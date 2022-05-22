Bob Henke column: Q+A, starting with octopuses (or octopi)

Sitting in waiting rooms is bad for my feeling of self-worth, particularly waiting rooms stocked only with the likes of Vogue, Vanity Fair, Better Homes and Gardens, Cosmopolitan and Woman’s World. I recently found myself cooling my heels and, insofar as I am compelled to read during any downtime, I began to work my way through this assortment and was surprised to find there were 936 mistakes men typically make every day.

I did some quick math and determined if you were awake for 16 hours of the day, that would be a faux-pas rate of one per minute with about 20 minutes off, presumably when eating or in the bathroom. Even this is less alarming than the temporal aspect of mistakes men make during intimate encounters but I do not feel comfortable reporting that in a family newspaper. It did, however, remind me of the need to do the questions this month, the first of which relates to exactly that sort of mistake.

I recently saw a post about octopus mating and how it is always fatal for the male. A comment, from a biologist, said that males dying during mating was the most common system in non-mammals. Is that accurate and what is the deal with octopuses and is that the right plural?

I am not even sure where to start here. I do know about the plural because a biology professor at Syracuse University was quite the octopus expert, spent much of a lecture on it, and even had an extra credit question about the plural of octopus on the final exam.

Sightings — May 22 A tiny turtle is the featured guest in this week's Sightings.

There are basically three currently acceptable plurals in English and many others in the past. The first camp is those who think words derived from Latin should have Latin plurals, to wit: “octopi.” Converting the word to an English pronunciation carried along with it the anglicized plural, which you used, “octopuses.” Those with the biological bent, such as my professor, felt the “pus” part was a modified version of “pod,” that is eight-footed. Thus the plural would be “octopodes.” Take your choice, there will always be a group that agrees with you and two others who will argue viciously.

Instances of the male dying during mating are common but not necessarily the “most common.” Things like honeybees actually explode their sexual organs out of their body during mating and fall the long way back to earth dead. In others, like the praying mantis, neurological destruction (having their head bitten off) is what stimulates the beginning of ejaculation. Many other species do have rather prickly females, which require special handling. In these, make a mistake and it could likely be fatal. I am ignoring the so-tempting straight line here and will go right to spiders.

Many spiders require the male to use special techniques that essentially hypnotize the female allowing the male to breed but the act wakes her up. Get it done and boogie and the male spider may survive the encounter. Hesitate or do not pick a good escape route and she will have you for lunch. This is roughly the same system for octopodes. The female is larger, faster, and stronger. During the mating act, she is trying to enwrap the male with her arms. He is trying to tend to business while not becoming ensnared. If he succeeds, he may escape but most times as soon as he is done, she strangles him to death and uses his carcass to feed upon while tending her eggs in a burrow. With people, it usually is not that instant but males typically die seven years younger than females so the result is the same.

When you mentioned bee stings, you did not mention one of the old remedies — covering the sting with mud.

No, I did not although for much of my life, and even now, I have embraced the practice of covering the sting with mud. Folklore was that the mud drew out the bee venom. I suspect it has more to do with the evaporative cooling the mud provides but it always made me feel better. If, however, you do not remove the stinger, nothing will help.

I found a woodcock nest. The mother bird was killed and left but the eggs were all eaten. What did this?

This is interesting because I got the question via email and about two days later a friend of mine reported finding an identical situation on his property. With the shrinking of the fur market, trapping pressure is way down and the number of small predators has skyrocketed. One of the biggest effects of this is huge predation on ground-nesting species from birds to turtles to rabbits. Much of the decline of songbirds and grasslands birds is due to nest predation from skunks, raccoons, opossums, weasels and the like. There is one, however, with the MO of leaving the dead parent uneaten. Skunks seem to be far more interested in the nutrition-heavy eggs. There are exceptions in both directions, of course, but most other predators eat at least the head of the killed parent.

How can I attract more wrens to my yard? We have one pair every year in our backyard bluebird house and they are great fun but never any more than those. Are there special wren houses?

At one time, there was great interest in making wren houses but nowadays they seem to do just fine in bluebird houses. Most people have lost interest in trying to attract wrens because, as you report, you wind up with one pair. The reason for this is the male wren will fill every birdhouse with his unkempt twig nest to keep others out. Worse, he will go to every other bird nest he can find, whether in one of his myriad nests or not, and kill the eggs with a single stab through the shell. Wrens are responsible for huge losses of songbird broods. One particularly nasty little brown murderer was going through the henhouse windows and punching holes in the eggs in the nests before I could gather them.

We have seen a bat flying around our house in the afternoon. Do you think it is sick?

While bats typically exploit the evening excesses of insects, a mother with a hungry infant may find it necessary to hunt more than simply in the dark. I would not be concerned.

I have to stop or I will make another mistake this minute — going over my allotted space. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0