In Peru, I was fascinated by the three-toed sloths I found there. They look green because of their total disregard for grooming which lets algae grow on the shafts of the hair on their backs.

A recent research project indicated a couple of things about sloths I found equally interesting. To begin with their grip strength is proportionately twice that of the strongest primates. I would have thought some of the brachiating primates (those like gibbons that swing hand-over-hand through the trees) would have been far more powerful. The explanation is that the sloth moves and reacts so much slower than the primates that in the event of something like a slip or breaking branch, they may be able to get only a single hand or foot onto a branch to save itself, whereas the monkey would be grabbing with everything it had.

The other wonderful thing researchers found, sort of by accident, is that sloths are all left-handed. The left side hand and foot are far stronger than the right side in 99% of the individuals studied, the opposite of all primates and other arboreal species. Perhaps this means they are also great artists, moving slowly because they are involved creating amazing works in their minds.

During one of my Amazon jungle treks, I happened to notice a sloth at the very base of a tree. This caused the biologists no end of excitement. It seems that sloths climb down from the trees every 30 days or so on a particular schedule, dig a small hole at the base of the tree while still clinging to the trunk, deposit a month’s worth of sloth pellets in the hole and bury it before climbing back up to the canopy. Because, in addition to the algae in their coat, sloths carry an amazing parasite load in their gut, finding fresh sloth poo to examine quite often enabled a biologist to discover hitherto unknown intestinal fauna and write great research papers. Our hike ended until the sloth finished, covered its hole, and climbed back up the tree whereupon the biologists descended upon the sloth berries like they were jewels.

Humans are universally inclined to be squeamish over the concept of other creatures living inside their bodies. My first awareness of this in myself was when I acquired my first pet. This consisted of a tiny yellow kitten that chose to fall off the truck it was riding on at the precise moment it passed in front of my house. The girls across the street picked it up and gave it to me. My mother was unimpressed by the thing — one eye glued shut with infection, one ear partially scrubbed off, and a tail in the shape of a Z from having been run over by the truck tires.

Nevertheless, it got named Tinker and began to sleep on my bed. Another neighbor girl, hearing about this, informed me that you could not sleep with cats because they would “suck your breath away.” I asked my grandfather, who told me that was an old wives’ tale. I relayed this to my heckler who responded with the information that if you slept with cats you could catch tapeworms. I was horrified at the concept of something living inside of me but, once again, Gramp said it was bunk and I should stay away from her because all girls have cooties. I relayed this information and she beat me up but at least the kitten heckle stopped.

I have to admit, I was just as weirded by the biologists poking through sloth berries looking for new and wonderful parasites as I was by the concept of catching tapeworms from cats. However, as a class of animals, parasites have quite the resume and we should pay more attention. Because they are not typically visible, their magnitude is usually unimagined. In fact, more than 40% of the known animal species are parasites. That does not include the vegetable parasites (algae on the sloth’s hair) and huge multitude of fungi.

Sightings — April 23 A couple of wood frogs are the featured guests in Sightings this week.

It is also probably a very low number because most scientists agree that the number of known parasites are probably less than 10% of the total. Studying parasites is rather in vogue at present because it is one of the few biological fields where an enterprising researcher can be virtually assured of discovering a new species.

Parasitism has evolved thousands of times over the eons. The first multi-celled organisms immediately began to move into niches allowing them to feed off other plants or animals. There are parasitic plants (some extremely beautiful, like the purple toothwort), parasitic fish (some extremely ugly, like sea lampreys), a huge array of parasitic worms and insects, and even parasitic mammals. An example of the latter is the vampire bat whose sole food is the blood of large animals. Few people realize that 31 of the 42 major phyla (think the “tree of life”) are made up of parasites.

One of the key issues regarding parasites nowadays is that their extinction rate seems to be higher than that of other plants and animals. Many have very complex life histories. The much-maligned tick responsible for Lyme disease in humans is a great example. It requires at least three hosts of different species to become an adult capable of reproduction. Herein lies the vulnerability.

A disruption of one of those hosts through any mechanism from global warming to lack of a fur harvest can spell disaster for the parasite. Parasites are most often very closely associated with a single host at each stage of life. They are, therefore, uniquely susceptible to something called “co-extinction.” Essentially, as the host goes so does its complex of parasites. This is why the extinction rate is several times higher than that of non-parasitic animals.

A typical question now is — So What? Should we not be delighted that nasty parasites are dying out? It would be nice if things were that simple. However, in many instances, in addition to taking sustenance from the host, a parasite offers some benefits in return. Humans are host for well over 100 parasites, most of which can live on no other host. The tapeworm and round worm infestation I was threatened with by my kitten tormentor are perfect examples.

We just experienced a global pandemic with all kinds of loss of life and debilitation as a result of the disease. The death rate was far higher in more developed countries and within them higher for those doing economically better. Turns out that, in return for living in your intestine and drinking blood, both types of worms greatly strengthen their host’s immune system. Carrying a tapeworm around with you turns out to be one of the best defenses against infection.

So THERE, Martha ...