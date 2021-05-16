Bob Henke column: Q+A on foxes, ling, pigeons and co-workers

We were having breakfast in the Auction Barn Restaurant yesterday and some may have noticed me sniffling and dabbing at my eyes. As we waited for our food, I was watching my daughter walking across the stage to get her Masters Degree at SUNY Plattsburgh.

She has had quite a time of it, taking the graduate courses while working full time with three kids living at home. She prevailed and did so with a perfect 4.0 GPA. I should have been there, violating the rules on cheering, but instead she walked the stage before an empty auditorium due to COVID and I sat in the restaurant staring at my phone.

I have had a number of graduations myself but far and away the most memorable was when we sold the couch.

In 1969, I got my B.S. and Janice got her M.S. We cheated and sat together. Our mothers rode out together to watch from the audience. Afterwards, we changed our clothes, talked a bit, and they headed back home. As soon as they left, I dragged our couch out to the van and delivered it to another young couple a few miles away. Our 2 year old was inconsolable and the terriers seem confused about why they could not climb up on the back to look out the window.

Sightings — May 16 Bob Henke's Sightings shows us a Spring Beauty this week.