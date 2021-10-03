Bob Henke column: Q+A on orioles, herons and axes, 10-4?

Grub axe?

An axe with a large head, thick blade and long handle. Typically sharpened at a very steep angle, they are used for nasty work like cleaning dirt and mud off logs to protect sawblades or chopping roots out of the wall of excavations.

Who is the Thistle Queen? Someone new or one of the old ones? I just get used to the Terminator, Goose Island Goddess, Dairy Princess and Wonder Woman and you come up with something new. Don’t confuse your readers!!

It is not easy being me. I have to use totally improbable pseudonyms so no one can guess the identity of folks I may be forced to mention in the column. Usually, some act or behavior pattern suggests the name and sometimes, if the same person appears again, it may change, either because they have threatened me or because they have done something so outrageous as to require renaming.

In this case, if I say it is one of the “old” ones, I will be killed. But, yes, someone from your list proclaimed herself Thistle Queen. She then refused to fulfill the duties of the title, which included things like wearing a gown made entirely of thistles and riding on the roof of the town truck in the parade. I will say no more. The totally unprovoked attack at the concert was scary enough, providing actual motivation would be silly.