kirkland’s warbler sighted in Central Park caused complete bedlam as throngs followed it around from tree to tree. It was reported to have starved from the harassment but I never heard any absolute evidence of that.

Where is Canada having feral hog problems? I thought they were free of wild pigs.

There was no problem until the government imported some feral swine to try to diversify small farms in Saskatchewan and Alberta. Some escaped and populations have been growing troublingly for the past few years. A couple of sounders have been spotted in a Canadian National Park for the first time and along the border in the United States farmers are becoming quite concerned about them moving south. One interesting thing, the feral pigs have apparently adapted to the long Canadian winters by building “pigloos,” essentially by digging large burrows and stuffing them full of cattails for insulation.

Why are there all the stringent regulations on dogs in the winter? It is not like they can kill grown deer so it seems like they should be restricted in the spring when there are fawns.

Winter conditions have a rather sinister effect on deer (and domestic livestock as well) with regard to canines in general and domestic dogs in particular. Deep snow makes hunting difficult and things like coyotes and foxes often spend days just sleeping, waiting for conditions to improve. It is just a matter of energy. If it takes more energy to catch something to eat than the energy to be gained, you may as well stay home.

Deer do the same thing, essentially living on their stored fat for the winter. Any chasing, whether there is a kill or not, uses up huge amounts of energy from the deer’s supply and entire yards have been known to starve out from the recreational chasing by local dogs. The dogs do not need to worry about how much energy they are expending. They simply go home and beg more treats from the table.

When a crust develops, canines are thrust into a far better situation. As little as a half inch of crust lets a mature coyote walk on top. It offers the same advantage to rabbits and squirrels but opens up a whole new resource. Deer, with their small cloven hooves, cannot handle icy conditions. If the crust bears their weight, they cannot move without risking a fall and fatal “split” of their front shoulders. More typically, they break through and are held up and tripped with every step. Under these conditions, the coyote or dog suddenly finds deer to be a viable prey item. This is particularly unpleasant for the deer since most canines actually kill their prey by shock, essentially chasing them until they drop exhausted then eating them alive.

I had never heard the word or concept of subnivean. Thinking about it, I have heard of a sort of bird that makes dens under the snow to use the insulation to keep warm in subzero weather. Are there subnivean birds?

A lot of different species of birds will dive into deep fluffy snow drifts to keep warm when the temperature drops to zero and below. I was grouse hunting one cold winter morning with Lady, a beautiful English pointer I got from the pound, my first bird dog. Lady never lied so I was baffled when she slammed into a solid point right in the middle of a wide log road. I thrashed around in the brush on both sides of the road without flushing a bird and had just about decided she was crazy. I started back to tap her head, releasing her from the point to go relocate a bird that had moved.

I was still about 5 yards away when a grouse suddenly exploded out of the snow right at my feet, showering me with a fog of flakes. I was far too surprised to even think about shooting but Lady was not surprised at all and with an amazing leap caught the bird and presented it to me. It was a nice red phase male, unharmed by the strange events, so when Lady headed off in search of the next bird, I released him. This snow roosting is not true subnivean behavior and the closest I have heard for birds may be the ptarmigan that sometimes tunnel around finding berries on low tundra plants under a snowpack. Other true subniveans include small mammals, some ampbians and reptiles, many insects, and plants like molds and fungi.

Why is everyone so concerned about black vultures spreading north? What ecological harm can a scavenger do?

Some flocks of black vultures in the south have learned to swarm newborn calves, fawns and other grazing stock. From birth to its first eight hours, the young animal cannot move surely enough to escape the gang of vultures. The birds attack the eyes and tongue of the baby and, when it collapses from shock, it is basically eaten alive. Interesting case study on the initial move from scavenging to hunting that might have some bearing on how our ancestors did it.

I am on the verge of using up my allotted column-inches, so I will get to the rest of your questions next week.

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

