Bob Henke column: Plants, cooperation and the neighborhood

I periodically get a letter from an intellectual. Handwritten in flowing cursive, the topic of the missives can range from theological epistemology to physiology of the brain to the nature of pets. Since this fellow was a high school teacher, each note will typically include some reading homework and at next meeting I can expect to be tested to see if I “got it.”

I find this wonderful. There have been many teaching professionals over the course of my decades who have attempted to stuff information into my synapses. This guy was and remains head and shoulders above any of the rest at doing this. I presume, during the early stages of our relationship, he would have been hard pressed to find evidence of any effective education. I do not know why but, although I did absorb the facts, it felt somehow ostentatious and unmanly to simply repeat them back. I was far happier using them to go off on some sort of great speculation of future events than simply putting down the right fact on an exam.

The greatest example of this was on the essay portion of a final exam when, instead of describing the differences between the development of governments based on communist and capitalist economic systems, I instead expounded on why the Soviet Union was going to disintegrate and predicted the demise to the day. He had me stay after class and used what is my absolute favorite line.