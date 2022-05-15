Bob Henke column: Plowing through the subject of sunflowers

A friend of mine borrowed my plow and inadvertently broke one of the coulters. He had someone weld it back together and then the guy reassembled it backward. I was getting a good workout cranking on the 3/4-inch drive breaker bar to disassemble, then reassemble, the coulter before starting to plow. In the Zen state brought about by hard work in the sun with 85% humidity, I contemplated the simple act of plowing the land.

I have spent the better part of 40 years planting cover crops and incorporating residue, manure and compost back into this particular plot of soil. All of this has changed the color of the clay to a nicer brown instead of yellowish gray but it has changed the basic character of the field not one iota. The clay still plows hard. Every time I start, I begin to think about a bigger tractor. However, the first time I ever plowed this field as a teenager, it was with a Ford 8N with two-bottom Dearborn plows. I am now using an identical set of two-bottom Dearborn plows, my tractor has 10 more horsepower and four wheel drive if I get in trouble.

I will stick with my tractor but it makes interesting conversations with my friend Paul. He is not the friend that broke the coulter but he is also plowing this week. My day will be measured in 28-inch increments — two 14-inch bottom plowshares. Paul pulls with a dozen 20-inch bottoms. The chickens follow me up and down the field, catching bugs and fat grubs turned over by the plow. They could not run fast enough to keep up with Paul.

There is not a stone in my field, except when the clay decides to disgorge a boulder. I hit one such this morning, lifted the plows, backed up and repeated until I had it rolled up enough to get into the bucket and carry around as a front-end weight. Paul’s plow might have disengaged fast enough but more than likely would have broken a tip and necessitated a repair. I have a freshly-caught swarm of bees that not settled in yet and are guarding a much larger area than necessary. After a few trips past, flailing my amish-style straw sun hat, I put on my bee veil. It was hotter but easier. Paul would not have cared. The bees could not get into the cab where he sits and his only complaint is that the air conditioner is not quite strong enough.

I was running my 30 hp tractor in 2-WD to conserve fuel. Paul has eight tires, each taller than my tractor, that run all the time. A fill-up cost me $30, almost exactly twice last year’s cost. It now costs Paul well north of $300 to fill up before work in the morning. I paid close to $50 for the material to change the oil before I started on this tillage season. Paul’s bill will be closer to $400. My seed costs are up by about 75%, I presume Paul’s are as well but the total is astronomically different. My clay works hard at remaining acidic so I have to lime it every spring.

I am not going to put fertilizer on the sunflowers this year. My lime bill was well in excess of lime plus fertilizer last year. The sunflowers will be shorter with smaller blooms so I will lose flower sales or people using the field as backdrop for graduation pictures. It will not hurt the honey production, which is the real point. Paul cannot scrimp. His crops are subject to all manner of requirements, determined by chemical analysis, in order to be saleable. My honey will have to cost a lot more in order to break even this year. You will see the impacts of Paul’s expenses as well, unless they run afoul of government price controls.

My specialty is varietal honeys. Every flower makes a different kind of honey and I try, to the extent possible, to keep them separate so people can experience this difference. I am always a bit conflicted when I make sunflower honey. In the natural world, no one should ever get to eat sunflower honey. Honeybees were never on this continent. They came across the Atlantic with European settlers, which had to be a heck of a project by the way. Trying to maintain a live colony of bees on a ship for 60 to 90 days took some really skilled management.

The point is honeybees are Euro-Asian. New World natives referred to them as “whiteman’s flies.” Sunflowers, on the other hand, were native and domesticated on this continent. The story of the sunflower is a long and twisted one.

Plants were domesticated on both the North and South American continents but the targets were quite different. After a couple thousand years, trade routes developed and a grand mix was the norm at the time of European contact. South America was famous for two of the vaunted three sisters — corn and beans (and less well-known for its potatoes, tomatoes and peppers).

North Americans concentrated more on seed-type resources. They began very early with four main types of wild beginning to show characteristics of domestication and selective breeding — squash (cultivated for its seed, not flesh}, chenopod, marshelder and helianthus, i.e., sunflower. As with many of the cultivars on this continent, there seemed to be a great number of colors developed. From small, non-descript yellow blossoms, there became plants with reds and blues, a color scheme reflected in their seeds as well.

In addition to making meal, providing a place for beans and squash to climb, and making raw material for mat and basket weaving, sunflowers appear to have been used to make dyes and pigments used in body-painting. Early on it was discovered that a rich oil could be pressed out of the seeds. This found use in making various bread-type foods as well as in medicines.

Things went along in this vein for five or six thousand years. By the time of contact, corn had begun to overshadow sunflowers as a main foodstuff. Colonists, however, were quite taken with the flowers and sunflowers went to Spain as ornamentals. Here all went well until they began to try pressing the oil. In the late 1700s, a patent was granted in England for a sunflower oil press (it worked with a conical screw, just like modern presses). Then there began all sorts of selective breeding for oil production.

Still, sunflower cultivation as a food stuff did not really take off again until Peter the Great in Russia noticed the plant and decreed people would begin growing it. This was due in large part to the fact Peter liked his bread moist and the Russian Orthodox Church forbade use of oil in foods during Lent. They did not, however, specifically mention sunflower oil, so its popularity peaked. By the early 19th century, more than two million acres were growing sunflowers in Russia. The prolific sunflower areas in Ukraine are encouraging much of the current conflict. Many varieties were produced in this industry. Did you ever wonder why your birdseed bags advertise “Gray Russian” sunflowers?

As the relationship between the US and Soviets became increasing less stable, American farmers were encouraged to put more acres into sunflowers and we began to see the broad vistas of yellow sunflower heads turning throughout the day to follow the sun for their name sake. The sunflower’s long path had come full circle. Escapees are now growing wild again across much of both North and South America.

Hopefully, there will be five or six acres right here if it will quit raining so I can finish plowing. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

