Bob Henke column: Q+A on birds, dogwood, turtles ... and people

I always liked Father’s Day, partially because of the child creations of paper plates, markers, stickers and the ubiquitous glitter. It also marked the time when most of the dings and bruises from the Memorial Day had healed. Traditionally, huge groups of college-age folks converged on the campsites on this opening weekend to perform all sorts of mayhem on each other and the facilities. Baby-sitting these herds was part of my life every Memorial Day weekend for 32 years. Every campsite security detail seemed to have a particular distinguishing individual and one of my favorites was the year of Seth (not his name).
The first night, we arrested Seth for stealing a campsite. Pilfering was continual but Seth had arrived with no equipment. Therefore, he simply went to a neighboring campsite and took everything, from coolers and clothes to grills and tent stakes, including a 14--foot canoe. Since his campsite was only 20 feet away, the investigation was short. By 10 p.m., the judge was calling Seth’s parents to make the 50-mile drive to pick him up.
Although banned from the campsite, Seth was back the next evening. This time he blew up a toilet in the womens’ bathroom. I cannot understand why people so savagely attack public bathrooms but the investigation was also easy. Seth miscalculated his fuse timing and got taken out with a big chunk of porcelain. His parents made the drive again.
The next night started out with a car accident. The driver miscalculated by several feet, rolled it down the bank, and ran away. The car belonged to Seth’s mother. When I called, this very woman laid into me for harassing her son who was to have a promising future as a lawyer. She knew people and would have my job, her son had rights ... the whole trite litany. When she wound down, I asked where Seth was — upstairs in his room. I asked where her car was — out in the garage. I asked her to check both those things. The father called back, we discussed getting the car recovered, and he said please call when we caught Seth — but we did not see him all night.
At sunrise, I would send the officers home, then make one last swing through the campsite to make sure things were quiet. Suddenly, the still morning was shattered by a deafening explosion. I found Seth bleeding in an overturned lawn chair. The last to go to bed, he thought it funny to wake them all up and did so by tossing an M-80 into the fireplace, where they had been smashing bottles and tossing debris for three days. When it went off, everything came straight out the front. Seth had everything from glass shards to forks embedded, head to toe. I told his parents where the ambulance took him and wished them luck with his career.
One of the questions this month brought Seth’s poor mother to mind.
I have noticed that geese, ducks and turkeys all seem to get together at this time of the year. The babies are all helter-skelter together. How do the parents sort out who is who?
They do not, at least not rigorously. Gathering broods to form crèches, is a good survival strategy. More parents to keep watch, find food sources for the young, fight off predators and keep track of straying offspring is a good thing. Typically, these natal groups form after the young no longer need brooding so it is irrelevant whose babies are close to who. Herd animals do the same thing.
You said puckerbrush was mostly dogwoods and viburnums and then went on at length about dogwood but not viburnum. Are they the same?
Nope. Our native viburnum is called nanny berry and will be a future column topic.
You said there was another type of dogwood with blue berries but then never gave its name.
I know. Sorry. It is silky dogwood.
I just learned some orb weaver spiders do not even build webs at all. Is that true and so, why call them weavers of any kind?
They are classified based on morphological characteristics. Often behavior goes with this but not always. Some are ambush predators, disguising themselves as part of a flower to fool their prey. Others go “fishing” by making a glob of sticky web material, covering it with the mating scent of a female moth, and then swinging it around on a long strand. When the male moth comes to seal the deal, he is stuck fast to his ersatz mate, rendered unconscious by the anesthetic quality of the silk, and reeled in to do lunch with the spider.
I was trying to do a good deed. There was a really tiny snapping turtle laying eggs on the edge of our asparagus bed. We were surprised to see one so small laying eggs already. She made a terrible nest, almost no hole, mostly just mulch kicked over the eggs. When she got done and left, I picked her up so she would not have to cross the road to get back to the lake. By the time I got there, she was making such a stink as I have never encountered. I know snappers are musky but this was really more like a skunk and, even now after almost a week, it is still strong on my hands. Washing them makes it worse! Any suggestions?
Congratulations! You had an encounter with one of our more rare turtles, the aptly-named musk turtle. They are seldom seen, they are most active at night. You may see one basking on a sunny afternoon but you have to look in a different location. Musk turtles are known for climbing trees and hanging from a branch to absorb the sunlight. If a predator comes, they simply let go and drop into the water. As far as the nest, musk turtle eggs have a harder shell than most and do quite well in relatively open areas.
They are associated with muskrats, often putting eggs in large communal nests on top of the muskrat houses and hibernating together in muskrat burrows. Keep watch for her again in late June or July because musk turtles often lay two or three clutches a year. As far as the really nasty stench, dump a box of baking soda in a bowl, pour a bottle of peroxide over it, add a capful of blue Dawn dish soap and scrub well. Keep your hands wet with the mixture for at least five minutes, rinse well and you should be good to go. This formula also works well for actual skunk musk.
Wonder what they used to clean up Seth?
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.