Bob Henke column: Q+A on orioles, herons and axes, 10-4?

People say they value creativity and individuality. This is not true.
They also say the more you know about a job, the better a job you will do. This is also bogus.
I was reminded of this truth recently when we were trying to get some portable radios to work at our town parade. This involved doing a number of radio checks using the same trite litany people have been doing for years. The person doing the check says, “Radio Check. One-Two-Three-Four-Five — Five-Four-Three-Two-One,” extending the final “One” for four or five beats.
I just absorbed this procedure by listening when first using the police radio as a baby game warden. Then I was assigned to an in-service training session where one of the classes focused on radio procedure. Here a fellow lectured interminably about the minutia of how we were supposed to talk on the radio. In addition to repeating all the 10 codes from 10-1 (unable to copy — change locations) to 10-99 (subject is wanted, use caution), he went into huge detail about doing radio checks.
In order to comply with regulations, a radio check had to have at least 12 beats with the final beat repeated five times. We (well, maybe just I) argued at great length about whether this was not in fact 17 beats instead of 12, but to no avail. We all had to practice making radio calls and radio checks out loud and there were two questions on the final exam about radio checks.
And so, in the fullness of time, I found myself out early one morning and, when the office opened, they asked me for the daily mandatory radio check. Using my newly acquired knowledge, I gave them one that complied exactly with the regulations. “Eeny-Meeny-Miney-Mo. Can you guys hear my radio-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh?” This earned me a chewing by the Captain and the need to explain my egregious lack of professionalism in a memo. I went straight home, produced a 12-page memo describing the in-service training, citing the regulations, and giving contact information for the instructor. I do not recall anyone ever asking me to do a radio check after that.
The first question this month reminded me of the radio check controversy.
Why do you persist in using the obsolete and archaic term “Baltimore oriole” when everyone else in the birding world calls them by the appropriate name, “Northern oriole?”
In many things, but particularly in human evolution and bird taxonomy, there are two general classes of people — Lumpers and Splitters. Splitters are the folks who can focus on minute differences and want to separate species on this basis. Lumpers tend to make much fewer separations and see the tiny differences as simply variation within a population. Both groups love to argue about differences and castigate people for not complying with the ever-changing terminology.
The Great Plains has been a separation point for oriole populations with the slightly more drab Bullock’s to the west and Baltimore to the east. As humans built major highway systems through the area, the bird populations followed them and there seems to be a bit of hybridizing between the two species where they met, causing ornithologists to classify both as “northern oriole.” As soon as this happened, folks began to “correct” other folks who learned the old names.
In the 1990s, after DNA studies indicated a large difference between the two and the likelihood that the hybrids were sterile, everyone reversed their field and the birds became Baltimore and Bullock’s again. This is further muddied by the fact that the Baltimore males may not get their full color until after their second breeding season and females keep getting brighter orange throughout their life, becoming almost as colorful as the males as they age.
How did you know the picture was of a baby green heron?
Because it had not yet shed the downy feathers on top of its head.
I don’t think people who live around armadillos are quite so happy about them as you are. Don’t they cause some sort of disease?
They are able to carry leprosy but antipathy directed toward them is more typically due to their abilities as diggers.
Grub axe?
An axe with a large head, thick blade and long handle. Typically sharpened at a very steep angle, they are used for nasty work like cleaning dirt and mud off logs to protect sawblades or chopping roots out of the wall of excavations.
Who is the Thistle Queen? Someone new or one of the old ones? I just get used to the Terminator, Goose Island Goddess, Dairy Princess and Wonder Woman and you come up with something new. Don’t confuse your readers!!
It is not easy being me. I have to use totally improbable pseudonyms so no one can guess the identity of folks I may be forced to mention in the column. Usually, some act or behavior pattern suggests the name and sometimes, if the same person appears again, it may change, either because they have threatened me or because they have done something so outrageous as to require renaming.
In this case, if I say it is one of the “old” ones, I will be killed. But, yes, someone from your list proclaimed herself Thistle Queen. She then refused to fulfill the duties of the title, which included things like wearing a gown made entirely of thistles and riding on the roof of the town truck in the parade. I will say no more. The totally unprovoked attack at the concert was scary enough, providing actual motivation would be silly.
Where can I go to see dire wolves?