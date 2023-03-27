Over the past few years, there has been some excitement among those of the animal rights or spider rights bent when there was some hard research demonstrating that spiders (and presumably therefore, ALL insects) had personalities and strong social bonds. There was great glee over all this. All manner of nasty recriminations appeared about those knuckle-draggers who might indiscriminately swat an insect that was just trying to love its family or yada dada dada.

The bad news is the research was later questioned. In this case, not only was the questionable data used for an initial publication but was provided to other researchers, who used it to support dozens of other publications. Now prestigious journals and competent researchers are scrambling to retract papers based on this stuff. This is good. The scientist no longer holds his university research position and the scientific record will be corrected. However, in the non-scientific world, this pap will persist for years and may never disappear.

The cascading effect of poor research in the scientific literature and popular belief can make it difficult for actual research that does not conform to be believed. We are seeing this in many forms nowadays because the internet makes it possible to spread things and generate additional conclusions based on them much quicker. This makes it just as important for every individual to question their sources as it is for scientists.

It is especially easy to assimilate something that seems bad. If you think about it in an evolutionary context, it makes great sense to react more strongly to the news there is a saber-toothed cat lurking in the area than to news that the cherry blossoms smell particularly divine this year — regardless of whether either is accurate. From a social standpoint, with our nearly continuous information flow and lack of accountability, it is especially important to winnow our grain a bit before rushing to judgement. A good rule of thumb is that any time someone contends “the science is established,” it probably is not and needs to be critically examined. This problem pops up in a couple of the questions this time.

I know of a man who is trapping beaver. He says it is perfectly legal. How can the state allow this when beavers could be extinct in 10 years?

Sightings — March 26 Snowdrops are the subject of this week's Sightings feature.

Fund-raising campaigns have been using the horrible news that beavers would be extinct within a decade — for at least the past two decades. The European beaver did have fairly low population numbers for a while. In North America, beavers are found in every state and Canadian Province and are a noxious invasive species in parts of Central America. New York state has more than a million beavers and the population grows every year, in spite of the best efforts of fur trappers and coyotes to control their numbers.

They are also the No. 1 nuisance animal in New York (as well as being the state animal). Nationwide, beaver damage costs are in excess of $8 Billion annually with road damage, agricultural loss and destruction of woodland habitat being the top issues. There has been loss of homes and even loss of life when beaver dams on high ground have failed releasing millions of gallons of water. The extinct-in-10-years business came from a couple of worst-case scenarios relating to Europe, which proved to be absolutely wrong.

It was so gratifying to see flocks of Canadian geese flying this week. How long until they are wiped out as a species by climate change?

If forced to make an estimate, I would have to say about 5,000 years. That seems to be a fairly consistent estimate of the amount of time it takes to evolve from one species into one or two or several others. The effect of a continuing warming trend will be to open up additional areas for the geese to exploit, with the potential of specialization and genetic separation, which could cause speciation over a long period — but certainly not fewer geese overall. Beavers are the No. 1 wildlife nuisance complaint in New York. Want to guess what species is in the running for second?

Are snowdrops a naïve species or an invasive species?

Snowdrops, a small white flower known for very early spring blossoming, are named because they often pop up right through the last little bit of snow on the ground. They are native to Europe and Asia and, although they do naturalize here and even form fairly dense mats in some areas, they cannot compete with native grasses and are not considered invasive.

When do the smelt runs start in Lake George?

Everyone has a formula for predicting when huge numbers of smelt (a small, silvery forage fish up to about 8 inches long) will come into the tributaries of Lake George to spawn. It is really one of the great natural processes to watch in this area, impressive just by the sheer numbers. At the height of the “run,” the ardent smelt crowd into the shallow streams in such numbers that many are pushed right out of the water, leaving windrows of fish stranded and creating a feast for raccoons, bears, and even deer anxious for a protein boost after the hard winter.

When the run is over, the rocks and bottom of the streams are so covered with sticky smelt eggs that it looks like a thick layer of golden sand. Usually the smelt do not start in earnest until the first week or two in April, usually not until the water temperature gets into the mid 40s, and usually not until the melt water from the highlands has reached its peak and begun to subside. There have, however, been exceptions to every one of these rules so the best way to predict the runs is to go after dark with a flashlight and watch for the first males to begin to probe into the fast water.

What are the red and black bugs that are all over my windows and siding when the sun shines?

There are a couple of possibilities but most likely is a beastie called a “boxelder bug.” These little guys hibernate in colonies including thousands of individuals. Anywhere offering a few degrees warmer than the outside temperatures is a candidate for a hibernaculum. In some areas, it was considered great fortune to have a swarm over-winter in your domicile. They were known as good luck bugs.

In the south, they are often called “Democrat bugs” because they appear around the houses in October when the candidates are going door to door soliciting votes. If handled, they give off a powerful odor as a repellant. As soon as the weather warms reliably, they will all disperse to the woods and fields.

I realize I am STILL not up to date on the questions, but I am doing the best I can. Please be patient. ...