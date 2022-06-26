Bob Henke column: Setting the record straight with Q+A

I am continually confused when people do not find my attempts at humor to be consummately amusing. I suppose a range of reaction could be based on context. One time, I had taken off a bunch of honey supers using bee escapes. This gets all the worker bees out of the boxes but often leaves a few drones, too stupid to figure out how to walk out through the escape. I pulled up into Mom’s driveway to fix the tarp over the boxes before driving them home to extract (we lived up on the mountain at the time).

As I worked, a certain woman kept hounding me about other things she felt I should be doing before I dealt with my honey. It was hot, there were robber bees starting to investigate the truck, and I was in a hurry. So ultimately, instead of answering her for the umpteenth time, I simply swept up a handful of the drones off the top of the supers and flung them down inside the bodice of her sundress. I, and my brothers, found this hilarious but other circles vilified me, pronouncing there to be NO comedic value at all in the incident.

It was sort of similar to my mother’s 95th birthday this week. I got her a gushy card, wrote gushy stuff inside and presented her with a very pretty bluebird mug and a large green plastic dinosaur. When she asked what was up with the brontosaurus, I said first, there was little chance one of my siblings would duplicate the present and second, perhaps it would remind her of her first pet. Once again, this got very mixed reviews.

Apparently, I am batting about the same trying to answer questions because some keep coming back.

I know you were a little puzzled when people kept asking you about your reading habits but I still am curious about how you come up with the information you come up with. I remember you reading encyclopedias in the library but you can’t do that now. How do I get as up to date?

Maybe I misinterpreted your last question in the context of a couple of others that were similar. I am sorry if I did not get it right. If you are asking about keeping up with a field — I do not. Lately, I have neither the time nor the access to remain cutting edge in any one field. I tend to read compilations on many fields from police science to wildlife biology to organic chemistry. If something there piques my interest, I make the effort to get to some of the original research reports for more detail than a science writer might provide (and to eliminate his/her biases as well).

This can be difficult as I no longer am affiliated with any academic facility and have to search out things on the computer. Sadly, much of this also requires university-level credentials (or high fees). I do have a pretty good range of friends who are still in the system and can get me some of the more cloistered information. I am reading a good book right now titled “The Last Days of the Dinosaurs” by Riley Black, which is a great summary of the Hell Creek finds in the western United States. This dig caught my interest because it seems to have a layer that is the actual last day of the dinosaurs. Instead of a bunch of footnotes (that make things pretty choppy in my opinion) Black just writes the chapter, then at the end of it does an appendix summarizing the evidence he used to construct it.

At the end of the book, there are detailed notes covering the primary sources for such as I who want to go back to the original research. This is very much like my process of looking at anything that catches my interest. Last Days would make a good example of how I go about learning things nowadays. Besides, Black is a fun writer and at the end of each chapter there is a terrific artist’s rendering of what was going on in the chapter.

Why would something eat only the head of prey it killed? Something is killing birds around our house and doing that.

It is actually fairly common in times when prey is plentiful. The brain is a wonderful concentrated source of all the nutrients a predator is seeking. It can get the same result from eating large amounts of meat and stomach contents but why waste that much energy if it is possible to get the same with a nice head snack and then move right along to the next. Skunks, owls, and rats are the most common predators to eat just the head.

Sworped?

Family colloquialism — sort of an amalgamation of swatted, slapped and walloped. A Gibbs head slap is actually a sworp.

What does not hunting with dogs have to do with bears becoming more bold? Don’t we still hunt them anyway?

Yes, there is a bear hunting season but it has been demonstrated that hunting with hounds seems to greatly increase the impulse to avoid any human proximity throughout the bear population. Even the national parks now bring in some good bear dogs to run and tree nuisance bears raiding campsites. It is perfect aversion training. It usually takes only one episode of getting treed and associating that event with the humans, for the bear to become much more circumspect.

The bears’ senses are so good that avoiding individual hunters is not too tough and, on the occasion when they fail to detect the human presence, there usually is not much time for learning. Bear hunting with dogs is a very selective process. Hound hunters tree many bears, then leave them after evaluating them for size, gender, maternity and general condition. This provides good long-term human avoidance training throughout the bear population.

What is happening to my hickory trees? I thought they were making nuts but now they are just ugly green growths starting to rot. Disease?

Nope, just one of the many different types of gall inflicted upon trees. Hickories are host to a dozen or so different types. Yours is called a hickory pouch gall. It is most often found in ornamental plantings or hedgerows. For some reason the aphids are less active in a woodlot setting.

The pouch gall is home to the larvae of an aphid and is typically found at the base of the terminal bud on a lower branch. As the gall (or more often group of galls) grows, the leaf often dies and is shed. The damage is cosmetic and does the tree no real harm. Pouch galls are green for camouflage (much like the nice dinosaur I got for my mother). ...

