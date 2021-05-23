Bob Henke column: Properly helping along young wildlife

Since all our cages were full and the bird simply needed a few hours in the quiet to shake off the cobwebs, she felt a good solution was to cover the clothes in the bedroom closet with newspaper, put jesses on the owl’s legs, and let it perch on the closet bar in the dark until it felt better. I did not notice it when I opened the door and hung my stuff on a peg. It, on the other hand, did notice me, or more specifically, my feet. Apparently, my toes wiggled in my sleep. The owl felt that looked like a snack, swooped down and grabbed them.

This put it right at the end of the lead tied to the jesses. Raptor feet are constructed such that pulling away makes the grip tighter so I was firmly hooked to the owl and tied to the closed bar. I still had not even figured out why my toes hurt so bad and I could not get away, when the bellowing brought the wildlife rehabilitator to disengage us and admonish me to be quiet and not upset the owl.

Although sunny weekends in May left me with some profound psychological damage, it is also a time many are outside, shaking off the winter doldrums with some fun in the sun. This is a good thing but it is also a time when some folks find they run afoul of wildlife. There are several prime candidates: