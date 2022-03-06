Bob Henke column: Skiing, golfing and the canvasback

In college, I had to be extremely cautious with money, balancing not starving to death with having enough reserve built up to pay the next tuition bill. In that context, I observed my fellow students and determined there were two things that were ridiculously expensive while at the same time being extremely addictive. I resolved to do neither and have remained true to my convictions all these years. The two things were, as you have probably guessed, downhill skiing and golf.

It was therefore something of a surprise, while hoeing out the winter’s detritus from the car, to find the vacuum clogged with a golf tee. Unless Dr. Wifey has begun to sneak out on secret golfing dates, I am completely at a loss to explain the tee but it certainly counts as the last thing I might have expected to find.

Which reminds me, as a few of you might do as well if I do not mention it, that while I have never gone downhill skiing, I did come down a ski slope once. We lived on a mountain peak just north of the West Mountain Ski center and, six days a week, rain or shine, I traversed a mile and a half circuit before breakfast. My track left the house, went down the backside of our mountain on a wood road and through a large swamp before turning east and going straight up the back of West Mountain. I emerged at the summit of one of the slopes, took another looping wood road past the other summit, then dropped down a trail past some ledges and back to our driveway.

In the good weather, I ran. In winter, I did it for a couple of days after each storm with snowshoes to beat down a trail and then used cross country skis until the next deep snow hit. One morning, I opted for the skis in spite of a sleet storm the night before, and regretted it. While I went straight down the wood road at blazing speed, climbing was horribly slow. I was very late when I emerged on the ski slope. The sun was already coming up and this caused a poor decision.

The ski slope was beautifully groomed and pristine, not a track on it. I could look across the face of it and see the spot where the wood road ended and the trail home began. I reasoned that, instead of taking the wood road loop, which would involve a lot of slow climbing, I could just cut across the ski slope and shave 10 minutes. The second I let myself slide out onto the groomed trail, I knew I had screwed up big time.

It was like a sea of ball bearings. In those days, cross country skis were a glassy polymer with only a fish scale pattern for traction and no metal edges. Instead of gliding out across the slope, I began sliding sideways down the ski trail at ever-increasing speed. In order to maintain any semblance of control I had to aim slightly downhill to I was at least moving forward. I would like to say at the far side of the trail I skillfully turned and headed back but no such thing was possible with that equipment. I spun out of control each time.

In this fashion, I skidded to the bottom of the slope where I encountered a worker staring at me in wonder. His exact words were that that performance was not at all what he expected to find when he came to work that morning. He drove me home, regaling me with renditions of crude yet creative oaths I apparently was yelling all the way down.

That same winter I saw something else unexpected — a canvasback drake swimming in the water kept open by the bubblers around the steamboat dock in Lake George. I photographed it, watched it for an afternoon, and then it took off for parts unknown. The incidence of canvasbacks in this area is very rare. The biologists were full of suggestions about what it probably was (mergansers) that I mistook, in my game warden ignorance, for a canvasback — until the pictures came back.

I therefore was inclined to believe the two ladies parked beside the river this evening watching a small flock of ducks. It was, they said, a few redhead ducks with three canvasbacks. They were right and we all watched for a few minutes before the flock took off and flew out of sight to the north.

The canvasback is routinely referred to as the “King of the ducks.” Part of this is its unique appearance. The trademark is a long, dark, bill coming seamlessly down at the same angle as the sloping forehead. The head and neck are dark red ending sharply at the pitch black breast with an equally sharp dividing line at the whit body. Canvasbacks are diving ducks foraging at depths of 7 feet or more, eating aquatic plants and roots as well as any mollusk or invertebrate they find.

The more unfortunate part of the “King” designation comes from its status as tablefare. During migration, the canvasback specializes in eating wild celery, which imparts a delicious nutty flavor to its meat. This made it a favorite in city markets. Everyone from European food critics to Samuel Clemons (in A Tramp Abroad) extolled its epicurean virtue and at one point market hunters took a huge toll to satisfy these urban demands. Using giant, boat-mounted shotguns called “punt guns,” whole flocks could be decimated; the record is 86 canvasbacks killed in a single shot. In the 1870s, approximately 15,000 canvasbacks were killed each day of the winter migration.

Large, slow-breeding waterfowl like the canvasback could not stand this sort of pressure and the urban areas basically ate the populations to death everywhere east of the Mississippi. In 1986, at the urging of sportsmen, the season was closed for canvasbacks in the Atlantic, Mississippi and Central flyways. The populations are slowly rebounding and some areas are at or at least approaching huntable numbers again.

Part of this recovery is also attributable to sportsman organizations like Ducks Unlimited for their habitat work in breeding areas. Canvasbacks prefer small potholes, thick with vegetation for their nesting sites. They build a floating nest, which is good because it protects them from changing water levels but it takes a particular sort of habitat because, weirdly, while both the hen and drake pick vegetation for the nest, neither will swim an inch carrying it. Nest material must be within reach of the floating platform and a nest may be abandoned if there is not sufficient material within reach to finish it.

An interesting adaptation is that hens quite often sneak eggs into another canvasback’s nest, sometimes flying quite a ways to do this. This seems to be a good method for ensuring survival of at least some of the year’s offspring, even if tragedy strikes one nest. The small breeding waters make the broods particularly vulnerable to predators and decreasing trapping based on a declining market slowed the canvasback’s recovery dramatically. Subsidizing predator control to augment low fur prices has increased brood survival from a low of 5 percent or less to over 75 percent in selected areas.

Working together, we may soon be able to see rafts of canvasbacks with their white backs sparkling in the sun and not have it be an unexpected event, like a golf tee or sideways ride down a ski run. ...

