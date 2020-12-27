Bob Henke column: Plants, cooperation and the neighborhood

I periodically get a letter from an intellectual. Handwritten in flowing cursive, the topic of the missives can range from theological epistemology to physiology of the brain to the nature of pets. Since this fellow was a high school teacher, each note will typically include some reading homework and at next meeting I can expect to be tested to see if I “got it.”
I find this wonderful. There have been many teaching professionals over the course of my decades who have attempted to stuff information into my synapses. This guy was and remains head and shoulders above any of the rest at doing this. I presume, during the early stages of our relationship, he would have been hard pressed to find evidence of any effective education. I do not know why but, although I did absorb the facts, it felt somehow ostentatious and unmanly to simply repeat them back. I was far happier using them to go off on some sort of great speculation of future events than simply putting down the right fact on an exam.
The greatest example of this was on the essay portion of a final exam when, instead of describing the differences between the development of governments based on communist and capitalist economic systems, I instead expounded on why the Soviet Union was going to disintegrate and predicted the demise to the day. He had me stay after class and used what is my absolute favorite line.
“Henke,” he said, “you are a block of stone and worse than a senseless thing! What am I to do with this answer?” I said he should give me full credit and then, if it turned out Soviet Union had in fact not collapsed by Christmas of 1991, he could go back and change the grade to zero. Astonishingly, I got full credit and, as fate would have it, was only off by one day. I made a point to call him and demand the full credit stand because of time zone differences and Daylight Savings time.
One thing he had us do was subscribe to the Sunday edition of The New York Times. In spite of some slippage in their journalistic rigor, I have maintained this practice for the ensuing five-plus decades and so was not totally surprised by his latest letter in which he recommended I look up a Times magazine piece about the social life of forests. He was taken by the article’s theme that trees evolved through cooperation instead of competition and wanted to speculate how this could be translated to human social systems.
The issue of cooperation versus competition has been the subject of much research and no small amount of speculation virtually since The Origin of Species was first published. Although much of the discussion centers on animal species, there is no reason to think the forces of nature would work any differently on plant species. The only problem is things happen much slower in the plant kingdom, making it much more difficult to do research.
Animal studies have demonstrated that it is all about statistics. I wrote about it in this column in January of 2019, thereby scooping the Times by two years. The end game for everything in the wild is to get as many of your genes as possible into the next generation. The days have just begun to get longer and yet, just today, we have watched mallard drakes in an interminable and increasingly violent competition to secure a mate and keep her away from all other drakes. As I went out to the stove tonight, there were several great horned owls carrying on for exactly the same reason.
On the other hand, when this important statistic may be furthered by cooperation, that works equally well. When I begin to call turkeys, I will inevitably call in groups of two or three sibling toms. Only one of these young birds will breed the hens they attract. The other will help with the fighting to drive off competing toms. Statistically, this will get more of the non-breeding brother’s genes passed along than if either of them struck off on their own, because together they can fend off larger more dominant opponents.
The New York Times article focuses on research concerning neighboring plants cooperating to maintain robust colonies of mycorrhizas. These are threadlike fungi that envelop and fuse with tree roots, helping them extract water and nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen in exchange for some of the carbon-rich sugars the trees make through photosynthesis. The mycorrhizas also connect the roots of adjoining plants to facilitate communication between them. Plants deprived of this connection very often failed to thrive, in spite of fertile soil and good access to sunlight. I suspect there will ultimately be some finding that the mycorrhizas actually stimulate directional root growth as a mechanism to secure new food sources, but we shall see.
The idea that plants can recognize their relatives and work actively to help them prosper is also being well documented. Susan Dudley, an evolutionary ecologist at McMaster University, began kin-recognition research with plants and her results have sparked interest from other researchers around the world.
It turns out there are a number of ways a plant can favor its relatives. Some species constrain how far their roots spread if their neighbor is a close genetic relative. Others may flower less freely or even tilt and move their leaves, contrary to normal phototropism, to allow more sunlight to fall on a genetically close neighbor. Certain hardwood trees display this characteristic strongly.
Some plants, when attacked by insects or larger herbivores, not only produce tannins to make their taste bitter, but release pheromones to “warn” other plants, so they may then start producing tannins of their own before the animal even gets to them. The nature of this chemical warning is tailored in some species to selectively warn other plants of the same genetic lineage while communicating nothing to those not so genetically similar.
Some of Dudley’s work with a plant common to seashores in the Northeast, the American searocket, has determined that these plants can actually determine whether a neighboring plant is a relative or not. Planted together in pots, if a plant’s companion is not a close genetic match, they greatly expand their root system, competing strongly with each other for nutrients in the soil. If, however, the neighbor is a close relative, both searockets constrain their root branching, questing deeper for nutrition as opposed to competing with the other plant.
I suspect there are many more discoveries about plant communication and interaction. Some more complex paradigms will ultimately be developed that take into consideration both the competition and cooperation elements of plant interaction. After all, emphasizing only one over the other brought about the demise of the Soviet Union on December 25, 1991, didn’t it?
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.