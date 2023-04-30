I am endeavoring to get all the questions done in a single column this month, so there will be no fooling around this time. Right to work!

LOVED the column about parasites. It made me think about trichinosis. Are those parasites going to become extinct because we are all making sure our pork is thoroughly cooked? And would that count as coextinction? On the topic, how about a column on lampreys. They make the ugliest wounds on fish in Lake Champlain.

Thank you for the kind words. The parasite column generated several questions about trichinosis. To start off, a couple of people failed to make a distinction between trichinosis and trichomoniasis. The latter is an STD in no way related to eating undercooked food. Trichinosis refers to symptoms caused by a round worm called Trichinella spiralis. I remember being terrified of it as a child; this phobia fed liberally by a grandmother who claimed to have had it and felt the worms crawling all over her body under the skin. She averred you could even see them wriggling across inside her eyelids.

Much later in Biology 101, I discovered this was utter hogwash. Like all parasitic round worms, T. spiralis has a multi-host life cycle. When something eats meat containing the T. spiralis larvae, the cysts open, attach to the lining of the intestine, and grow into sexually mature adults. Females give birth to thousands of larvae, which are injected into the blood stream, travel into large muscle tissue, and embed themselves. Here they stay, ultimately broken down and destroyed by the immune system, unless something eats the muscle tissue (meat) in which case the cycle starts over in the new host. If humans were the only host, chances are T. spiralis would be extinct already as we are very seldom eaten any more.

Some of the cannibalistic groups in New Guinea were found to carry huge T. spiralis loads as did the pigs that also fed on the dead enemies. It is most commonly found in bear, fox and other canids, wild pig species and crocodiles. Pigs nowadays do not get to forage so they do not get to eat other animals so it really is not much of a worry. Cooking to 145 degrees or freezing the meat for 20 days is fatal to the encysted larvae anyway. So ... yes it would be coextinction but it is not going to happen because we really are not a vector in their population growth.

As far as the lampreys go, I find them utterly creepy. I did a column on them several years ago and do not usually repeat but several readers have mentioned them lately so I will engage the topic in the next month or so.

I think you made a mistake when you were talking about parasites. How could the LACK of a fur harvest cause a problem. Wouldn’t the problem be if trappers killed all of some species?

Successful trapping requires sufficient animals in the population to establish patterns and opportunity. A trapper has to be able to figure out how to get an animal to step on a particular one-square inch spot instead of anywhere else in the entire world. An important part of trapping is not “trapping out” an area. So, while trapping is more likely to yield fairly stable population numbers, a “natural” system is not. Wildlife populations, absent human management, exist in a state of “dynamic imbalance.” Populations of predators continue to grow until the prey species are reduced to very small, marginal population levels. Then either through starvation or density-dependent diseases like mange, the predator population crashes.

Absent predators, the prey species once again blossom until they either destroy all their food items or the predators begin to repopulate. The small population numbers at the bottom of these swings make them very vulnerable to natural disaster or climate fluxuation, which has been responsible for most of the extinctions over the course of the millennia. Parasites are even more vulnerable because they usually need a fairly high population level of very specific hosts to be transmitted.

Sightings — April 30 These white-tailed deer are the stars of this week's Sightings.

Why are they called “white-tailed deer” and not just deer?

I presume to distinguish them from other species of deer such as the black-tailed deer. Cervids are a big family of animals with very many species worldwide.

I enjoy your column. It’s so full of such diverse subject matter that it’s got me wondering, “What is this guy reading?”

This question keeps popping up and the answer is, I fear, sort of boring. The list includes a bunch of science journals like (surprise) Science, Science News, New Scientist, Discover, Smithsonian, NatGeo and several anthropology journals. Then add in New York Outdoor News, Pointing Dog Journal, Fur, Fish, and Game, Retriever Journal, New York Game and Fish, Trout Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Ruffed Grouse Society Journal, The Conservationist, The Hedgehog Review, Atlantic Monthly and The New Yorker.

If anything in that group piques my interest, I seek out the original research publications. When my reading speed begins to slow, I go through something like a Tom Clancy or Robert Howard to speed things back up. If I get bored, it could be anything. Currently I have The Bro Code by Stinson and Kuhn and Early Poems by Robert Frost both going at bedtime. All this periodically gets disrupted when one of my high school teachers, Tom Smith, gives me a reading assignment, on which I will subsequently be tested, typically something intended to melt my mind into placid progressive compliance.

Enjoyed reading your blog on identifying birds by their beaks and I can say I can relate to this topic in a slightly different way. The bluebirds have been here now for a few weeks and there are many of them. This year we are seeing something we have never seen before from bluebirds. The males are attacking the windows around the house, my car, garage, my tractor cab, you name it. I know that they see their reflection in the glass and think they are sparing with a mating opponent, but I have never seen them do so, so aggressively. They leave a yellow to reddish mark with their beak and it also seems to crap every time they attack, especially on my car. I am surprised they do not injure themselves. My wife had to scrape one window to get it off.

You are right. It is the perception of a rival. We had a cardinal attacking the mirror of my truck, only on the driver’s side. If I backed it in, it would follow the mirror to the other side. You can sometimes disrupt this by hanging something scary on the window. This spring, we had a robin attacking a window at the Town hall. I printed out several copies of a picture of one of my co-workers, hung them on the window, and we never saw the poor bird again.

There! A whole column with nothing apt to amuse, alarm, or annoy anyone. Very mature, if I do say so myself. ...