Bob Henke column: Seeds, owls and boneheads in Q+A

As a Christmas present, I am going to use all the space this week to catch up on the outstanding questions. Hope you all have the happiest holiday season possible.

How do seeds know when to start sprouting so they do not get killed by heat, cold, wet, dry or whatever conditions?

The standard explanation is when the correct environmental conditions occur — warmth, moisture, fire or a host of other things, it allows the biochemical process specific to the plant to begin. However, some research with spores is demonstrating that, at least for fungi, there is an electrochemical change in the soil, which trips a genetic trigger that causes growth to initiate. I suspect they may find something similar for other plants as well as the research continues.

Wow! You are an angry person! Most people would delight in seeing these beautiful animals. You call them “boneheads” when you are the “bonehead.” The deer are only trying to survive. You, and many others, have constructed, paved and built over the animals’ lands. Where are they to go? I hope what they are finding to eat will help them to survive.

Actually, whitetail deer were on their way to extinction as the forest began to reach climax stage after the end of the Pleistocene. They (and most of what we think of as “our” wildlife) survived only in the areas where forest fires had provided second growth forest for a few years. What saved them was the fact that humans learned agriculture and began to live in settlements with cleared areas around them.

Sightings — Dec. 24 A deer and a skunk make an appearance in Sightings this week.

I always ask where people learned the “they were here first” stuff. No one ever seems to know where they heard it but it is always fervently believed without question. The fact is. reality is exactly the opposite. Virtually everything humans do creates edge area wildlife habitat. If you want to see an area where deer cannot survive due to human action, drive to the Adirondack Park and look at some of the Forest Preserve. Beautiful stuff; I love to look at big trees but it is a wildlife desert apart from some very specialized canopy-dwelling species.

Bonehead, incidentally, is a colloquial anatomical description, along with flathead and skinhead. I could be offended that you are denigrating my cultural/historical speech patterns.

If you examined the picture, you saw one doe with triplets and another with twins. All were in great flesh, which the presence of multiple births would tell you as well. In an agricultural area, do not worry about deer starving. The only time starvation becomes a concern is if there are large areas where hunting does not occur. Large parks, suburbs and college campuses are the biggest concerns for both starvation and epizootic disease transmission in this state.

You especially do not need to worry about it on my property insofar as for the past 50 years it has been under a management plan to maximize wildlife habitat. As a result, I feel fine lamenting them ignoring acres of marvelous second-growth woodlands, slaughtering five acres of sunflowers I planted for the bees, and using the blueberry bushes as desert. I hope this will allow you to feel comfortable partaking of some of the things you now denigrate like roadways, houses and stores. You might also want to go look up one of my columns from years ago on the topic of the ecology of parking lots.

The owls are going nuts. I cannot sleep. They hoot right outside our window and literally all night. Is there anything we can to shut them up? You can sign me, “Sleepless in Minerva.”

I remember being sent out for an armload of wood one Christmas eve, one of those crackling cold, full-moon nights with a nasty northwest wind. As I trudged back from the woodpile, I heard an owl hooting. Before I got to the back porch it was answered by another, and another, and finally a fourth joined in, calling back and forth with increasing intensity. I listened for as long as I could stand the cold then asked Gram what would possess the owls to make so much noise on such a frigid evening. She said the owls were singing Christmas carols. I was impressed but later found a more earthy explanation.

I was hearing the great horned owl. Its call is a series of four to seven distinct hoots. Named for the large tufts on top of its head, which have nothing to do with the bird's ears, it is our largest owl. The reason for the cacophony was quite simple — late December through early January is the breeding season for these birds. The birds are challenging each other, working out territorial boundaries, and going through the avian equivalent of whispering sweet nothings to their loves.

Great horned owl females are larger than the male, as much as 20 inches high with a wingspread of 55 inches. The deep-voiced, serious sounding hoots come from the female while the higher pitched, lamenting sounds comes from the male — just like humans at Christmas. By January to early February, the female has taken up residence in the nest laying from two to four eggs.

Mrs. Owl cannot leave the nest because the first eggs would freeze, so there she sits until the clutch is laid and, three weeks later, the first eggs begin to hatch. There can be up to a week's difference in the hatching time of the chicks. While the female is sitting on the eggs and later brooding the chicks, the male brings food to the nest for her. The male loses dangerous amounts of weight during the incubation period while the female may even post some gains! The most preferred food he can bring is a freshly killed skunk.

The chicks soon become quite active and view everything as potentially edible, including their siblings; a process called customary siblicide. Smaller chicks are often killed and eaten by the older, more aggressive youngsters. The amount of food the parents bring determines how far this vicious "sibling rivalry" goes but owls typically raise no more than two chicks past infancy unless the parents manage to catch a fat skunk. This sort of nutrition boost seems to diminish the urge to kill each other.

Whoever coined the phrase "wise old owl" apparently knew little about them for the babies' next act is to fall out of the nest. Great horned owls rarely feed their young in the nest beyond the age of 3 to 4 weeks. The flightless young hop around the forest floor making a begging noise that helps the parents locate them. The parents feed the big fuzzy dummies and defend them as best they can although foxes, raccoons and particularly skunks take a heavy toll. Those that succeed carry on, and add to the wild chorus we are privileged to hear when the owls hoot at Christmastime.

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Joyous Kwanza, Wonderful Wren Day and Exultant whatever other solstice-based holiday you celebrate. See you next year. ...