Bob Henke column: Properly helping along young wildlife

I came home from work hot, sweaty and definitely sleepy. Deciding to engage in the delightful forbidden pleasure of a short nap, I stripped off my good clothes, turned on the fan and stretched out on the bed, falling asleep in record time. In what seemed like a matter of seconds but was actually a half hour later, as I had requested, Dr. Wifey woke me. The method she employed was gentle rubbing on my arm; very nice but in the context of our life history, quite unusual.
For many of our early years, our mattress and box spring were directly on the floor, with a hand-crafted headboard at the top. I was in the habit of waking just before the jarring ring of the wind-up, bells-on-the-top alarm clock. Then I would lie there enjoying the delicious, heavy feeling of half-sleep for a few minutes. This relaxing interlude was fine, if I did not fall back asleep. If I dropped off, and the milking awaited, Dr. Wifey’s habit was to put both feet in the small of my back and shove me out onto the floor.
She found this far more amusing than I.
Our second morning with the new four-poster bed began with me making the 3-foot plunge to the floor and, although she snickered all through my diatribe, we did not do that anymore. There is, however, something about a man sleeping during daylight that women cannot stand. In May, we Conservation Officers worked from noon to the following dawn, babysitting the collegiate Memorial Day orgies taking place in the state campsites. I would get home, do the milking, and go to bed.
The windows were closed to shut out the incessant robin whinnying. We had yet to reach a level of affluence to allow a window unit air conditioner so the solution was to shut the door against kids and dogs and lie naked on top of the sheets with a big box fan providing not only cooling air flow but white noise for my precious four or five hours sleep. Dr. Wifey’s job was to wake me at lunchtime to go back to work.
On one such occasion, I was sleeping on my back and awoke to something huge, cold and wet making a beeline scrabble due south from my chest. I climbed the headboard to the delight of the audience. Dr. Wifey had found a big toad in the garden and thought it a perfect way to wake me for work. This was such a success that the following year, this time as I warily slept on my stomach, it was something huge, wet, cold and darned scratchy moving rapidly down a similar path. Seems they had stopped to move a big painted turtle Momma out of the road and figured, “why not?”
Still, the worst spring wake-up was unintentional. Same scenario, I had worked all night and flopped down on the bed. When I realized I had failed to take off my mandated black socks, I was too tired and lazy to sit back up. This was an important lapse because the previous evening, we got a call for an injured owl. Dr. Wifey, President of the Wildlife Rehabilitator’s Association, made the rescue — a barred owl knocked loopy by a vehicle.
Since all our cages were full and the bird simply needed a few hours in the quiet to shake off the cobwebs, she felt a good solution was to cover the clothes in the bedroom closet with newspaper, put jesses on the owl’s legs, and let it perch on the closet bar in the dark until it felt better. I did not notice it when I opened the door and hung my stuff on a peg. It, on the other hand, did notice me, or more specifically, my feet. Apparently, my toes wiggled in my sleep. The owl felt that looked like a snack, swooped down and grabbed them.
This put it right at the end of the lead tied to the jesses. Raptor feet are constructed such that pulling away makes the grip tighter so I was firmly hooked to the owl and tied to the closed bar. I still had not even figured out why my toes hurt so bad and I could not get away, when the bellowing brought the wildlife rehabilitator to disengage us and admonish me to be quiet and not upset the owl.
Although sunny weekends in May left me with some profound psychological damage, it is also a time many are outside, shaking off the winter doldrums with some fun in the sun. This is a good thing but it is also a time when some folks find they run afoul of wildlife. There are several prime candidates:
1. Baby birds and animals. The wild calendar starts early, regardless of weather, so by the end of May, the calls on “orphaned” wildlife babies begin. In most cases, the best answer is take a picture and get away from it. If a baby bird is sitting upright, has feathers and has its eyes open, it is not orphaned, it is fledging. The parents care for it while it is on the ground and in bushes learning to fly.
The parents often will not approach when you are there so stay away. If the baby is naked, has its eyes closed and cannot sit up, it needs to go back in the nest. If you can find the nest, put it back. Birds will not smell you and reject the baby. That is something you tell kids to make them leave baby birds alone. If you cannot find the nest, call a rehabilitator.
Rabbits are the next most commonly kidnapped babies. If the bunny is fully furred, sitting up, moving around and at least as large as a golf ball, things are progressing as they should. The mother simply abandons the babies because she is already pregnant and busy making a new nest and generating colostrum for the next litter. Some of the babies will thrive, some will get eaten, and some will simply fail to learn to eat and die. Nothing you can do will change the process.
2. Turtles. Now is when the mother turtles are leaving the water to lay their eggs. This often involves crossing roads. Do not run over them. Not only is it cruel and illegal, you are doing damage to the aquatic ecology. Contrary to popular myth, northern snapping turtles do not eat game fish, ducklings or swimmers’ toes. Studies have repeatedly demonstrated their diet is 80% vegetable material and the rest is carrion. A big snapper makes a pond cleaner and a better place for everything else to live. If you stop to help them across the road, move them in the direction they are headed and do not lift them by the tail.
3. Bee swarms. The natural reproduction of honey bees is the swarm. When the colony becomes crowded, they begin raising a new queen and, before she hatches, the old queen leaves with half the bees to establish a new colony. This queen has not been outside the hive in a couple of years and has poor flying stamina. The bees have found a new home and lead her in that direction but she can fly only 50 yards at a time. When she stops to rest, the bees form a protective cluster around her.
They are not dangerous. Do not spray them, throw things at the cluster or mess with them at all. They will move on in a while all by themselves. To keep them from setting up housekeeping in the wrong place, like a house wall, call your local emergency center. They have a list of beekeepers who will come, catch the swarm, and allow everyone to live happily ever after.
And now, I think I will happily go take a nap. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.