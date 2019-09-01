The fair is over, pretty much without bloodshed. The fair rats have grown up. Mine wants to take over the bee business. She was full of ideas to spruce up the booth, teach people new things and in general change stuff I have been doing for years. This is probably a good thing, especially as I get increasingly saddle-sore sitting there.
The other rats seem primarily involved in smashing cars. Apparently, there is some sort of system I do not understand whereby they never crash their own cars, instead borrowing a sibling’s and smashing that. This is typically because the proprietary sibling has failed to tell the other about significant issues, such as the fact the vehicle has no brakes.
In that particular case, the crash may have been a good thing from a wildlife perspective for its owner seemed unable to miss anything crossing the road, from starlings to a black bear, especially if it was dark-colored. The good news is the affected wildlife were seldom badly injured, invariably causing more injury to the vehicle than to what they received. However, the driver of the black car they rear-ended in the brakes-do-not-work incident did not find this tendency comforting.
One thing that seems to have changed is the nature of the questions. Some are routine — like the female rats wanting to know if they can drive my Jeep. There was a new twist this year. I pointed out, like always, that (a) they crash every vehicle they operate, but more importantly (b) their mother promised to kill me with her bare hands if I let them drive the Jeep. One of them said the threat was irrelevant because she was now a certified EMT and if I was only mostly killed, she might be able to revive me.
As far as the real questions go, the standbys like why are bees dying, how do I get rid of yellow jackets, what is “local” honey, and are there mountain lions in Washington County, along with some interesting new ones that appear below, were still there but a new genre appeared this year. These involved quasi-political issues and these folks wanted not an answer but an argument. By far the most common involved the fate of eagles, monarch butterflies, or polar bears now that the endangered species act had been eliminated.
I started actually discussing the changes and that they involved eliminating the political element and requiring decisions to be based on science. This approach flopped and people left mad so I switched to asking in return what specific problems they felt the changes cause. Would there now be a hunting season on eagles? Would they no longer be allowed to capture monarch caterpillars and raise them for safe release?
Often these sessions ended in as much frustration as the mountain lion ones so, in the interest of a tranquility, here are some of the others with more pleasing answers:
OK, I’ll bite. what is cat-smashing hour?
A family term for the Saturday morning cartoons. In almost every one of them there was a cat having a bad day courtesy of a smart mouse or bird. I think that accounts for the popularity of the Coyote v. Roadrunner — same theme but different cast.
Gang-brooding?
This is when several broods and parents get together so you might see 10 adults and 30 or 40 gosling Canada geese or similar numbers of turkey poults. Statistically, it gives each baby a better chance of survival.
Could you please give me an explanation on the life and death of the carpenter bee — the queen and the guard.
All females are queens and they are the ones eating holes in your siding. The “guards” are drones (you can tell from the yellow spot on their face). They hover around outside the holes waiting for the female to return with pollen for her larvae to eat. They guard nothing. They simply try to forcibly mate with every female that returns to the nest sites.
What is well-defended about the Daddy Longlegs spiders? They look pretty delicate to me.
They are two of those things — pretty delicate and well-defended but they are not spiders. Stay tuned for a full column on Daddy Longlegs, more accurately known as harvestmen. Their best defense is an excretion that smells horrible and tastes worse.
I was headed up Rte. 23 a few evenings ago, a little after sundown, after thunderstorms with significant rain. Within the first half mile there were a couple hundred small frogs (most with bodies 1 to 2 inches long) crossing the road, to the point missing the little buggers was challenging.
These Frogger incidents are called “irruptions.” Basically, the tadpoles that have been developing in the little vernal ponds all leave the water together on a nice wet night, thousands at a time. Having this large glut makes each individual statistically more likely to survive, especially if the predators are small and cannot eat many at once. It certainly is great fun to see. We get plagues of toads, wood frogs and peepers through the backyard from our small vernal ponds.
Ok weird. A long orange wasp looking thing has dug a nest between the slates leading up to my front door. Any ideas?
Sand wasp. There are two species, one orange and another black. Both very big. Called "cicada killers" in some locales, "Death bees" in others. Very docile, you have to actually restrain them to get them to sting. They dig tunnels as much as 4 feet long and then go sting prey — everything from caterpillars to grasshoppers, bring them back to the burrow, lay a single egg on it, seal up that part of the tunnel and go hunting again.
When the larvae hatch they have a well preserved food source because the poor prey is still alive, paralyzed. These wasps often capture prey larger than themselves. They first laboriously drag it up bushes and try to launch into flight. Often they cannot remain airborne so they wind up dragging it back to the burrow, sometimes as much as 100 yards. Interesting little beasts to watch but they need fairly sandy soil to make their burrows.
I KNOW that is not all of them but, to be fair (sorry) I did answer quite a few in person. ...
