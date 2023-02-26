So here I am, riding facing backwards, on an AMTRAK train heading for New York City. I hate traveling south at this time of year. Everything here is open water, bare ground and swelling buds. The ospreys are back along the Hudson already, catching fish and fighting over nests. In four or five days when I head back, I will return to frost in the ground and osprey nests that will remain empty for at least several more weeks. I think it would be better to travel north in the winter, making you feel better about the seasons when you returned home.

I am not joined in this philosophy by Daughter Two, who is currently enroute to somewhere in Florida. All sorts of wonderful things planned by that family, including activities like photographing alligators in the back yard and watching a golf tournament, which would, of course, be WAY up there on my priorities. After getting a sunburn, they will be coming back to ice storms. One of the questions I received this month related to this sort of weirdness.

Are there any birds that migrate from north to south in the spring and vice-versa?

If you go to the Southern Hemisphere, that is the way all migrations move. There are localities where the process of migrating down from the high country in the fall takes the animals in a somewhat northerly direction but, in general, the answer is no. In some parts of the country, most notably on either side of the Rocky Mountains, migration patterns flow in an east/west direction, once again primarily to trade frigid high altitude for lower, more temperate conditions.

There is a condition, basically a genetic mutation, that can cause birds to reverse migrate. This seems to be due to damage to a group of genes. It generally only happens once and because of that, it does not get passed along to the next generation.

Most always enjoy your articles and often learn something new, i.e. another meaning of "murder." We have wondered about birds, usually pigeons, gathering at certain spots on electrical wires. Are these "murders" too or something else because they're certainly not finding food there? And why? Safety, heat, vibrations or what?

Nope, only crows are a murder. Most other birds are flocks except for a flamboyance of flamingos, parliament of owls, squadron of pelicans, cast of falcons, kettle of vultures, conclave of cardinals, cover of coots, herd of cowbirds, raft of ducks, siege of herons, shimmer of hummingbirds or gaggle of geese.

I would dearly love seeing a gaggle sitting on wires. The reasons for birds to sit on a line depends on the species and time of the year. When they are flocking up for a migration, it is important that they have a visible gathering point so those coming to the party can locate the main flock. This is the same reason a lot of the shallow water ducks and geese go sit in the center of a lake or river in the spring and fall.

Other times, it is safety. It makes a good place to sit, digest the recent meal, and be able to spot any danger coming from 360 degrees. Many times it is actually communication. Pigeons settle a lot of their social issues in the air. What seems to be aimless circling around is actually a very complex dance. Some of the birds are competing with each other, others are evaluating the strengths of a potential partner, and still others are displaying and intensifying their bond.

At the end of this exercise, the birds typically go and sit for a while. When they are under a bridge, inside a building or on a long tree limb we usually do not notice this. When they sit on wires we quite often wonder just what they are doing. Actually, since many feral pigeons are gray, we cannot notice the nuances. However the ordering on this resting perch is also a form of communication solidifying everyone’s position in the social hierarchy. And we thought they were just loafing around.

My pigeons will also abandon the coops in favor of the power lines when there is a bird hawk threatening them. It is a very safe position. A racing pigeon can outfly a hawk if they see it in time. The open power lines allow clear vision in all directions around, above, and below to easily spot dangerous hawks. Speaking of hawks, many that tend to hunt by sitting on a perch and watching the ground below for prey, find the power lines a good spot — once again with a great field of vision. Human activities create wildlife habitat in most instances.

As soon as there is a warm spell, there are skunks everywhere. Why are they a protected species?

The poor skunk has been much maligned. In 1636 a book chronicling one man's travels across Canada referred to our little black and white friend as "the Devil's Child ... strong-smelling, evil and malicious ..." Apparently, this fellow got a little too close to the skunks' last line of defense. The Devil's Child sobriquet has stuck with the skunk but over the years it has gained some supporters.

The first protection came when the beer industry in New York state was threatened by a grub that killed hop vines. The hop-growers searched for a cure and found that a single skunk could devour as many as 200 grubs in a single night. They petitioned the legislature and, in 1893, the first law in the country to protect the skunk was passed through the New York Legislature. Since their diet consists of all manner of harmful insects and rodents, the skunk is a four-legged pest control machine that will do its work without noise or odor if just left alone. Sounds like a good deal to me!

However, the way the weather pattern is shaping up, we will not have to worry about seeing any skunks for a few more weeks. Unlike some people, they know when to just sleep through the cold weather. ...