Bob Henke column: Philosophers, quantum mechanics and birds

I stood outside in the dark last night, listening to flocks of birds streaming overhead on their northern migrations. The various vocalizations flocking birds use to keep track of each other during flight identified the different sorts of waterfowl and other smaller passerines laboring northward, unseen in the dark, cloudy night. Gracie, our ancient gray cat who kept winding around my legs yowling for more food, hindered me somewhat in hearing well enough to perceive the types of flocks. This combination, obviously, got me to thinking about ancient Greek philosophers and alive/dead cats in boxes.

Those old Greeks were pretty clever characters. Pythagoras is my favorite example. He wrote great tomes about religion and politics and had a whole form of philosophy named after him. Pythagoreanism, which prescribed a highly structured way of life and espoused the doctrine of metempsychosis (transmigration of the soul after death into a new body, human or animal) also included a concept called the table of opposites, very similar to some of the major religious beliefs about natural balance found in many of the eastern societies from India through the Philippines.

Nowadays, our skull warriors seem able to focus only on purely intellectual pursuits. Not so the Greek philosophers, who seemed perfectly capable of studying the tangible world at the same time. Pythagoras, for example, in addition to straight philosophical exercise, also looked at things around him and sought explanations in the form of mathematical expressions. This allowed him to come up with (what else?) the Pythagorean theorem.

This caused me no end of bafflement, particularly in regard to the calculation of square roots. Calculators did not exist at this time and the abacus was no assistance in this endeavor. I am not sure I was ever exactly correct in a long-form calculation of square root. Regardless, designers and construction workers use Pythagoras’ theorem every day making everything from buildings to rocket ships.

Pythagoras influenced many of the later Greek philosophers like Aristotle and Archimedes. Like Pythagoras, these folks also were able to deal with pragmatic issues. Archimedes developed (once again, what else?) Archimedes principle, which took me all manner of intellectual effort to absorb. Who would ever think you had to know the acceleration of gravity in the area in order to figure out whether your boat would float or not?

I was most pleased to start learning about Aristotle because he worried about some of the same things I do. In addition to medical practices, Aristotle also contemplated wildlife issues. Unfortunately, his conclusions were often every bit as ridiculous as my calculations regarding Archimedes and Pythagoras. He devoted several major works to the consideration of migration. In these, he proposed that swallows disappeared on a single fall evening, sneaking into hidden caves to hibernate for the winter. This was why, he postulated, they all seemed to disappear en masse and reappear just as precipitously. Other types of birds, he figured, simply turned into others for the winter. A bluebird might, for example, join the ranks of blue jays for the winter, then reassume its normal state the following spring.

With banding studies and even tracking devices, we are doing a much better job of documenting and understanding the billions of birds migrating every spring and fall all around the world. This tells us great things like how the godwits leave Alaska and fly for seven days and nights straight to end up 7,500 miles away at New Zealand, where they will spend the winter. This is wonderful, but the question remains how a bird-brained godwit, newly hatched and only recently learning even how to fly, can find its way without a map.

Unfortunately, it turns out the answer involves a concept that caused me even more consternation than buoyancy and hypotenuses. It turns out that birds use quantum mechanics to figure out how to find New Zealand or whatever their destination may be. In other words, I have to understand Schrodinger’s cat at least as well as a bird with a brain the size of a pea in order to understand how they navigate.

Present knowledge of migration navigation indicates there are three mechanisms at work. The first is much like human travel prior to another ancient Greek discovering magnetism which enabled an ancient Chinese inventor to make a compass. Pre-compass navigation was done largely based on sun, moon and star position in the sky and landmarks along the path. Birds, when possible, seem to use both celestial navigation and terrestrial landmarks. For some, moving only a few hundred miles, flying at low altitude, and traveling in family groups, this may be all that is needed.

For migrants like the terns, godwits and others that cover extreme distances or geese and longspurs that primarily move at night, it seems they have to be physicists. We have known for a while that some birds can perceive the magnetic lines surrounding the earth. It was first demonstrated in homing pigeons. What we did not know is how they did this. The answer seems to be sort of like peeking in the box to see if Schrodinger’s cat is still hungry.

On the retina of the bird’s eye there are scatterings of complex proteins known as cryptochrome proteins which are made up of two kinds of molecules. In a normal state, these molecules are electronically neutral and a strange little tail that is part of the protein stands out away from the main structure. When a photon of blue light hits the cryptochrome, it knocks an electron from one molecule to another, making them both unstable. This is called a radical pair and their electrons begin spinning in opposite directions.

In the normal state, the electrons spin in the same direction. In the quantum world, there is an oscillation between stable and unstable condition. Quantum mechanics makes absolute knowledge of which state exists at any one time impossible to discern defines a mathematical relationship between the two states. The good part is that the differing magnetism of the earth, depending on location, exerts force on the electrons’ spin and makes the ratio between the states different in different parts of the world. The “tail" of the protein responds to different ratio of stable to unstable, moving closer or further from the main protein body. This sends a signal to the brain and allows the bird to “see” where it is in relation to the magnetic poles.

Using quantum mechanics keeps the long distance flyers on track. Learning the magnetic inclination where they are born is what enables them to return to the nesting area with such precision. Terns often land within 5 feet of the nest where they hatched after a trip of 3,500 miles. This has been further verified by recent studies in Europe. Here it was found that annual changes in the earth’s magnetic field have a direct effect on the point where returning birds land.

So, long-dead Greek philosophers are still able to confound my mathematical abilities and a songbird has a better grasp on quantum mechanics than I ever will. Perhaps the best I will ever achieve in this field is to go put this darned cat in a box. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

