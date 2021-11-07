Bob Henke column: Scents and colors in humans and animals

I was just demonstrating a marvelous compulsion, which is to visit McDonald's each and every day they sell McRib sandwiches. The line looked slow at the drive-through, so I parked and went inside. On the way back out, I held the door for a woman and her daughter. The lady recognized me and wanted to talk about some political issues. Her daughter, in the 15- to 17-year-old range, stood by, occupying herself with her phone.

I found it very gratifying to have the conversation but it would have been so much better out in the fresh air instead of in the closed foyer. The daughter was in that horrible developmental stage where make-up and various other methods of self-adornment are becoming important but a sense of perspective has yet to be realized. The excess of facial make-up, hair primping and hand adornment is just sort of amusing and a stage most young women seem to go through.

Sightings — Nov. 7 Toad lilies are the subject of this week's Sightings.

It was the other aspect in this milieu, the application of various body scents, that nearly brought me to my knees. The propensity to apply colognes and perfumes with a paint roller is often shared by both genders but I was never attracted by it, even when I was that age. In fact, even quite subtle perfume usage can cause my sinuses to slam shut like a rat trap.

By the time I was able to leave the foyer, I was breathing entirely through my mouth and my eyes were running as if I were peeling onions. It took a couple of hours for my breathing to become normal.

When I was laboring under the delusion that I could actually affect the behavior of my daughters, I used to talk at length about how scents were supposed to tease and bring someone closer trying to get a bead on the subtle waft of perfume. This was as opposed to using it as nerve gas to render them unconscious for capture. Some of my most vivid memories of the child-rearing days is dropping them at some dance or event, then driving home with my head hanging out the car window trying to purge the perfume reek.

I had trouble trying to relate any of this to the natural world because the “scents” emitted by female animals tended to not be actual odors triggered by particulates and vapors but rather pheromones which are typically sensed in a much different manner. Male animals, on the other hand, quite often argue on the side of the girls.

For example, males of most of the various goat species, anoint themselves liberally with their particular odious urine. The shaggy hair on front legs and beard becomes entirely impregnated with layer after layer of gelatinous goo, which can be detected even by the relatively oblivious human nose at a range of a hundred yards. Bucks of many deer species do the same during the rutting season.

“Discussions” with the girls usually devolved into me asking if they really wanted to smell like buck goats and them flouncing off to lament the ignorance of their father.

On the subject of the extreme self-adornment with various sorts of make-up and assorted war paints, I could sometimes prevail using the “weird” card, pointing out that nowhere else in the natural world did animals change their color in this manner. Now, it turns out, as they were sure every time anyway, I was wrong.

Flamingos are not just livid pink plastic representations seen in suburban flowerbeds. The actual birds are really pink. The color comes from their diet. Flamingos pretty much invert their heads and use the serrations of their inner beak to filter great quantities of water and mud from the shallow backwaters where they feed. The desired objectives are tiny brine shrimp (think of the little pink sea monkeys many of us raised as children) and several kinds of algae. Both entrees provide huge amounts of carotenoids, the molecules responsible for many natural red and pink pigments.

The carotenoids accumulate in the flamingos’ feathers, providing a lovely pink color. As with so many things, this has developed into a competition. Mates are chosen based on the intensity of the hue exhibited in the neck feathers with the males judged the most stringently. This would be all well and good except for the fact the mate-choosing season is long and arduous. One thing about carotenoid-based pigments is their propensity to break down in the presence of ultraviolet light. Turns out all the dancing around in the sunlight actually diminishes the color of the neck feathers.

Not to be outdone in the mating process, the flamingos feverishly recolor their feathers. There is a gland called the uropygial gland, at the top of the tail, which generates a color-carrying serum. The bird vigorously scrubs this avian equivalent to hair dye on their neck, renewing the mate-attracting pink color.

For quite a while, biologists thought this interesting but took it at face value. The birds were simply recoloring their faded feathers before their next date but, like so many things in the natural world, things were not exactly as they seemed. A more careful chemical analysis of the pink serum produced an additional set of compounds.

It turns out another function of these oily substances is to be sunblock. Feathers rubbed with the serum, in addition to getting a bit of boost in color, are getting a very effective bar to ultraviolet rays. A double whammy of pink protection and color replenishment leads to obsessive preening behavior, just like human teenagers, although the kids’ color palette is more varied.

I have grown wise enough not to equate the following information with the behavior of any humans but ... this extreme attention to grooming and coloration continues only until the females have chosen a mate, the pair has made a nest and a fertile egg has been produced. At this point, there seems to be no reason to be attractive, so the preening behavior drops off to nothing more than needed to clean and renew feathers, like every other type of bird. If a mate is lost, however, the frenetic color renewal begins anew.

Once again, I shall keep my own counsel regarding parallels in the human race. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0