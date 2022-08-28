Bob Henke column: Questions, courtesy of the fair

The fair is a little strange this year. I am having a bit of trouble keeping myself under control without Dr. Wifey sitting there. On the other hand, the continual random hubris works pretty well to keep my mind occupied.

The milking went just about as usual. We managed to eek out a fourth place even with a milked out cow and a partner whose only knowledge of milking came from watching videos. Of course, the other two typical things happened. I received two stern warnings about not touching the cow before the time started. I always sort of lean against her to let her know I was there and something was going to happen.

You do not want a surprised cow, especially if she has never been milked by hand. I once lost a commanding lead because the cow kicked and the Dairy Princess leaped away, dropping our pail. I also figure if I am already going to get in trouble for leaning, I might as well just reach down and do a little massage at the same time to encourage her to let her milk down. I also wasted a little bit of our meager milk supply squirting the crowd.

Cow issues also cropped up on the way to the fair. Stopping at the Auction Barn for breakfast on the way to the fair is traditional. There were quite a number of us at the table when Paul arrived, announcing that his wife, C2, might be a little late because she had “fallen in a puddle.” She arrived, somewhat disgruntled. Seems she had a little trouble with gates and one of her calves shot through before she could get it closed. This was, of course, Paul’s fault because he should have known she would need help with the gate.

Sightings — Aug. 28 A black bears makes an appearance in this week's Sightings.

The short version of the tale is that she managed to grab the calf by the hind legs as it bowled her over and then spent a few minutes body surfing through the slick mud and puddles before she got it aimed back into the pen. In the middle of this, as she was making a wake through the pasture, Paul drove by on his way to the restaurant. He could not see where the rodeo was going on so he just gave her a couple cheery horn toots on the way past. While the bovine mud-skiing was funny enough, the disparity between their versions of the events was magnificent, although I presume he is going to pay dearly.

Then, there was the fire ...

I am trying to slowly back out of the bee business because Granddaughter One is very interested. Letting her begin to handle some aspects independently is sometimes difficult for both of us. I was on the phone in the house while she went out to complete the wax rendering to make candles. Suddenly she came back in and, in a very calm tone said, “Hey Boc, everything is on fire.” The big cake of wax had gotten propped up on edge so only small amounts of wax were being melted. When these dribbles ran out on to the scorching metal of the rest of the pan, they ignited into a cheery little conflagration. I just covered the pot to put out the fire and we started over. The candles this year have a nice sort of smoky color instead of the usual bright yellow.

Also as usual, the fair can be depended upon to deliver a slew of questions. It will take two weeks to get through this year’s supply.

Are bees smart?

The key to discussing any sort of intelligence, including our own, is defining what we mean by the term. Some things that seem mind-bogglingly complex are simple genetic programming. A bower bird does not need to be smart to construct their magnificent structures; it is already in there from birth. The typical method is to compare specific abilities to those of a human and one of the most common is testing grasp of abstract concepts — that is looking at different stimuli and determining if they are the same or different based on a mental template.

A relatively small group of animals appear to have such cognitive abilities. This includes some birds, dolphins, most primates and honeybees. Recent research, reported in the proceedings of the Royal Society of Britain, has added a new member to the group. Polistes wasps (the dark brown paper wasps) have been found to score very well on this sort of cognition tests. Other wasps and hornets, like yellow jackets, do not seem to share this mental capacity.

What is this poo?

While this sounds a bit weird, one of the primary ways researchers gather data on wildlife populations is through a study of scat. This time of the year, getting pictures and samples is not all that unusual, although it does drive the Town Clerk bonkers when someone drops off a bag of poo at the Town Hall for me to identify. Most of the confusion this time of the year comes from a widening of diet for many animals seeking carbohydrates to build fat for the winter.

Scats filled with nut shells, leaves, fruit residue and the like can be a bit hard to figure out. Since everything from foxes to opossums to raccoons to coyotes to bears are eating a very similar diet and producing a similar-looking waste product. Size is the most useful criteria this time of the year. Make your decision based on caliber — I have listed them in ascending order.

Why do the goldfinches have babies this late in the summer?

Goldfinches are the most completely vegetarian of our local bird species. Most birds try to get their broods going early so they can depend on the booming insect population to feed them. Goldfinches wait until the grasses and other plants have begun to set seed so their broods will have ample supply during the fast growth period. They do quite well, having one of the highest brood survival rates of any of our songbirds.

Speaking of survival, I had best stop working on this and get myself down to the fair booth. I will get to the rest of the questions next week, probably. ...