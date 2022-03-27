Bob Henke column: Q+A, but first, a request ...

There are a number of questions this month and I shall endeavor to answer them. I would, however, like to remind readers that this is a nature column, and as such, there are some rules.

I certainly feel close to many readers after well over 1,500 columns and from that perspective have answered some rather personal and not necessarily outdoor-related questions from time to time. While we sometimes stray into things about domestic animals, it certainly cannot extend to political or religious considerations. Therefore, “What do you think of the Supreme Court nominee?” or “Were you ever baptized?” are off-limits. If you left a way to contact you, I try to answer everyone personally, but you should not expect to see answers like “She will do an adequate job” or “yes” in print.

When asking a question, please include some detail. Things like, “What the heck is wrong with you??” or “You are going to die for that one!” need at least some context.

Sightings — March 27 Don Polunci's photo of a Cooper’s hawk serves as this week's Sightings.

Finally, remember these columns are read in elementary school classes all around our circulation area. So even if they are legitimate wildlife questions, I try to handle them directly if they require explicit answers. Teachers threaten me if the kids read the column and get ammunition to ask embarrassing questions the next day.

With all this in mind, here are some of the questions that came in this month:

Why would you minimize the horror of hundreds of three-inch spiders dropping out of the sky? What the heck is wrong with you? You are going to die for that one!

Three-inch spiders are not going to drop out of the sky. Neither are one-inch or even half-inch spiders. It would take a string of silk miles long to lift that kind of weight in the wind currents. However, if the Joro spiders do get here, their invisibly small babies will join myrid others using ballooning (floating on threads of silk in the breeze) as a distribution technique. On any warm sunny morning in the summer, when breezes kick up, there are thousands of spiderlings per square mile floating off in search of new homes.

Are the darker-colored red squirrels the males and if not, how do you tell which ones are?

Color is not a reliable means of identifying genders in squirrels but it is easy to tell the difference. Males are the ones with testicles.

I have seen black squirrels at the birdfeeder lately. Are these the males and the gray ones the females?

See the answer to the second question.

How can you tell the difference between goose and gander in Canada geese? Is it size? Aren’t you proud of me for saying Canada instead of Canadian?

Very proud! Ganders are usually marginally larger and taller than females of the same age. However, since female geese often exchange their aging mate for a younger model, size is not reliable. Apart from that, see the answer to the second question and replace “squirrels” with “geese.”

The column on bird migration and quantum mechanic was absolutely the best ever! Where do you come up with topics like that? What sorts of things do you read?

If I pick up a topic ahead of time, I typically go directly to the most appropriate scientific journal, things like Wildlife Biology or Journal of Wildlife Biology. More often than not, however, topics pop up through less directional reading. I routinely read Science, the journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and a publication called Science News. If something piques my interest, I go from there to the original research before writing anything.

In the old days of graduate school, I could plow along through nothing but scientific tomes for at least a month or so before I had to spend a few hours with Robert E. Howard or Robert A. Heinlein to recover my reading speed. Samuel Clemons, Jane Austin and Faulkner filled in sometimes as well. Nowadays, I switch off far more regularly to Grays Sporting Journal, The Conservationist, the “dog” journals — Pointing Dog, Retriever and Gun Dog, the journals of Pheasants Unlimited, the Ruffed Grouse Society and Trout Unlimited as well as the occasional WSJ, NY Times, and one or two of the more dramatic New York papers like the Post. Tommy Lee Jones’ line in Men in Black, “Best investigative reporting on the planet” seems sometimes true.

I also get into some new as well as very old books, both fiction and non-fiction when I am getting ready for sleep. Any kind of reading can suggest topics, but so can taking the dog for a walk in the woods or talking to some of my friends who are specialists in various fields, from botany to herpetology or even watching TV. Hopefully, you will read things I do not and send me in new directions.

Usually animal names have some meaning. Where did “woodchuck” come from? How does one chuck wood?

Groundhogs have had several common names, each becoming more or less popular over time in different areas. I like whistle-pig, which comes from the fact that, when alarmed, a groundhog will emit a high-pitched whistle as a predator distraction. The original name the colonists gave the groundhog was land-beaver for the similarity of their large orange rodent teeth. The name woodchuck relates to neither wood nor chucking. It comes from the Algonquian name for the critters, wuchak. The fact they leave the fields in the fall to hibernate in woodland dens led to the colonial bastardization of “woodschak” which evolved into woodchuck over a century or so.

I came upon a stretch of road with signs for “Amphibian migration crossing” and people in safety vests on both sides of the road. What goes on and who is migrating?

You should have stopped. I have been lucky enough only once to be at a spot where I could witness this. It is wood frogs and later peepers, tree frogs and toads but most dramatically the spotted salamanders. They are on their way to various vernal ponds to spawn. In some areas, there are huge and unsustainable losses to car strikes. There is an endeavor called The Amphibian Migrations and Road Crossings (AM&RC) Project in the lower Hudson area that is mapping and guarding road crossing sites — just as you described — to help prevent these losses.

That does it for questions. I think I will go read something ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0