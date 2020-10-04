Bob Henke column: Preparing for the onset of winter

They were all agitated because they were evicting the drones. I always find that so darned sad. All their life, the drones (male bees) have lived in the hive compatibly. Now that the days are getting shorter, their primary function — mating — is no longer needed. And so it comes to pass that the same sisters who raised and fed the boys are dragging them out of the entrance and dropping them over the edge to die alone in the cold.

The poor confused guys come scrambling back in to the warmth only to be set upon by two or three workers and dragged back out again. Sometimes the guard bees bite off one of the drone's wings so he cannot fly back to the entrance. After a while, hurt and exhausted from resisting, the poor fellows give up to lie in front of the hive and die slowly of starvation and hypothermia while staring back at the only home they have ever known. I hope bees are not intelligent. That would be a hard one for a drone to contemplate.

You know you live in a small town when a woman, who used to babysit my siblings and me, calls up early on a Saturday morning and says, “Can you come up here? There is a snake in my living room.” I, of course, went up immediately — I am still afraid of her — and found a little garter snake, one of two that actually made it to her living room. He now lives in my backyard. We all look after each other around here.