Bob Henke column: Questions and answers, after a haircut

I am a bit melancholy today. After my last haircut, Dr. Wifey said she thought it was the last time she could do it. The buzzing clippers left her hand shaking badly and it did not subside for a couple of hours. I do not want to do anything to aggravate the Parkinson’s symptoms but this will be the first time in 54 years (except for one buzz cut as a recruit in the State Police Academy) I will be having a commercial haircut.
Growing up, all my haircuts were courtesy of “Argyle Al,” who operated the barbershop across the road from our house. The last one he gave me cost 75 cents — a dollar with the tip. Prior to my wedding, I went to a different barber in the campus complex at Syracuse. This shearing cost $1.50 and I was outraged. One of our first marital acquisitions was a hair cutting kit. It cost $12 and I figured at the Syracuse rate it paid for itself in six months.
Over the intervening decades, we have replaced the clippers twice. I admit the first few haircuts were a little rough. There were also instances when some artistic license was applied, especially if I decided I needed a haircut while she was mad about something. I was never very good at telling when she was the most angry but a couple weeks of my hair growing back helped my perception. Additionally memorable was an instance when the cord to the clippers caught on a kitchen drawer pull. She gave a mighty tug to free it, it popped loose, she stumbled, and the resulting recoil cut right to the scalp across the top of my head. I wore my Stetson continuously for a couple of weeks after that incident.
However, most times it has been perfectly done and it is a nice peaceful time for us to be close. I am not sure what is going to happen next. I do not know where to go, what to ask for, or what I can expect to pay. Although for the past 70 years, with the exception of the academy stint, my hairstyle has never changed, regardless of the urgings of pop culture, I even pondered a change. If it all comes off, perhaps I could manage that by myself. Alternately, I could simply stop getting my hair cut at all, leaving a braid or pony tail in my future. Such questions remind me of this month’s questions, which are far more difficult to ponder.
Do you know what witches’ broom is?
I sure did not the first few times I encountered it.
For those who have not seen it, witches broom looks like some sort of wild, disorganized nest, an unkempt wad of growth at the end of a branch. It can appear in any sort of a tree, although conifers are particularly apt to exhibit it. It is growth which seems totally random, not following the normal form of development for tree branches. In fact, it is exactly what it appears to be. The tree has been injured, which has allowed some fungi to become established.
The fungi produce toxins, which disrupt the normal growth patterns and produce the thick ball of branchlets growing in all directions. This does not seem to hurt the tree. Some go their entire life with one or sometimes many witches broom growths. The strangely contorted branchlets are sought after as bird nest material and one species, the flying squirrel, routinely makes its home within the protection of the broom.
We have searched stores and the internet for Irish Mist soap to no avail. We have quite a mouse problem and are interested in anything that works as a deterrent. Where do you get it?
I bet when you were searching the stores, you came across Irish Spring bar soap, which is what I use to keep mice out of the machinery. Some power greater than I decided I clearly could never have meant “Irish Spring” and changed it to “Irish Mist.” As far as I know, there is no soap by that name, just a rather nice whiskey. Sorry.
When the geese are flying in a Vee, why is one side always longer than the other and why can they be all heading south and suddenly veer around and head right off in some other direction?
Actually, I get these questions rather frequently. I have two standard answers. For the first part, one side of the Vee is longer than the other because there are more geese in it. The real answer is simply statistics. Flying at the point of the Vee is much harder than in a secondary position and the geese routinely swap off every couple of minutes. The lead goose drops back and another takes its place. Depending on where the new leader was flying and where the old leader winds up, the number of geese in each arm changes. The odds of it being exactly symmetrical at any point in time is pretty low.
My flippant (and occasionally dangerous) answer for the directional instability is that as the leadership role changes, you get different genders in the front position. When it is a gander, they head straight for their destination, but when it is a goose, the flock veers at random. In this case, the actual answer is that the wind currents vary a lot at different heights and turning into the wind helps the flock more easily gain altitude. When they hit a prevailing airflow going in their chosen direction, they settle in with the helpful tailwind and head off in a straight line. Once again, it is statistics and energy conservation.
This isn’t exactly a wildlife question but with all of the temperature-taking in the COVID business, I have noticed mine is always lower than it used to be. A nurse told me that our core temperature has been dropping for the past 50 years. True?
Actually, it is true not only in humans but in many other animals as well. Ours is not dramatic and well within the range of temperatures that have been “normal” for various people. We all learned 98.6 degrees but in fact, many peoples’ normal core temperature is either higher or lower than that, sometimes as much as a full degree. Some recent studies of an indigenous people in central Bolivia called the Tsimane have given the best look at this. They are a fairly small, homogeneous population and anthropologists have worked with the group for many years.
Overall, the average core temperature for the Tsimane has dropped by a little less than half a degree in the past 15 years, a number quite close to anecdotal findings in other areas. The hypothesis is that the change represents an adaptation to warmer climate conditions and it is anticipated that other mammals and birds will have similar responses. It has been documented that animals moved from arctic conditions to temperate zones show a lowering in body temperature relatively rapidly.
My temperature is also lowering. I took the bull by the horns so to speak and simply walked into the first barbershop I saw. He did a fine job although my hair is now quite a lot shorter than traditionally and I definitely notice the cold! I will adjust but still, I am going to really miss her haircuts. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
