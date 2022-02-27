Bob Henke column: Q+A on skunks, owls and the moon

I recently experienced one of those moments of insight when I could clearly evaluate the life decisions leading to that particular circumstance. Our boulder-strewn quarter-mile dirt driveway popped three bolts out of the cutting edge on the snowplow.

As I lay on the ground, in 10 degree weather, getting covered with heavy wet snow at the rate of an inch an hour, while trying to get two washers and a nut up through a 1-inch hole in a bracket and onto a downward tilted carriage bolt, it was never clearer that engineers never have to work on the equipment they design. However, the real revelation was that, at this age, I should be sitting in front of the TV after having gone to my heated attached garage, got the electric snowblower to clear my 10-foot driveway and 20-foot walk, returning in a half hour and ordering a pizza delivery. Instead, I cannot even see the main road from my house and a garage is never going to be in the budget.

I cheered myself during this miserable circumstance by thinking of situations that were worse. The best vehicle I ever owned was a 1968 Chevy van. There was a dealer in western New York who routinely got prototype models. When all the vans were the flat-front style, he got one with a small hood and relocated engine configuration. No one would buy it because it looked weird, which is why I bought it. It had an amalgam of components, a Buick engine, corvette brakes and a GMC transmission, which made it tough buying replacement parts, but that truck was fast and tough.

We ran it for well over 300,000 miles before selling it to an aging hippie couple in Albany. This may make my allegiance to Ford equipment seem odd but I was soured by our next new vehicle, a 4-WD Chevy Blazer. This incredible mess held records for breaking down exactly when I needed it the most, for its entire life. It did baffling things like pumping all the transmission fluid out through the speedometer cable to cover my Fry boots and the whole floor of driver’s side while cruising along the Thruway. Its greatest trick, however, was to eat universal joints and drop a drive shaft with absolutely no warning. It could be any of four joints, all a slightly different size.

I carried replacement universals and the tools required to replace them at all times. It got me best when it dropped the front driveshaft on the way up the mountain (Old Luzerne Road, Queensbury) in a blizzard, at midnight, with the whole family in the car, after a six-hour drive from an out-of-state funeral. I found myself lying under the blue beast, wearing a suit, holding a flashlight in my teeth, fishing tiny roller bearings out of the snow because, of course, one of the cups fell off during the installation. It was below zero so I was calculating whether it would be more probable to die of hypothermia or by being run over by a snowplow on the dark twisting road.

This brought to mind the first question for this month.

You tongue-in-cheeked the run-over skunk in the road harbinger of spring. What do you use as a sign?

Actually, the skunk in the road is not a bad indicator. There are other ones, the first red-wing blackbird at the feeder, flocks of migrant ducks in open patches on the river and the twittering of big flocks of songbirds going overhead in the dark of night. However, we watch a sunset every possible evening and when the sun goes down behind a particular peak, I figure we have made it. I am always baffled that, when the days are getting longer and the sun climbs higher in the sky, we start having our coldest days of winter, but that is another topic. Birds get fooled, skunks get prematurely lusty, but the sun never lies.

Owl pellet? What is an owl pellet? Do you just add water to make an owl? (Kidding!)

Most raptors (hawks and owls) have a somewhat different gizzard arrangement than other birds. Instead of ingesting stones to grind their food, they swallow much of their prey whole and let the bones do the work of grinding up the edible portions for digestion. At the end of this process, the bird is left with a wad of indigestible material (primarily bone and hair) that is passed back into their crop and regurgitated. These pellets are dropped all around the roost area and are invaluable for determining just what the bird has been eating. Ornithologists spend great amounts of time picking apart raptor pellets.

Does the full moon really effect how people act?

Most sociologists say no, citing research that finds no significant increase of police calls or emergency room visits during full moon periods. I, and virtually every other person I know that works with the public, say absolutely yes! It is not the amount but the nature of the calls we find significant. I do not, for example, find the number of threats made by the BLTs to be any greater during any moon phase but the likelihood of them following through with actual attacks is far greater when the moon is full. A huge number of wild species also react strongly to the full moon. Some fish time their spawn to coincide exactly with the full moon phase. Many mammals seem to decrease their activity levels when the moon is bright. So, since it demonstrably affects other animals, I see no reason why humans should be exempt.

I was told that deer urine can make you high and this is why it can’t be sold for a hunting scent anymore.

The restriction on selling deer urine for hunting (taken when does are in estrus, the pheromones attract bucks) has nothing to do with any stoners sipping it but rather because biologists cannot really figure out how it spreads, so want to eliminate any possibility of bringing it in through bodily fluids. I do not think whitetail pee has any intoxicating effect, although neither does dried banana peel and for a while people were becoming higher than a kite because they had been told it did.

The source of this cervid misinformation involves a mushroom that grows on the tundra. It will give you vivid hallucinations — just before you die from its poisonous effect. Caribou, however, gobble the fungi avidly. It makes them stagger some but does not kill them. Native shaman stalked such intoxicated reindeer collecting their urine if possible or licking up the snow where it soaked. Apparently, the processing inside the caribou rendered the compound non-fatal but still strongly hallucinogenic.

After gobbling yellow snow, they often roll around on the ground for hours in the grip of their visions and must be carried back to camp to prevent dying of hypothermia. Feel free to try this if you want but I shall limit my rolling around in the snow to doing nasty mechanical work and thinking about how a small ranch house, 10 feet from the road, in the village, with a yuppiemobile in the garage would have been a far more civilized choice. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0