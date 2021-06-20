Bob Henke column: Q+A on birds, dogwood, turtles ... and people

I always liked Father’s Day, partially because of the child creations of paper plates, markers, stickers and the ubiquitous glitter. It also marked the time when most of the dings and bruises from the Memorial Day had healed. Traditionally, huge groups of college-age folks converged on the campsites on this opening weekend to perform all sorts of mayhem on each other and the facilities. Baby-sitting these herds was part of my life every Memorial Day weekend for 32 years. Every campsite security detail seemed to have a particular distinguishing individual and one of my favorites was the year of Seth (not his name).

The first night, we arrested Seth for stealing a campsite. Pilfering was continual but Seth had arrived with no equipment. Therefore, he simply went to a neighboring campsite and took everything, from coolers and clothes to grills and tent stakes, including a 14--foot canoe. Since his campsite was only 20 feet away, the investigation was short. By 10 p.m., the judge was calling Seth’s parents to make the 50-mile drive to pick him up.

Although banned from the campsite, Seth was back the next evening. This time he blew up a toilet in the womens’ bathroom. I cannot understand why people so savagely attack public bathrooms but the investigation was also easy. Seth miscalculated his fuse timing and got taken out with a big chunk of porcelain. His parents made the drive again.