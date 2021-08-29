Bob Henke column: Q+A while on duty at the honey booth

Sightings — Aug. 29 A toad is the featured guest in this week's Sightings.

However, of all the various interactions, one of my most favorite is the wide range of questions. There is no opportunity to go look at a reference. I have to have some semblance of a fully-formed answer at the ready. Sort of an exhilarating, working without a net, sort of feeling. Of course, there are times when I get a righteous upbraiding for failing to answer a previous question in print, but generally, the questions are fun.

The moon was just full so I expected a few cougar questions. Apart from a couple of ladies in my hometown who persistently report cougar sightings, the best cougar question today was:

What is it going to take to get you to admit the secret state project to stock cougars? Everybody knows about it.

Apart from the obvious conclusion that it is not a secret if everyone knows about it, this always baffles me. There is first the question of why anyone would want to try to stock animals in a habitat that clearly cannot support their needs but then comes absurdity of the idea that any state agency, particularly DEC, could ever keep a secret.