I am just about ate up with questions, so without fanfare, I will get right on them. I always answer them directly but find some folks are disappointed if they do not appear in the paper too. Most of today’s material falls into that category.

I just wanted to point out that there have been several columns over the past couple years where you have used the phrase, “girls are weird.” I think you need to go to a training course. BTW, I do not want to see my name in the paper.

A bit of data relating to your concern:

1. I have a bit of a jaundiced view of the mandatory sensitivity training that is all the rage nowadays. During our last annually mandated workplace violence training, my female coworkers perpetrated on me every single violent act listed by the instructor and they did it all within the time the class was being presented. I find that weird.

2. I recently performed a wedding and found some members of the bridal party concerned about being late for the wedding since they had to go “get their eyebrows done.” I asked what could possibly be done to eyebrows that would take much time or require an appointment. It seemed to involve plucking, which I suggested they just do themselves with tweezers. This was a ridiculous suggestion. The reason it took so long was because someone had to take a piece of silk thread, loop it around each offending eyebrow hair, and yank it out that way. Once again, weird.

3. I was having a discussion with a sister-in-law. They are all weird but this one was telling me how she was losing weight by keeping a “food diary,” essentially writing down every morsel she consumed. I contended that had no bearing on weight loss and she instead should record all the things she did NOT eat. She said that was just weird, which I found weird.

Finally, you will not see your name in the paper because I would always use some improbable pseudonym like Melissa.

Love your column. My question is do snapping turtles return to same nesting spot every year? We moved into our house in August and had a beautiful front lawn with the exception of a medium size dirt patch near our front porch. We did wonder why there was no grass growing there. Fast forward to May 31 when a large snapping turtle made her nest there. We were excited to watch her make her nest but were saddened the next day when an animal had raided the nest during the night and got all the eggs. We did our research and were prepared this year but alas no turtle. Now my husband wants to plant that dirt patch since the turtle did not show.

Most turtles are quite site specific when it comes to nesting and do return to a place (often close to where they were hatched). This is not a matter of inches but rather like a return to the same hillside. One person in Glen Lake has a turtle nest at the top of the same stairs every year. That said, not every turtle nests every year, particularly younger ones, so you might want to be patient.

Why are there no barn swallows? Is it just here or more widespread?

Sightings — July 2 A water snake is the featured guest in this week's Sightings.

There is a definite decrease in barn swallows and bank swallows. There are, of course, cyclical ups and downs but this one seems more dramatic and targeted only on a couple of species. The first thought was nesting habitat. Many old barns are being dismantled, repurposed or closed up. However, in my experience, they were in no way reluctant to nest under porches and eaves of houses as well as barns.

Bank swallows do have a nest site problem. They are a victim of the regulations regarding sand and gravel beds. It is no longer allowed to have the sheer faces that provide safety from predators. Reclamation and operational grading have dramatically decreased nesting opportunity for bank swallows. However, with both species, we seem to be hitting a point where feeding opportunity is also becoming greatly diminished. Governmental regulations and mandates are making it impossible for farms to survive on anything other than a grand scale and along with that comes the need for more efficiency, i.e., larger equipment.

As farming is forced to industrialize, the small fields, carved out within surrounding woodlands, wetlands, and other “rough” patches are no longer of any use. Abandoned small fields are progressively growing up to brush and even woodland. I was surprised a few weeks ago to see a logger cutting pulpwood on a field where I once harvested oats. The prime hunting territory for insectivorous swallows is open areas adjacent to woodlands, which generate huge amounts of flying bugs. These are gone and the only open hunting areas are giant fields a long way from nesting areas. Livestock and barns used to be prime territory as well and thousands of flies were taken by the swallows skimming low over the cows. This is gone in favor of large-scale chemical insect control.

The other swallows, especially tree swallows, are provided great nesting and hunting habitat with our thousands of bluebird boxes. What is saving the bluebirds is also preserving the tree swallows and they have become the dominant swallow species in the Northeast. I still see a few of the fork-tailed barn swallows skimming the fields where I watch the sunset and exercise Clyde but they are getting rarer by the year. There are many unintended consequences of noble causes and the push to “modernize” our farming practices fall directly into this category on a large number of wildlife issues.

Let’s see. Crabs do not have noses but they put out smells in their urine. Why would there be any value if they cannot smell things because they have no nose? I think “Karen” was right to choke you down. You do make this stuff up. I am starting a Karen fan club!

A. How rhinocentric of you. There are a host of methods for detecting chemical molecules in the environment, the majority of which do not require a nose and olfactory receptors like we possess. In the case of crabs and the largest proportion of other animals, scents and pheromones are detected through their antenna. Other creatures do it through their skin and even their tongue.

B. She was NOT justified because the information I provided was absolute fact.

C. Talk of a fan club will go to her head and make her insufferable. I might have to change her name again.

Wait until I tell you how crickets hear through their knees. ...