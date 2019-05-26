Some things get so familiar, you just do not notice how unique they may be. Our favorite place to have pizza has two TVs with no sound, usually on the same channel, and two clocks. One clock always indicates 6:20 and the other 2:25. The décor is eclectic and includes signs that admonish us to “eat,” “LAUGH” and again but louder, “EAT.” You do not spend much time trying to figure all this out because they also have great pizza, a nice merlot and a genuine understanding of double cheese.
At our other most favorite eatery, the legendary Auction Barn Restaurant, if you order pancakes, waffles or French toast a container of syrup comes with the meal. If, however, you are not a fan of the cane syrup/caramel coloring concoction that passes for syrup nowadays, you may specify genuine, locally produced maple syrup. The containers for this elixir of the gods sport a little “R” on the lid. In this part of the world, the R stands for “real” with the other syrup referred to as “fake.” A surprising number of customers opt for the so-called fake syrup and another surprising number ask if there is any sugar-free syrup.
The interesting thing about any such embellishments is that the regulars take no notice. Perhaps on the first visit or two one might wonder, for example, why the clock did not work. After that, it is just part of the environment. The same is true of our approach to the natural world. When I was quite little, spending a couple of weeks with my grandparents down in Westchester County, Gramp came in one night all excited because there was an opossum caught in their garbage can.
It was a real big deal; a photographer came and there was an article in the local paper. It was a great wonder that this “southern animal” had wandered that far north. Nowadays, finding a possum wandering about as far north as the Canadian border is hardly noticed. We all just think they have small round ears because they get frostbite in their first winter.
A similar situation exists for all sorts of species from turkey vultures to ticks. The same is true of things that do not appear in our environment any more. Last night, we took a short ride before sunset time. We saw four ospreys, two bald eagles, a flock of turkeys, several pairs of mallards, a kettle of about a dozen turkey vultures, two big broods of Canada geese and two pairs of wood ducks. Any of these would have been cause for great excitement during the time when I was growing up — we just did not see these species in this area.
As we neared the place where we watch the sunset, we saw on opposite sides of the road, a meadow lark and a bobolink. I tried to get some pictures and was annoyed because the light was wrong. When I was growing up, we cursed the bobolinks and meadow larks because they were so plentiful it was hard to keep a bird dog pup from chasing them every couple of minutes. A turkey would have sent us scrambling for the Instamatic!
A similar situation has developed with another species I have written about before — the oriole. In previous columns, a decade or so ago, I was dealing with questions about why there were no more orioles. This year, I have had literally dozens of pictures sent in to Sightings and people asking about the orioles that have come to their feeders this spring.
The bird in question has also changed its name. I grew up calling the bright orange and black birds “Baltimore orioles.” I even knew they were not named for the city but rather for the striking black and orange battle flag of Lord Baltimore. About 40 years ago, ornithologists noted the Baltimore orioles were mating with Bullock’s oriole — a slightly differently colored bird found in the west. This indicated, the scientists claimed, they were not a separate species and so a new name was applied — the Northern oriole.
Birding snobs delighted in correcting we plebeians who might utter the Baltimore moniker. Then about 20 years ago, DNA testing began to become more widely used. It indicated the two orioles species were really quite different and it was likely the hybrids were sterile, like mules. So nowadays, the bird snobs sneer at anyone still using the “old” northern oriole name and demand the use of Baltimore and Bullock’s again.
Orioles build a distinctive pendulous nest. In my youth, they preferred the huge overhanging elm trees lining the streets of most towns and villages. A close second was the sycamores, used for the same purpose. Then the Dutch elm disease wiped out most of the street trees. Shrinking budgets made cleaning up after the bark-shedding sycamores less desirable and huge numbers were cut down on both public and private land. This seemed to have a negative effect on the orioles, the population declined by just over 24% from 1966 to 2010.
It is too early to verify scientifically but anecdotally the population seems to have been rebounding in the past couple of years. The birds seem to have switched their affections to large popular, maple and locust trees, as long as they are on the woodland edges or along open streets. For three years in a row, I have spared a big popular that is threatening my driveway and powerline because of a succession of oriole nests.
I am rooting for an oriole resurgence because I love listening to them. Orioles defend only a small nesting territory so there may be more than one pair nesting in a large tree. In most bird species, the female judges males based on their ability to most perfectly replicate the standard call. Oriole females apparently pick their mates on creativity for each male creates his song using different pitches and speeds revolving around a theme.
I could sit on the porch of the farmhouse and identify, just from the song, whether the singer was the bird from the east or the west side of the old elm. The fellow on the east whistled SOS in Morse code. At the time, I did not know that, when two males are competing, they quite often adopt the song of their adversary for short periods — so I may have been fooled after all.
I am hoping the orioles will again become the distinctive yet familiar item in our environment that we just take for granted, even if they do fool me.
