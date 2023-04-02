I have a friend who asked me for some help editing the first couple chapters of a book she is writing. It is intended to be quite a tome with an interesting premise. Something of a self-help book, it will detail “1,000 mistakes men make every day.”

I pointed out this was about two mistakes a minute with a half-hour break for lunch and no time for sleeping. This did not seem at all excessive to her. I gave her some suggestions, she contended I was completely wrong, and I have not heard about subsequent chapters. Probably I gave her fodder for even more faux pas chronicling. The first question this time apparently holds the same opinion of me:

You are COMPLETELY wrong. Snowdrops have always been here. Native people used them in healing ceremonies and spring tonics thousands of years ago.

Sorry but each one of your sentences is erroneous.

Hi Bob. I have been a wildlife rehabilitator for 22 years and taken in a lot of injured raptors. Beginning in November 2022 there has been an unusual surge in the number of injured Barred owls — all hit by vehicles and requiring rehabilitation from me and/or my colleagues. Do you have any thoughts on the reasons so many of these birds are getting injured on North Country roads this winter?

When I was an officer and Dr. Wifey was the only rehabber in a six-county area, we always got a lot of owls, especially barred owls, and hawks, especially broad wings, in the late winter. They were always young of the year and in poor nutritional condition. The standard statement is that a minimum of 50% of fledged raptors fail to survive to their first birthday. We always figured the desperation of those that did not quickly learn hunting techniques led them to scavenge roadkills.

Sightings — April 2 A black bear makes an (unwanted?) appearance in Sightings this week.

Since both species accelerate slowly, they tend to get hit a lot. There have been two dead barreds on Route 40 within a mile of my house in the past couple of weeks. We always wondered if the ones we saved and released were actually successful or if the ones that, as poor hunters, they just ultimately died anyway. Worse yet, did we enable them to survive and then pass on their poor hunter genes. Probably a good reason to not intervene but we could not do that. She still kept saving them every year.

I really enjoy your column. Always packed with lots of interesting information. Years ago, when I first moved up here from Brooklyn, I noticed the snow fleas on a south-facing mound of snow. Then, a year or so later, I noticed a spider living in the area of an old pig pen. It, too, was out in the snow. That was in my pre-spider-hobby days, so I don’t know which spider it might have been, but I remember wondering if it was preying on snow fleas. Also some years back, I attended a winter weekend workshop at UVM on winter foraging. It included eating some poor moth larvae slumbering inside their “safe” overwintering cocoons in branches. They, too, used glycine to keep their cells from bursting. When enjoined to eat one, I declined, but my classmates declared them “sweet,” which makes me think the molecule might be similar in structure to antifreeze.

On my survival hike, two weeks after a week of training, I had field mouse pinkies dipped in honey but no one ever mentioned moth larvae. I would like to say I would try it — but I doubt I will be hungry enough any time soon. As far as the snow-hiking spiders go, we are finding out that a number of small bugs and beasties hike about finding food (and sometimes becoming food), partially relying on glycerol in their cells but partially just relying on solar gain from their dark bodies and reflective surface of the snow.

The spiders tend to be those active hunters that rely on burrows as opposed to web builders. In this area, that means that a large percentage are wolf spider species. However, some of the long-jawed orb builders with their long spindly legs have been known to hunt the snow surfaces as well. With everything from springtails to spiders to hunter moths, it seems to be less about the actual temperature than the right combination of bright sun and clean reflective snow to cause activity.

It is spring. Mating season for lots of creatures. I remember you answering a question about clown fish changing sex and all the trouble you had when you tried to research it on the computer. We were watching a nature show the other night about octopus behavior and the subject of your column came up, the one about the female octopus that strangles her mate during the mating process and then eats his body to sustain herself while she guards the eggs. We then got to talking about praying mantis biting off the male’s head and a couple other weird animal mating things. So we thought we would ask what you think is the most bizarre mating practice found in nature. Off the top of your head, please. We wouldn’t want to be responsible for another computer crash. Lol.

Actually, over the years, I have read several short pieces in even some quite stuffy, learned journals that address exactly that question. None to my recollection ever came up with the same answer. I think some of the disarticulated mating processes rank right up there. On the night of the third quarter moon in November, in the Samoan Islands, at the stroke of midnight, the palolo a worms mate. This is a big deal for the islanders who gather huge quantities and have a magnificent feast (perhaps of interest to the foraging reader above?).

However, it is not the entire worm. The head portion of the palolo remains safely in its burrow. It breaks off the back half of its body, containing the reproductive organs. This disjointed segment, called the epitoke, swims furiously toward the full moon and, when it reaches the surface and can swim no further, it ejects all its eggs or sperm, which swim around finding each other, and worm life goes on.

Palolo worms are definitely weird but I think the argonaut octopus eclipses them by a bit. The males of this species swim about looking for females but they do not approach (remember the strangling and eating business?). Instead, they have a special tentacle called a hectocotylus growing just under their left eye. They have pumped this hectocotylus full of sperm and when the female is close enough, they rip off this tentacle and throw it in the direction of the female.

It swims furiously in the direction it was heaved, she grabs it, and tucks it in a pouch in her body. When she has captured four or five of these, she releases them into the special shell she has secreted to hold her eggs, things get fertilized, and soon there are more little argonauts preparing for a life of weirdness. These both may be overshadowed by humans in Los Angles but you did say natural.

Of course, I could be wrong. ...