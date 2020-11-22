Bob Henke column: Q+A on beetles, fawns and halteres

They say you cannot please everyone all the time. I recognize the truth of this but am finding there are some folks I cannot please ANY of the time. First in line on this list are my co-workers at the Town Hall.
We recently had our annual state-mandated training, which involves safety, sexual harassment and workplace violence. The latter two, of course, are supposed to involve avoidance and not be a how-to. The instructor used, as an example, some of the things that happened in last year’s training course and they countered it was all my fault. As evidence, they cited a recent column in which I referred to them as the “horde.” This was grievously insensitive and hurtful, they contend, because the term horde appears as a mascot designation for the sports teams of a local rival high school. Since the instructor seemed to agree with them, I began to think about what sort of designation I could generate based on the Argyle mascot — a Scottie dog.
The first thing that occurred to me immediately caused my life to flash before my eyes.
I am thinking maybe I will go with the something totally different. I am considering calling them the BLTs. However, this line of thought also brought me around to working on this month’s questions.
How are coyote males and females named? I know the babies are called cubs.
Actually, the canines are all designated the same. Males are dogs, females are bitches, and young are called pups. The only glitch in this ancient system involves the foxes, which were not considered to be in the dog family for many generations. Here males are dogs, females are vixens, and young are kits.
I was told of some sort of beetle that when it gets eaten by something just passes right through. If it is even true, what would the purpose of this be?
There is a report of a water beetle, eaten by a frog, that just swam his way right to the other end and emerged relatively unscathed by the experience, so I guess it is true. As to the purpose, I presume it is to get to the other end prior to being digested. I do not believe this is very common and certainly not a functional species behavior.
So you go on about the very few animals you have hit with a car — and kudos on that, I have hit more in a week than that. Then, right after the list, you go on about some raccoon that wasn’t on the list? Did I miss something?
No, you did not. I had the coon on the list along with the deer. Then I wanted to remove the deer and handle it later in the column so I marked and cut. In my hurry, I cut the raccoon too and missed it. Sorry. It was an “exciting” experience for sure.
I liked/hated the Sightings with the fawn in the snow. Hope the little guy makes it. When are fawns usually born?
Cornell has some long-term data on this and it shows the birth peak has stayed consistently May 31/June 1. Incidentally, birth peak is used to determine when the rut occurred by counting backwards. White-tailed deer gestation is 200-205 days.
I am a longtime reader who has noticed several patterns in your columns. This is the first time I can remember when you have not made some almost subliminal crack about Democrats in a presidential election year. I was just about to compliment you when you slip in a diss about Chevrolets.
Thank you for being so observant over the long term. I have sometimes thought the only one who both noticed and was amused was me. The “godless Democrats” quip got more and more difficult to get past as the editor became increasingly less tolerant of my unconventional sense of humor. I found I had to wait until well after a deadline had passed and then send it in late at night.
This quite often got it past a bone-tired copy editor and a section editor in a frenzy to get the pages set. This year I felt things were so contentious, zealots on both sides so worked up, and everyone so tired of COVID that subtle humor would be lost, so I acted like a grown-up. Do not worry, I am sure it is just a phase that will pass as I mature. As far as the Chevy stuff, I was reporting fact, not trying to be funny.
You know I know you so give me a straight answer. I will get you if you embarrass me. What is a haltier and don’t say a woman’s foundation garment. I know it is a sense organ on butterflies but what does it do? All I get on the internet is what your first answer would have been.
I am wounded that you anticipate my initial response would be prurient and juvenile. Actually, the problem here is you have spelled it wrong. The term is halteres in the plural and they are found in some form on the majority of flying insects. It is basically an organ that lets the insect detect yaw, pitch and roll, and in some cases, altitude. There were a number of studies on crane flies, since their halteres are very easy to find, occurring on stalks off the abdomen, just aft of the wings.
When they are surgically removed, the crane fly behaves normal in all ways — except it can no longer fly. In the crane fly in particular and most insects in general, the halteres have developed as a specialized hind wing. The halteres vibrate along with the wing beats so when the beastie begins to fly, changes in direction, speed, or attitude are sensed allowing the insect to make appropriate adjustments in its muscle activity.
Insofar as they are always trying to adjust my behavior, maybe that would work — the “Town Hall Halteres?” Better than BLTs perhaps. ...
