Stop running over turtles!
Every spring, I am driven apoplectic by jerks who go out of their way to squash the mother turtles crossing the road to lay their eggs. People who would veer to another lane to miss a pebble will put all four wheels onto the shoulder to run over a 10-pound turtle.
Back when I was a baby game warden, I grew terrifically frustrated by the number of smashed turtles on the road and my inability to catch someone doing it. My solution, during this mentally embryonic stage, was to get a very lifelike plastic replica of a snapper, affix a hollow puncture spike into its back and name it Maude. I would set Maude far on the shoulder, aimed away from the road. That way no Samaritan would feel the need to “rescue” her and drivers would have to go way out of their way to run her over.
Those that did (actually as many as one out of 10 cars some days) would wind up stopped down the road a ways with one and sometimes two flat tires whereupon I would add insult to injury by giving them a ticket for taking wildlife with a motor vehicle — failing to mention Maude’s true nature. This worked great until my Lieutenant discovered what I was doing and put a stop to it. Although Maude was typically launched many yards by the impacts, she survived unscathed and I ultimately gave her to a recruit fresh from the academy figuring her baby game warden mind would put Maude right back into service.
The turtles are late making their nesting pilgrimages this year and have generated some questions:
Isn’t there something we can do about all the snapping turtles? We were kayaking on Carter’s Pond and there were dozens crawling up onto the bank by the outlet. This is why there are no baby geese this year! It is a wonder fishermen are not losing fingers!
First — I am envious. We missed the turtle migration this year. Egg laying typically happens on the rainy day after the full moon in May. This year, delayed by cold and wet, turtles straggled out well into June. However, not only is your concern based on myth, the majority of the reference materials are nearly as badly incorrect. There are three species of snapping turtle in North America, the one you are probably seeing is the aptly-named common snapping turtle. They were always assumed to be a somewhat predacious group until a very recent study determined that actually over 80% of an adult snapper’s diet is vegetation and any animal portion comes entirely from carrion.
Youngsters focus more on high protein foods and may take tadpoles, worms and other easily catchable prey but live waterfowl are never on the menu. The maximum bite force for a 15-pound snapping turtle is 226 Newtons, whereas the average bite strength at the molars for a 6-year-old human is 300-700 Newtons. A similar-looking, albeit much larger turtle called the alligator snapper is found in the southern U.S. These animals are more predatory, might eat ducks and there are three instances of bitten off fingers. Don’t dabble in Florida, but Carter’s Pond is safe.
We are arguing. I remember you wrote about some venomous frogs that bite you. My “friend” says you said there were no venomous amphibians (the poison sacks on the skid didn’t count). I am a teacher, she is a lawyer. Who are you betting is going to be right?
In response to a question about “venomous amphibians,” I said there were none. The next month, I dealt with another telling me I was nuts, what about poison arrow frogs? I replied that I was probably nuts but that by definition, truly venomous animals had to have a system to actively deliver the toxin, so toads and frogs did not qualify. A few months later, I encountered a story about a researcher who was messing with a new variety of European fire salamander, trying to get it to ooze some of its skin toxin so he could analyze it. Imagine his surprise when it sprayed poison into his eyes and blinded him for nearly an hour. Since this was a salamander, not a frog or toad, I felt no pressing need to confess.
Now, along comes Carlos Jared, doing research on yellow-skinned frogs from Brazil’s scrubby desert area. These are so-called “fat-lipped” frogs because of their very prognathic appearance, reminding one of a lip-plumping botox injection going very wrong. Carlos noticed that whenever he grabbed one of the frogs, it head-butted his hand. All of a sudden he got intense, crippling pain all the way up his arm to the shoulder, for no apparent reason. The agony lasted for hours.
After he recovered, he was looking at the frog’s upper lip under a microscope and was amazed to find it covered with nasty-looking bony spikes. The frog has huge venom glands. When the frog curls back his Kardashian lip, it presses on the gland causing venom nearly twice as powerful as the worst pit vipers to flow down over these spikes. When the frog head-butts something, it is as if hundreds of needles are injecting the venom.
Once researchers knew what to look for, a second species of venomous frog was found; a forest dweller not closely related to yellow-skinned frogs. This little nasty head-butts with a venom 25 times more powerful than diamondback rattlesnake poison.
The last part of the question is gender dependent. If you are male, she ultimately wins. The answer is irrelevant.
Are you sure rattlesnakes don’t lay eggs and then the mother curls around them until the hatch?
Yes, I am sure, but the behavior you describe is very interesting. Used predominately by large constrictors, the mother will go to an open sunning location, lie there until she is within minutes of dying from the heat, then crawl back to the den and encircle the eggs, transferring the heat to them. Quite often the stress of this repeated near-death experience ultimately kills the mother.
Can you tell a rattlesnake’s age by the number of rattles on its tail?
Nope. They get a new rattle every time they shed their skin, however, this can be from every six months to every couple of years depending on the nutritional status and age of the animal. Young, well-fed snakes might add two rattles a year and older ones with less hunting success may take 18 months to get a new rattle. This is compounded by the fact that, especially with the larger rattle strings, the end buttons are quite often broken off.
Isn’t there another type of bullhead in Lake Champlain called the bullpout?
In various parts of its range the Brown Bullhead is commonly known as the northern bullhead, speckled bullhead, horned pout or (my personal favorite) the bullpout.
And quit running over turtles. I am making a new Maude.
