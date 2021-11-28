Bob Henke column: Q+A on a wedding anniversary

I am turning this in on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. As I sit here, in front of me is a giant vase of roses (55 red —one for each year of marriage, three pinks — one for each child, seven lavender — one for each grandchild) a reminder that over a half century ago, Dr. Wifey decided we would be married on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

I was slightly late (25 minutes) because I was hunting. The reception had sort of run down after my brother tried to steal a fire truck and we were preparing to drive off when my in-laws began a huge fight. Janice’s former boyfriend had hitchhiked from Schenectady to attend the wedding but my mother-in-law did not want him to try hitchhiking back after dark in a snowstorm. My father-in-law was pitching a fit, not wanting to let him stay the night. I solved the problem by telling him to get in and we left our nuptials with her boyfriend in the backseat.

We dropped Jim in Schenectady, decided the drifting snow, icy roads and late hour argued against much more traveling, cancelled our reservations for the wedding suite in the Parkview and checked into the first motel we encountered. It was a bit sketchy but we got some sleep, had a nice breakfast in the morning and headed west. Shortly, our venerable Rambler American (flathead four cylinder, top speed 54 mph) ate a wheel bearing on the Thruway.

Since my father-in-law had spent all our money as well as all the wedding gift money “enhancing” the reception, we were nearly broke. Therefore, a T-way tow and repair was out of the question. I prevailed upon a trooper to take me to a parts store and then spent two hours laying in the snow changing bearings and seals using only a lug wrench and pair of water pump pliers. Mobile again, Dr. Wifey dropped me in Syracuse (I had a physics exam in the morning and an organic chemistry lab practical in the afternoon). She drove on to Buffalo where she had to do a defense of her Master’s exams Monday afternoon. It was truly a honeymoon to remember. Rather astonishingly, one of the questions this month brought our marriage to mind.

Sightings — Nov. 28 A Cooper’s hawk is the featured guest in this week's Sightings.

A draft pig? I never heard of hogs being used for such purpose. How did you do it?

Anyone who has ever tried to handle a pig knows there is absolutely no way to put any kind of straps on the beast. Any kind of tie is slipped off one way or another. Ergo, we did not use an actual hog for hauling firewood. We have always joked about Dr. Wifey having set a pig trap and caught me. Over the years, we have decided I am her draft pig. In this case, I had a harness, made of braided baling twine, that made an X across my chest and went around each arm. This was hooked to our sledge, which others might have identified as a 1963 Chevrolet hood. With this system, we moved everything from wood to hay to manure to dead snowmobiles.

Cute story about the kids and dogs in a tent. I seem to remember some other tale about you camping in a tent on Barkley Mountain. Didn’t it have something to do with a cow?

Are you referring to the time we were concerned about a bear sighting in the area, so we camped in the open pasture instead of the woods — for safety? We woke to something snuffling around the tent and then a big black head poked right inside. When Lindy shined his flashlight in its eyes and let out a blood-curdling scream, the big Holstein heifer panicked and reared back.

At this time, most dairy cows still had horns and hers hung up in the tent. She began to spin in mad circles trying to get shed of it until the combined weight of the campers ripped out the back seam. We were ejected into a big prickly juniper bush and she ran off with her head through the tent and her tail in the air. We never saw our tent again.

I also think goldenrod is lovely and not particularly allergenic. Wish you had included a bit more information about the plant itself instead of the bugs living on it. How many species are there?

I was basically answering a question about the galls. I have done columns in the past on the plant in general but it was a few years ago and I have come to realize, astonishingly, that people do not seem to commit my every golden word to memory. Anyway, all goldenrods are perennial herbs, which bear flowers in graceful clusters called racemes. They are primarily a family that evolved in North America, although there is some feral spread in other areas from cultivation in flower gardens. There are more than 100 species of goldenrod in North America and one in Europe. This is fluid for some goldenrods hybridize easily and botanists love to argue over the exact number of species.

One, sweet goldenrod, is grown commercially. Its anise-scented leaves are used in the making of herbal teas. The November goldenrod is the largest, often over 6 feet in height while one white-flowered species, known locally as silverod, rarely tops 6 inches. The most common species is the Canada goldenrod. This is the source of most of the goldenrod honey produced. Goldenrod leaves, flowers and roots were used through colonial times as a digestive stimulant, diaphoretic and diuretic. An infusion of the flowers was also used to treat cramps, stop bleeding and help alleviate the mild discomfort of childbirth. This accounts for it being known locally as Wound Weed, Birthing Flower and Blue Mountain Tea.

Seriously? Hitting clay targets with a bat? It is a wonder you didn’t lose an eye. Why would you even mention that? Kids read these columns you know!

Perhaps a “Don’t try this at home” disclaimer might have been appropriate, but I was short on space in the column. In my defense, I was wearing safety goggles, a batting helmet, a bullet-proof vest (we had just finished qualifying on the range) and gloves. Furthermore, I did not fail. I actually won the bet by hitting five in a row.

The problem came when I raised my arms in triumph and the officer working the trap got so excited (he had bet on me) that he accidentally sent another target, bashing my poor nose. It was a glancing blow but we still kept it pretty quiet. Such antics at a police training function are generally frowned upon and I had been writing a lot of memos at the time.

A sapsucker hit our window and died several years ago. Even with the bird in hand (it was a male) I could not discern any yellow belly.

I agree. I have seen some males that did have a yellow cast, especially on the outer edges, but I would have found a different name for the bird if it were up to me.

Happy Anniversary, Dr. Wifey. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0