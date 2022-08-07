Bob Henke column: Q+A, with tips on dogwood and bees

I am continually amazed how tools can hide so effectively. I am not talking about the really lost stuff, like the time my son used my brand new metric sockets on a sled then dropped them where he got done. It snowed overnight and in the morning I wondered why the snowblower kept hitting “stones” in the driveway. Turns out the old Gravely was launching the entire set, one at a time, about 50 feet into the woods. Finding them in the spring involved hiking about dragging a powerful magnet.

Instead, however, I am thinking of the everyday disappearances. For example, today I was working on the lawn mower. Simple stuff, getting the blades sharpened and balanced. After a trip to the cellar to use the grinder and balancer, I came back out to reinstall the blades and, like magic, the deep well socket had leaped off the ratchet handle and completely disappeared. It took 15 minutes of dedicated searching to finally locate the bright, shiny, 4-inch-long socket lying in the short grass directly under the lawnmower. Amazing.

What is even more amazing is a trend I have seen in shops and hardwares lately — camo-colored tools. It is so darned easy to lose something, why on earth would you deliberately make it harder to find? Perhaps this appeals to folks who never actually have to use the tools they acquire. Nearly as baffling are the ones done up in blaze orange camo. These may be marginally easier to find but the coloring completely obscures the socket size etched on the side of the socket, so picking the right one is by eye, trial and error. Perhaps it is the same guy who invented the great recycling tip in the next question.

Why don’t you put some good ecological tips in your columns? Like I heard about putting all your plastic stuff into a single water bottle. If you stuff hard and cut up things that won’t fit like old credit cards you can get a couple pounds of things in there before you take it to the recycling center (where you also save space). Be part of the solution by posting stuff like this.

Sightings — Aug. 7 A hummingbird is the featured guest in this week's Sightings.

Very commendable, but I hardly think putting a mixture of various recycle categories along with a bunch of plastics that cannot be recycled inside a bottle is going to help much. I cannot imagine a recycling center paying someone to cut open your bottle and sort all the debris inside. It is most likely going to go directly into the non-recyclable trash and head for a landfill. If I was going to post a tip it would be something like — 2.5 million plastic water bottles are discarded PER HOUR in the world. How about taking a glass and going to the tap for your drink? The vast majority of bottled water comes from domestic water supplies anyway.

How can you identify dogwood?

That is a more difficult question than you might imagine because there are several plants you might be looking at. If we are talking about a tree, then you are interested in the flowering dogwood, a tree native to eastern North America and northern Mexico. It is also called American dogwood, Florida dogwood, Indian arrowwood (still used for that purpose), Cornelian tree, white cornel, white dogwood and false boxwood. There are a couple of subspecies and a whole bunch of cultivars, mostly bred for their flowers, which are bracts, not petals. In some trees, the tips are red, symbolizing the crucifixion to some folks. It is often planted on church properties.

If, on the other hand, you are referring to some of the many bushes growing on the roadside, you have a couple more choices. Two are most common in this area. The first is known as gray dogwood. Native to the Northeast and lower Canada, they form really dense shrub patches that make great nesting habitat for songbirds. The bark is gray, hence the name, but they are best identified by their fruits.

Gray dogwood berries are stark white with a small black spot on the base. The berry stems are bright red. This is in some contrast to the other most common dogwood around here, the red osier dogwood. Also a dense shrub and good wildlife habitat, red dogwood makes similar white berries, a bit smaller than gray, and the stems are gray/green. However, the stems and branches are bright red, extremely eye-catching against the snow in the winter. There are a dozen or so less common members of the dogwood family throughout the United States also.

I have noticed that there are occasionally somewhat “blue” comments hidden in your columns either in the phrases themselves or in the pictures. That picture of the hickory gall was classic.

I assume you mean blue in the prurient sense as opposed to a political statement but I am nevertheless wounded to think you find my vigorously non-fiction renderings to be suggestive in either way. That said, I am somewhat confused regarding the suggestiveness of a pouch gall. Had I been going on about a hackberry nipple gall or something, I could understand the confusion.

I am Amanda. Why do bees buzz when they fly?

Wow Amanda, what a great question! As usual with things in nature, there is more than one answer. The first is purely mechanical. I used to have to ride in helicopters with a guy who had been a combat pilot in Vietnam. He liked to say that helicopters did not really fly; they just beat the air into submission. You could almost say the same thing about most insect flight. With the exception of butterflies and moths that do a lot of gliding on large soft wings, most others, even some of the most acrobatic and fast like dragonflies, rely upon very rapid movement of relatively narrow wings to generate sufficient lift to fly. This rapid fluttering displaces air in series of small but strong and continuous waves and it is this vibration we perceive as a “buzz.”

So, the first part of the answer is simply mechanical. However, for many species, this opportunity for communication is too good to pass up. As a beekeeper, I know when I start hearing the buzzing go up in pitch, I have done something wrong and some of the girls have taken offense. Bees do not have ears but they still perceive vibration and the higher tone means “pay attention, there might be something to sting!” The same is true for many other insects.

That annoying high-pitched sound of a mosquito flying around in the dark in our bedroom is a normal result of her wingbeats while looking for someone to bite. Outside, when male and female mosquitoes are looking for a mate, they rotate their wings and change the speed to change the tone. When two find their tones are exactly the same, they can find each other in the mass of other mosquitoes milling around. This is how mosquitoes discover their perfect mate.

I know a little something about that. ...