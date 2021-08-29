Bob Henke column: Q+A while on duty at the honey booth

I am writing this while sitting in the honey booth at the Washington County Fair. This is a pleasing enterprise. I get to see all sorts of friends — from every venue and persuasion starting with school and progressing through various jobs and ending with people I have never met but feel they know me.
This latter category includes predominately social media type of interactions. I have to say, these people are seldom non-committal. There are three basic beliefs found in these folks. The first are very glad about something I have done. Next, there is a middle-of-the-road group that want to have a conversation about something I have mentioned.
Then comes the final group, who are pretty sure my intellect could be surpassed by any normal earthworm. The source of conflict with these folks is typically dogma, which is generally immune to any sort of rational discussion, so I have found the best approach is simply to say they have completely changed my mind and showed me the proper way to think. This confuses them. Their typical response is to rapidly repeat whatever talking point they are defending once or twice before moving away.
I greatly prefer the appearance of old friends. We catch up on the latest news vis-à-vis mutual acquaintances and express dismay that the years seem to be rushing by so fast. Occasionally, someone wants to reminisce, which can have mixed reviews. Today, for example, it was, “Remember when you rode across the ice on Cossayuna Lake standing on the roof of that car?” Some tales do not bear retelling.
However, of all the various interactions, one of my most favorite is the wide range of questions. There is no opportunity to go look at a reference. I have to have some semblance of a fully-formed answer at the ready. Sort of an exhilarating, working without a net, sort of feeling. Of course, there are times when I get a righteous upbraiding for failing to answer a previous question in print, but generally, the questions are fun.
The moon was just full so I expected a few cougar questions. Apart from a couple of ladies in my hometown who persistently report cougar sightings, the best cougar question today was:
What is it going to take to get you to admit the secret state project to stock cougars? Everybody knows about it.
Apart from the obvious conclusion that it is not a secret if everyone knows about it, this always baffles me. There is first the question of why anyone would want to try to stock animals in a habitat that clearly cannot support their needs but then comes absurdity of the idea that any state agency, particularly DEC, could ever keep a secret.
The only secret I ever knew with more than momentary life was when I retired without notifying the Department. I did the paperwork through the state and on the final day put everything in my state car, parked it at the Regional office, and made a radio call signing out of service — forever. The only reason that survived as a secret is because I told no one else.
As far as the cougars go, with one exception (a young male animal that left Colorado, traveled north and east, came thorough this area, and ultimately wound up as roadkill in New England), every legitimate cougar sighting has been a result of someone releasing a captive-raised animal. I actually handled one years ago. The reports on this animal ranged from simple sightings to supposed mauling of beef cows. When we got the animal, it weighed less than 50 pounds, its fangs and claws had been surgically removed, and it was wearing a purple dog collar. So, no, I am not going to go for cougars even in the face of threats and cajoling.
Another important part of Fair duty is being able to watch some of the amazing costumes. The best this year involved a western motif. I first thought my favorite was to be the lady in traditional goth mode from her black lipstick, black hair dye, and black leather shirt and skirt to the multiple piercings and various sorts of non-functional hunks of chain hanging from her clothes. She topped this off with a bright white cowboy hat and pure white western boots.
However, even this dramatic display was topped by the guy wearing a bowler hat, T-shirt announcing that Republicans should perform various sorts of unnatural acts, livid green shorts pulled down to display most of his underwear, and once again a pair of cowboy boots but with the toes cut off to show his green-painted toenails. The fellow talking with me when this fashion statement went by stopped, speechless for a moment, and then asked,
Are there any animals besides humans that dress themselves up to look like something they aren’t?
Certainly all animals tend to display to call the attention of the opposite sex. Typically, the form derives from demonstrating vigor and ability to survive. Many animals attempt to enhance their olfactory profile to the opposite gender. Bears and canines roll in various sorts of feces and carrion to provide perfume. No worse to my way of thinking than some of the syrupy floral perfumes humans use.
However, I know of few instances of actual self-decoration. There are all sorts of strange displays involving nests or breeding areas. Birds have developed this sort of decorating to the highest level. These range from the amazing constructions of bower birds to colored stones and sea glass decorating penguin nests to some of the gaudy feather (from other birds) used to decorate the nests of the rather plain rock sparrow.
For examples of body decoration, one must look deeper. There is a species of crab called, unsurprisingly, a decorator crab that attaches to its shell everything from stones to sea urchins to fish tails to shards of glass and plastic. Apparently, the more gaudy and odd-looking, the more attractive the crab becomes. Same principle as the toeless boots, I suppose.
The numerical favorite this year has been something along the lines of:
What are we going to do about the murder hornets?”
Anyone coming to our honey booth and watching the video knows how honeybees handle these predatory wasps. Personally, I will just swat any I see around my hives but probably not for a while though. A tiny colony was recently discovered (and destroyed), but before this the only indication they were on this continent was a dead specimen on the west coast. Of all the range of invasive species, these seem like one of the easier to find and eradicate.
And, unlike cougars, they do not murder people — only other bees. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.