Bob Henke column: Q+A on turkeys, teachers and hens

I never got that particular bit of horticultural advice but, in terms of the studies at McMaster University, it is reasonable to expect more robust root systems in an attempt to withdraw resources from a non-family plant. Thank you for that insight.

My husband wants to burn some brush. He has cut a lot of sumac, which is in the brush pile. I know it is poisonous in the summer but I have heard you can get sick from the smoke too. Is it dangerous to have this fire so close to the house?

It may be dangerous if the fire gets away from you and burns the house down but the sumac smoke will not be a problem. This concern stems from the fact that in the north we tend to call both plants “sumac.” In the rest of the country, the poisonous plant is known as “poison elder,” which may be less confusing but then we would probably have the same issue with common elderberry.

Poison elder, aka poison sumac, is a small vine found in swampy, acidic areas. It is closely related to, but far more toxic than, poison ivy and poison oak. It has very clear sap that turns black when exposed to light and it has been known to cause problems when its irritants are carried in smoke. Interestingly, some of the really high-end furniture finishes are made from poison sumac sap.