Bob Henke column: Q+A on beetles, fawns and halteres

Actually, the canines are all designated the same. Males are dogs, females are bitches, and young are called pups. The only glitch in this ancient system involves the foxes, which were not considered to be in the dog family for many generations. Here males are dogs, females are vixens, and young are kits.

I was told of some sort of beetle that when it gets eaten by something just passes right through. If it is even true, what would the purpose of this be?

There is a report of a water beetle, eaten by a frog, that just swam his way right to the other end and emerged relatively unscathed by the experience, so I guess it is true. As to the purpose, I presume it is to get to the other end prior to being digested. I do not believe this is very common and certainly not a functional species behavior.

