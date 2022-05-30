Bob Henke column: Singing the praises of butterflies

There was a young woman named Bright

Whose speed was much faster than light.

She set out one day

In a relative way

And returned on the previous night.

This little limerick has no real function, except I thought it funny and it demonstrates the need for context. It is only funny if you remember some things about physics, E=MC2, and the nature of time. It makes sense here only if you are expecting to find weird stuff for no apparent reason — a primary reason for reading this column, I presume. A bit of back knowledge and a feel for context is critical to understanding many things.

I have, of late, been listening to a classical channel while driving to work. Prior to this, it had been a swap back-and-forth between the rural news channel, Bluegrass, 1960s folk music, and various comedians. I found all of this used up too many synapses to comprehend. Classical music seems to let me actually think about tasks at hand. The children of the 60s and 70s, received a great introduction to classical music through the background tracks for major cartoons and westerns. Bugs Bunny, for example, seemed particularly fond of opera scores.

One of the more rarified times I remember as a child was when my brother, who was always a little weird, watched a cartoon in which bugs bunny was pretending to be a barber. All the time he was savaging Elmer Fudd‘s head, Bugs was singing great falsetto exclamations of the Figaro chorus from “The Barber of Saville.” Poor Elmer was rather confused as to the identity of Figaro and, although being every bit as ignorant about opera as Elmer, my brother fully embraced the concept. Singing great expressive expostulations of “Figaro,” in all manner of times and melodies, he leapt about the house doing ridiculous things.

Hearing, “Figaro, Figaro, FI-Ga-Ro!” immediately prior to being sworped across the head with a wet washcloth began to make perfect sense in our world. This behavior persisted for several weeks until he suddenly transmogrified into Zorro. I think it was less annoying to hear him screaming about Figaro day and night than it was to have him continually leaping out, screaming, “Aha!,” and inscribing a large Z across your belly with mock swords consisting of everything from broomsticks to magic markers.

Classical operas, the theory of relativity, and my demented sibling all came to mind when I saw a butterfly. It was a painted lady butterfly and it was surprising to see her this early. I wondered if she had conquered quantum travel.

Everyone is all aflutter about monarch butterflies. My niece, a direct genetic product of the Barber of Saville and Zorro, is gaining fame as a butterfly goddess for her monumental efforts to ensure monarch caterpillars get to develop into flying adults to start south on their migration. Even otherwise rational persons are letting their flowerbeds be overrun with milkweed and may even mow around patches of milkweed when cutting hay (I am guilty) in the hope of assisting the monarch population. We find it oh-so-amazing these delicate butterflies migrate all the way to Mexico to spend the winter sleeping in pine trees.

The painted ladies do all this and more, because they do not waste time sleeping in trees, instead simply continuing to fly.

The painted lady is a predominately orange and black butterfly, smaller than the monarch. The orange and black are not so vivid, the individual color patches are not so large and they have some black and white spots on the forewing. Painted ladies occur worldwide, on every continent except Australia and Antarctica. On this side of the Atlantic, there is also another similar species — at least in terms of color, if not athleticism — the American lady. You must look closely to distinguish them. On the American lady, one of the orange patches on both the top and bottom of the hind wing has a perfect white dot (no black outline). The American lady also has two eye spots on the lower wing. The painted lady has four eye spots.

So why should I find this rather nondescript little butterfly more intriguing than the mighty monarch? The monarchs are a very specific adaptation. Their coloration is to warn predators they taste bad, because the caterpillars feed predominately on very alkaline plants like the milkweeds. They also catch our attention because of their long migrations — an admittedly impressive thing on delicate butterfly wings. It is in this arena that the painted ladies, in their unassuming way, blow the monarchs away.

Painted ladies are genuine long-distance migrators. The ones we see in the spring are on their way to the Canadian plains. Our summertime painted ladies are hatchings from the eggs the first migrants left behind. The ones we see in September are on their way to South America or some Caribbean island. Unlike the slow monarch, painted ladies can easily hit 30 mph when migrating and cover 100 miles a day routinely. Over this continent, they make even greater speeds by seeking strong wing currents at higher altitudes. Migrating groups of painted ladies have been found at 22,000 feet, higher than any other butterfly. In Africa and Europe, they tend to fly lower, making their 1,500-mile migration between 6 and 12 feet above the ground. There they travel in huge groups, including millions of individuals, so thickly packed they show up on aircraft radar and let lucky butterfly observers sit on platforms and have thousands of butterflies surge around them like a rock in a current. We see fewer of the migration concentrations because they are at high altitude.

The Figaro-generated princess can have her monarchs. They are truly wonderful in their own right but I will take the high-flying little ladies every time.

Bob Henke write a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0