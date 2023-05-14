Daughter One has started a new job but the house she has rented is not quite ready yet, ergo, all her stuff has come upstairs in my house. I presume at least a third of it will remain when she leaves. This particular offspring has moved several times, each time leaving behind all sorts of things from piles of film negatives to a dog. However, the move I remember best began with "Don't worry Dad, I'll have everything taken care of — you just have to drive the truck." If you have yet to help a child move out, here are a few of the quintessential details.

To begin with, they never want help with the packing. A parent would insist on things like marking boxes, throwing out roughly 300 pounds of miscellaneous scrap paper, and carefully packing the truck. So, when I arrived shortly after daylight to drive Jennifer and her stuff to her new job in New Jersey, the truck was all packed. The goodbyes were heavy stuff. She was leaving family and her pets for a chance at a professional position. The melancholy of the moment was over in the first 10 feet when an avalanche started inside the truck and continued for several moments after we stopped.

Sure enough, everything was in the truck but by no means packed. Inside was a scene of total chaos. The disaster apparently started when the bicycle, which was on top of the upside-down end table, which was on top of a stereo speaker, flipped with such force that it had to be surgically removed from a large snake plant and several kitchen utensils. Surprisingly, it took only about an hour to sort out the mess, get everything securely stowed, and take off.

The trip was exciting. She had no map and I soon found the state of New Jersey wastes very little of its tax money on road signs. Her directions were given piecemeal by a woman throughout the course of an hour-long telephone call, so there was no chance of translating them for male use. My favorite part was, "Turn right on one of the roads after the second big brown thingee but not the first road." I used dead reckoning until we intersected the only major highway mentioned in the directions then circled until we found it.

Since repacking and astronavigation caused some delay, we arrived in the hottest part of the afternoon. The landlady said we could back right up to the door and we might have been able to in a four-wheel drive or an ox cart but there was no way a moving van with the turning radius of an aircraft carrier would negotiate the steep-twisting goat trail, overhung with trees and brush. So I carried the load up, a piece at a time. I did not mind the furniture, even when it was things she had filched from us, but by the third giant garbage bag filled with shoes, I was losing patience.

Then suddenly, it was over and I had to leave. I drove away, leaving my baby alone, crying, among strangers, in a weird state, without car or bank account, and, to make matters worse, on her birthday! It was a horrible experience. I was obviously an inadequate provider and protector. It took every ounce of willpower not to turn the truck around, load up everything (except for the shoes and miscellaneous papers) and bring her home. I was such a basket case that I actually thought it was cute when I turned in the truck and found I owed $242 because she actually had not pre-paid the truck rental.

Other members of the animal kingdom are not such pushovers for their kids. Unfortunately, in the late spring, many people encounter these little dramas and try to put them in human terms, always to the detriment of the wildlife. A good example is the cottontail rabbit.

A female rabbit, if she is extremely lucky, may live through two summers. In this time, she can produce about 30 babies. To achieve the much-vaunted "balance of nature" only two of these should still be alive when the parents cash it in. Nature ensures this by subjecting them to incredible competition. The mother rabbit nurses them for about 10 days, then leaves. They remain in the nest until hunger drives them out in a day or so.

Some never learn to eat and become part of the food chain themselves. Others are not fast, wary or smart enough and suffer the same fate. An occasional one has what it takes to live until the following summer to become part of the breeding population. Humans tend to interact with the second group, capture the cute little two-ounce balls of fuzz, and decide to take care of them since "their mother must have abandoned them." In most cases, the rescuer tries to force milk into the baby but, since its metabolism has changed by then, milk is poison and it dies.

Others provide a better diet, but not in the variety the baby needs, and it grows slowly for a week or so before it, too, dies. Some folks, however, get it just right, provide a diet that lets the baby grow to full adult size, and then turn it loose. Now it is large, visible, physically weak from lack of exercise, and oblivious to natural dangers. The end result is the same, which is probably fortunate, for artificially allowing these individuals into the breeding population could do nothing except weaken the stock.

Nature is just as rough on songbirds, the next most common "orphans" to fall into human hands. The birth rate numbers are about the same as rabbits for most songbirds, but with the latter the critical issue is achieving flight. A large percentage of the offspring simply do not make it. These are the ones we "rescue."

Suppose we were able to save these babies, allow them whatever time it took to master flight, and successfully released them to the wild. What would the next generation be like? This could be completely disastrous for the species within a very few generations. Some areas with few natural predators have given rise to flightless species of birds such as the kiwi but think of how a robin or Canada goose would fare hopping south for the winter.

Tough as it is, the wild world must be able to subject these babies to some rough tests if the species are to continue. Trained wildlife rehabilitators can provide the sort of environment that helps and make the tough decisions if it will not. The adage, "If you love them, let them be," is very true (but I am still not convinced I should have left my baby to fend for herself in the wilds of New Jersey!).