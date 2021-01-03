Bob Henke column: Q+A on turkeys, teachers and hens

I usually do a single column answering questions toward the end of the month. Perhaps it is because people are not traveling for the holidays and have more time but I find myself already quite awash in inquiries only a couple of days into the month. Therefore, I thought I would knock off a few early on, so as not to have anyone disappointed.
Surprisingly, while I thought last week’s column was pretty simple and elementary, it generated several questions.
I was interested to read about young tom turkeys cooperating to beat up bigger males. Today I saw nine toms together and it looked like old and young males together. So two questions. Was this a super-large group of brothers? Why were there no hens in with them?
As usual, it has to do with genetics. In late summer through late winter, hens and toms form flocks, which is a successful foraging strategy in times of scarcity. The nursery groups (crèches) include hens and their broods. No males are tolerated. They are dangerous to young turkeys. Similarly, once the first-year toms, called “jakes,” begin to grow beards and get larger, they are not welcome in the hen flocks.
These young males often travel many miles from the area of their birth before joining with a tom flock for the winter. These are rowdy bunches, full of posturing and competition, reaching a climax in the spring when they drive each other off and decide who gets what breeding territory. The hens also disperse in the spring, although not so far because once their new broods begin to feather out, they will all come together again for mutual benefit. In this sense, turkeys seem smarter than humans — they know when keeping the boys and the girls separated is a good thing.
Was that “intellectual teacher” Tom Smith?
I would certainly never reveal such a thing. I am very careful to use wildly improbable pseudonyms when discussing local people. Actually, “Tom Smith” is one of the wildly improbable pseudonyms I have used in the past.
I have heard that quote that Tom Smith used on you somewhere before. Do you know the origin?
Once again, I would never give name to local people featured in this column. However, I was stopped by a distinguished gentleman at the post office and informed I had quoted it incorrectly. Prior to being used to describe my intellectual achievement, it was plural and read, “You blocks, you stones, you worse than senseless things.”
Since I used up not a single synapse on Shakespeare in high school, I assumed he made it up, thus being quite surprised and pleased when I encountered it in a mid-level English course at Syracuse University. In Julius Caesar, good old Murellus is berating a cobbler for taking a holiday to go watch Caesar’s return to Rome and in this diatribe the quote appears.
Thank you, thank you! I was always told when rooting leaves from African violets to not put leaves from the same plant in the water together. Always put leaves from different plants together. I always did it but didn’t know why. Do you suppose they make larger stronger root systems because they are competing with the strangers?
I never got that particular bit of horticultural advice but, in terms of the studies at McMaster University, it is reasonable to expect more robust root systems in an attempt to withdraw resources from a non-family plant. Thank you for that insight.
My husband wants to burn some brush. He has cut a lot of sumac, which is in the brush pile. I know it is poisonous in the summer but I have heard you can get sick from the smoke too. Is it dangerous to have this fire so close to the house?
It may be dangerous if the fire gets away from you and burns the house down but the sumac smoke will not be a problem. This concern stems from the fact that in the north we tend to call both plants “sumac.” In the rest of the country, the poisonous plant is known as “poison elder,” which may be less confusing but then we would probably have the same issue with common elderberry.
Poison elder, aka poison sumac, is a small vine found in swampy, acidic areas. It is closely related to, but far more toxic than, poison ivy and poison oak. It has very clear sap that turns black when exposed to light and it has been known to cause problems when its irritants are carried in smoke. Interestingly, some of the really high-end furniture finishes are made from poison sumac sap.
I will bet the sumac your husband is trimming are small trees with serrated leaves that turn bright red in fall, red fuzzy berries borne in clusters at the end of the branches, and a thick sticky white sap. This is staghorn sumac, a relative of other red sumacs found in North America and Europe. These are not only not poisonous but there are specialty spices made from the berries of several varieties, including the staghorn. I use the dried berry clumps in my bee smoker. It produces a mildly acidic smoke that helps rid the bees of mites. So, as long as the house does not ignite, there should be no problem with burning the brush.
What is the real name for the plant called “Hen’s Chariot?”
I admit being stumped on this one. If any readers have any insight, please let me know. It may be an extremely local common name for something. I did not make out well trying to research it either. However, in the process of looking, I was delighted to discover that the sport of chicken chariot racing is quite popular.
In this competition, small wagons carrying buckets of Kentucky Fried Chicken are harnessed to hens, which are then raced along an enclosed course. Perhaps Hen’s Chariot is a code name for some psychotropic you must ingest in order to make watching these races seem normal. The hotbed of this bizarre activity seems to be around Ontario, Canada, which may explain a lot about it.
Happy New Year everyone.
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.