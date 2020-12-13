Bob Henke column: Questions and answers, after a haircut

We have searched stores and the internet for Irish Mist soap to no avail. We have quite a mouse problem and are interested in anything that works as a deterrent. Where do you get it?

I bet when you were searching the stores, you came across Irish Spring bar soap, which is what I use to keep mice out of the machinery. Some power greater than I decided I clearly could never have meant “Irish Spring” and changed it to “Irish Mist.” As far as I know, there is no soap by that name, just a rather nice whiskey. Sorry.

When the geese are flying in a Vee, why is one side always longer than the other and why can they be all heading south and suddenly veer around and head right off in some other direction?

Actually, I get these questions rather frequently. I have two standard answers. For the first part, one side of the Vee is longer than the other because there are more geese in it. The real answer is simply statistics. Flying at the point of the Vee is much harder than in a secondary position and the geese routinely swap off every couple of minutes. The lead goose drops back and another takes its place. Depending on where the new leader was flying and where the old leader winds up, the number of geese in each arm changes. The odds of it being exactly symmetrical at any point in time is pretty low.