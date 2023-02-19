I am not a great student of numerology. I do, however, know that three is a hugely important number. My first job was farm work, mostly driving the tractor during haying and dragging feed to the cows during milking. The farmer was the uncle of a friend of mine who was a couple of years older than I. Shortly after I started (I was 9 years old) my friend moved on to another more lucrative job.

I was delighted but confused when my employer said he would be paying me a bit more at that point. I asked if he wanted me to see if I could find someone else to come and he said absolutely not, he had learned his lesson and that was why my pay increased. He recited an old adage regarding the amount of work that could be done, which apparently my friend had demonstrated — “One boy is a boy, two boys is half a boy, and three boys is no boy at all.”

I have noted the accuracy of that statement over the years, and not just with boys. It has been my experience that having one dog in the house is fine. You at least know who to blame for savaging the garbage. Two dogs is also fine. Training is decidedly more difficult because they distract each other but they also keep each other company when you leave the house.

Three dogs is qualitatively much different. There is always someone with some sort of need. If you attend to that need, it makes the other ones need it too. When one is peaceful and sleeping, another is demanding to go do something. When you are gone, something is always done and you have no idea who is to blame.

I have given this dog advice, based on years of experience, to two friends lately and both poo-pooed it. The first, I will give him the improbable pseudonym Dana, mentioned going to look at a third poodle-type dog. I warned of the consequences. He said that was ridiculous, got the dog, and a week later had to admit that, although the dog was great, I was completely right about the complexity and hubris Number Three brought to his house.

Sightings — Feb. 19 This week's Sightings features a duck, courtesy of Dr. Gordon Ellmers.

Less than a week after this, a nice lady, whose identity I will also protect by calling her Kristi, showed me a picture of a puppy she was thinking of acquiring. I gave her the same warning, citing Dana’s admission as evidence. The next day she had the puppy. Two days later, she came to work with big scratches all over her face and a puppy bite on her lip. The puppy is wonderfully cute but she admits the three-dog curse is fully active at her house.

The rule of three came to mind with one of the questions this month.

When the turkey flocks break up in the spring, you see single Toms and pairs of Toms but seldom threes or fours. Any reason for that?

Winter flocks are usually single sex with the exception of the occasional jake or two from a late brood. When they break up it is typical for hens to leave in small family groups of mothers and last year’s daughters. Toms do not tolerate each other’s company as well and within a couple weeks are broken up into individual territories. They still appear following various groups of hens and beating each other up over the right to be there.

It is, however, not unusual to see two toms together. These are always brothers from the same brood and have stayed together since hatching. Within these pairs, there is always a dominant and subordinate and the division of labor is interesting. Together they are able to intimidate or defeat older, more dominant birds and secure the breeding rights to the disputed hens. Alone, they could not overcome the big fellows. If simple intimidation does not work, it is always the subordinate that starts the actual fighting. The dominant brother helps out only if it looks like his brother is getting the worst of it. When the older bird is driven off, the dominant brother does all the breeding.

This seems strange but there is a benefit. Because they are siblings, more of the subordinate bird’s genes get passed along (because he shares them with the dominate) than would happen if he had been going it alone and unable to overcome the older Toms. It is another of those situations where evolution is able to detect statistical advantages that individuals might not. Sibling groups never include three jakes because there is always ambiguity in dominance and they spend more time fighting with each other than working on the breeding business.

Do you expect us to believe that crows can do statistics, must less mackerel? Get real. I can’t even do statistics.

They do not have to do the math. Evolution does it for them. See the answer above.

My name is Susan. I am 11 and we have been reading your newspaper stories for years. We save lots of them but I cannot find the one that will help me now. There a lots of small ducks on the Hudson River today. They are mostly black and white. Their tails are down toward the water. I know that means something but that is the paper we cannot find. Some of them have a lot of white on their heads and some have beautiful green and purple on their head and neck. What are they and why are they here so early? Thank you.

Last things first. You are seeing mixed flocks of buffleheads and goldeneyes. They go quite far north to nest and are trying to get there as soon as possible because the breeding season is short. Ducks whose tails taper down to the waterline are diving ducks. They gather food by diving into deep water for water plants, crustaceans, insect larvae, and in some cases fish.

Ducks with their tails in the air like sailing ships are “dabblers.” They tip up and forage in shallow water. The colorful duck you are describing with a large white patch on its head is a drake bufflehead. Goldeneyes are also black and white but the white patch on the head is much smaller and, from a distance, it the head looks all black. Goldeneyes also have bright yellow eyes that give them their name. Thank you for writing and being a faithful reader.

Is it true that weasels have the longest pregnancy of any mammal?

Not exactly. Generally, the larger the body mass, the longer the gestation period. However, weasels, and in fact most mustelids as well as many other animals, have a trait called delayed implantation. This means that, even though they breed and the eggs get fertilized, development only proceeds through a couple of cell divisions. The process then stops for a while.

When a trigger occurs signaling good conditions for reproduction — it may be bodyfat percentage, amount of sunlight, ambient temperature, or a host of other factors — the zygote proceeds down the tubes and implants in the uterus where it develops normally. Therefore, while breeding took place many months before, the actual pregnancy went on for a much shorter time.

That was only three questions, meaning there is probably some hubris, in this case because I have frustrated some of you. I will do more questions next week. ...