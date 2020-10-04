Bob Henke column: Preparing for the onset of winter

I spent quite a bit of time this morning raking hair out of my dog. I do not know what possessed me to get a fuzzy dog. Every time the season changes, he drops at least three bushels of hair around the house. Combing out Clyde’s dense underfur has become another fall chore.
I sit and rake at him while Dr. Wifey aims the vacuum hose at the point to catch the double fistful that comes out at each stroke. We will clog the vacuum three or four times before the fuzz amount begins to abate. The elegance comes in, I suppose, with the fact that I dump the hair outdoors where it is quickly gathered by all sorts of creatures to insulate their winter dens.
The fact he is a yellow dog reminds me of another fall chore I used to face with some trepidation. We had a palomino pony named Flint, supposedly for the kids. As a practical matter, it fell to me to put in hay, lug grain and haul the manure he created with these expensive commodities, and take care of any horse maintenance needs he might have from keeping flies off him to floating his teeth. Every spring and fall, I found myself currying off the hair he was discarding so he could grow more appropriate to the coming weather and giving him a pony pedicure.
I did not mind the interminable currying but the biannual hoof trimming was always a brawl. Being a pony, everything was a little too low to be really comfortable, although I have never heard a farrier describe their job as “comfortable” regardless of the size of the equine. Flint, however, gave added value because he looked on those sessions as a way to annoy me in every imaginable way.
I always started with the hind feet because these were typically the most painful from the perspective of my back. The easiest method was to turn my back, put the foot between my legs and hold it with my knees while I trimmed. He would wait until I had the nippers all lined up and then twitch his foot away, often knocking me flat in the process. This would go on until I grew exasperated and gave him a swat on the belly with the flat of the file.
This would typically straighten him out until I got to the front feet. Then he would reach around and chew on my shoulder, continuing this until I threatened him with the file again. Then, after the heavy trimming was done, I would kneel, put his knee on mine, and in that secure position, file everything smooth and even. At some point in this process, for each foot, the weight on my knee would become extreme. Flint would have lifted his other foot off the ground to bring all his weight to bear on me. For this, I did not even threaten him since I found it clever in a diabolical way.
All around us, just like dogs and ponies, things in the wild are preparing for the onset of winter. Yesterday, as I was checking on the bee hives, the girls were awfully bitey. It was not just one but every hive that was aggressive. After a dozen or so dings on the hand, I actually put gloves for the first time this year (thank you to the nice lady who found a pair for me when COVID shoppers had hoarded them all). I was trying to figure out what I was doing wrong when I noticed the reason for the upset.
They were all agitated because they were evicting the drones. I always find that so darned sad. All their life, the drones (male bees) have lived in the hive compatibly. Now that the days are getting shorter, their primary function — mating — is no longer needed. And so it comes to pass that the same sisters who raised and fed the boys are dragging them out of the entrance and dropping them over the edge to die alone in the cold.
The poor confused guys come scrambling back in to the warmth only to be set upon by two or three workers and dragged back out again. Sometimes the guard bees bite off one of the drone's wings so he cannot fly back to the entrance. After a while, hurt and exhausted from resisting, the poor fellows give up to lie in front of the hive and die slowly of starvation and hypothermia while staring back at the only home they have ever known. I hope bees are not intelligent. That would be a hard one for a drone to contemplate.
You know you live in a small town when a woman, who used to babysit my siblings and me, calls up early on a Saturday morning and says, “Can you come up here? There is a snake in my living room.” I, of course, went up immediately — I am still afraid of her — and found a little garter snake, one of two that actually made it to her living room. He now lives in my backyard. We all look after each other around here.
She had been away from home for a couple of months, right in the time when everything from garter snakes to deer mice to ladybugs is looking for a place to hibernate. For snakes, the criteria is warm, dry and quiet — the living room was perfect until she came home. This is the same reason why people are finding mice in the house, milkweed bugs all over the south side of the house and large balls of ladybugs on the attic rafters.
Unlike the above examples, some winter preparations cannot be understood in the short-term. One that perplexed and upset people for years involved baby gray squirrels. Everyone from wildlife rehabilitators to hunters to hikers notices large numbers of apparently orphaned gray squirrel kits. One remarkable year, I sat on a stump eating lunch in the middle of firewood production and had 11 kits drop out of the trees in less than an hour.
When the idea of wildlife rehabilitation and rescue became popular, a couple of decades ago, many of the rehab associations began to call for an end to squirrel hunting in the fall, feeling it must be the mother squirrels were being killed, leaving the babies to starve. After a while, someone noticed that the same thing was happening in suburban parks and other areas where no hunting took place. The actual system is more complex.
Predators kill more gray squirrels in the fall than any other time for two reasons. First, the leaves have mostly fallen, making the squirrels more vulnerable. Second, and perhaps more important, there are a large number of juvenile squirrels who are not only learning to forage but trying desperately to put on enough fat and store enough food to make it through the winter. This is an important cohort since they will make up the majority of the breeding population the following year.
As a means to protect their offspring and ensure their genetic line continues, female squirrels often mate for a second time late in the year. They nurture this litter until the kits have their eyes open and are starting to crawl around, then the mothers abandon the nest and return to their own food-gathering activities. Cold and starving, these baby squirrels crawl out of the nest and usually fall to the ground. Relatively helpless, they are easy prey for all the young predators and therefore draw attention away from their older siblings, giving them a better chance of survival during a critical time. It sounds cruel but it is actually a pretty elegant system.
About as elegant as a pony balancing act. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.
