Bob Henke column: Sapsuckers: Distinctive in sound and look

I spent the day working on firewood. I am doing it alone now. I like the work but it is a bit bittersweet remembering how things used to be when the wood gathering was a family affair.

I am sure the kids remember it differently. They never seemed to look forward much to firewood season even though I always tried to make sure there was something fun about it. There was always a fire made, pie iron sandwiches or pigs in a blanket cooked on a stick, bubbling soups, hot chocolate and of course marshmallows. I cut and split, they loaded the sledge and piled the brush.

I had to adopt a strange splitting technique with a hesitation before rearing the maul over my back to make sure no one was plodding though behind me and another hesitation before the stroke to make sure no one was darting into range of flying wood. They did delight in noticing when I was having a disagreement with some knotty chunk. Apparently, I had some sort of extra hitch for an extreme blow. I would swing, I guess with some sort of guttural grunt, they would all scream, “Hi-Yah!” like some sort of karate yell, and when the block blew apart they burst into laughter. If the giggling subsided, one or the other would imitate my grunt and the laughter took off again.

Sightings — Nov. 14 A black birch provided the setting for this week's Sightings.

Once the sledge was loaded, they got to sit around the fire, rest and eat goodies while I was hauling it back to the house. We had no tractor but in good weather, I could pull it with the Bronco (the Ford type not the belligerent pony). If it was snowy, the draft pig got the hauling duties.

The one thing necessary for these rest periods was that I provide them with a couple of branches of what they called “gum tree,” so they could pick off twigs and chew on them as they rested. I have written about this before. Although I could never convince the kids there was something else entirely that was actually called a gum tree, calling it black birch was never going to happen. It smelled and tasted like wintergreen gum and gum tree it was going to be.

This came to mind as I was bucking up a big black birch that toppled in the last wind storm. It was notable for two reasons: First, because I do not have very many black birch trees in the current woodlot. Secondly, it was absolutely covered with lines of holes, as straight and evenly-spaces as if done by a drill press.

This was the work of a bird many would not recognize, simply passing it off as just another “woodpecker.” In fact, although they are in the same family and look very similar, the behavior of this tree-driller is quite different.

The bird is called a yellow-bellied sapsucker.

Between and downy and hairy woodpecker in size, the sapsucker is cut from a similar cloth. Predominately black and white with red on the head, if seen in the up and down, bouncing pattern of flight or even hammering away on a tree it is easy to just register “woodpecker” and move on. The sapsucker, seen at rest, has a distinctive white line up the edge of the folded wing. There is bright red on the head, like other woodpeckers, but in the male the crest (which can be raised when the bird is agitated) is joined by a dramatic red beard as well. The pale yellow cast, its namesake, almost looks like some sort of stain on the belly feathers and is hard to observe in the wild.

The noise made when the sapsucker is busy pounding on trees is also distinctive. Unlike the rapid-fire, staccato hammering of the hairy and down woodpeckers, the sapsucker’s work is a slower, deeper pitched, more erratic sort of pounding.

The real key to identifying the yellow-bellied sapsucker is its behavior. Instead of pounding away on trees to dislodge or uncover insects, the sapsucker is making a series of small holes, each deep enough to penetrate the plant’s xylem layer. These are called sapwells and are the primary food for the aptly-named sapsucker.

The bird’s day is taken up with three activities: (1) drinking the nutritious sap that oozes from the sapwells it has already created, (2) making new sapwells because after a while they heal over somewhat and do not flow as prolifically, and (3) chasing other birds away from the delicious result of the sapsucker’s labors. Hummingbirds in particular seek out lines of sapwells and drink as much of the nutritious tree sap as possible before the owner puts the run to the tiny thieves.

Sapsuckers, like the majority of our common songbirds, prefer young forests. Here they find the rapid growing, prolific sap producing trees. The large trees of mature forests do not carry as much sap or as sweet a sap. The bird would need far too many sapwells to tend in a single day in order to get enough to survive in a large growth forest.

During the brood-raising period, when extra protein is needed by rapidly-growing youngsters, the sapwells come through again. Many insects from moths to ants are drawn by the availability of sweet sap. Mom and Pop Sapsucker judiciously grab these opportunists by the beak full to feel the hungry babies. Sapsuckers nest in cavities made or created in hollow trees like other woodpeckers.

An interesting fact is that when a tree is under stress either environmental or from disease, the sap carries a higher sugar load to aid healing. Therefore, the dynamics of bird/plant interaction is difficult to define. On a preferred species of tree, virtually every inch of the trunk may be covered with sapwells, providing an access point for diseases and fungi to attack the tree. Behavioralists, on the other hand, contend the sapsucker seeks out trees already diseased because the sugar content is higher. All I know is that I have a lot of yellow-bellied sapsuckers in my woods all summer. Correspondingly, I have few black birch trees and those that are here are covered with sapsucker holes.

Whatever the cause, I guess it is good I am working alone. I would be hard-pressed supply a short-legged workforce with enough “gum-tree” branches to keep them happy. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

