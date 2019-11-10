I am plagued by predators. I cannot let the chickens out because a goshawk is sitting in the walnut tree waiting for them to emerge. A Cooper’s hawk is currently hanging out in the pear tree, digesting the last titmouse from the bird feeder.
Neither one of these birds seems particularly impressed by my efforts to drive them off. No amount of arm waving, yelling or hurling objects seems to much impress them on their lofty perches. A video without sound would probably be a scream, I must look like someone playing in a blues band (which is also very funny to watch with the sound muted).
Please save the standard comments about how I have moved into their homes, “they were here first.” Actually my efforts have created huge amounts of habitat for them where there was none before. Similarly, the “balance of nature” comments will fall on deaf ears. There is not now, nor has there ever been any balance in nature. Every species of every kind has one goal — to become the dominant species on earth and drive everything else into extinction.
Predators grow in numbers until they decimate their prey species whereupon the predator population crashes. When they are gone, prey quickly rebounds until they are beginning to damage their habitat, but by that time the predators have caught up and the whole system of peaks and valleys starts again.
If I continue to let the chickens out in their yard, the goshawk will stay here until it has killed them all. Similarly, the Cooper’s hawk will continue to hang around the feeder until all the little birds in this area are turned into castings. That is the nature of predators of all types and it is, from the statistical perspective of the individual, the most efficient way to make a living. Wipe out the prey in an area and only then seek new territory. If there are few predators, this works. If their population peaks, it causes a prey crash and everything dies.
If I like eating eggs or watching birds at the feeder, this is an unpleasant result and I would certainly prefer having some of everything. The only time there is any form of consistency or balance in wildlife populations is when there is human intervention. In most areas of the state, for example, the population of whitetailed deer is consistent with their habitat and maintaining good health. This is because of the wildlife management practices regulating take based on a strong statistical model. In areas where this is not possible, e.g., most urban/suburban areas, the old paradigm of huge populations/huge crashes continues.
One of the problems with many of the raptor (hawk/owl) species is that we have had an unnatural interlude, which changed what was a very efficient management system. Since the time farming began, our relationship with avian predators was clearly defined. If they were out in the fields and woodland areas, they were performing a valuable service and were left alone or even actively encouraged. Those that invaded the household areas were eliminated from the gene pool.
Then, at the beginning of my generation, someone invented an extremely effective insecticide. It worked perfectly. People sprayed it with little hand pump atomizers all around the house and garden. Farmers were encouraged to use it and could fail an inspection if barns and stables were not routinely sprayed. Government programs sprayed vast areas around our urban areas and all over less developed nations to control disease-carrying mosquitoes and flies. Millions of human lives were saved around the world.
The problem was, it decimated all kinds of bird species, but particularly those at the top of the food chain. The problem was noticed in chickens at first. Those raised in confinement were fine but those on small farms, running around outside and foraging most of their living, began to lay eggs with very delicate, easily breakable shells. This was the problem with wild birds as well, particularly top-of-the-food-chain predators. Their egg shells were so thin that most broke during incubation.
Raptor populations crashed, government reacted by, appropriately, banning the pesticide and putting absolute protection in place for the birds. It was against state, federal and some local laws to kill any hawk or owl. This is has been “normal” for the past 50 years. Now, populations have normalized and, although raptors have become iconic, idolized species, their numbers have begun to adversely effect their prey species.
Ruffed grouse, the quintessential gamebird of North America, has always existed in cycles. Populations seemed to peak and wane over a 10-year period. Everyone learned a “reason” for this, depending on whose research you read. Mine had to do with sunspot activity but parasite infestation is gaining favor now. In the 1940s, the theory in vogue was populations of goshawks and great horned owls, increasing in the Canadian boreal forests, and spilling down into the aspen forests of the United States. Now it turns out, although the invading raptor hypothesis never got much interest decades ago, this is exactly what is messing with not only grouse but snowshoe hare numbers as well.
Both great-horned owls and goshawks feed on a range of prey, but the preferred winter dinner is a fat snowshoe hare. When raptor numbers increase enough, the hares are wiped out across much of their range. When this happens, both species also switch to Plan B — which is eating ruffed grouse. The raptor numbers have become so high that the grouse are unable to keep up and populations are reaching historic lows. In some formerly excellent habitat, drumming numbers have dropped to undetectable. Some biologists are predicting grouse to be lost in some areas for the forseeable future.
Interestingly, drops in songbird species are being reported in many of the lower 48. Although we will go through all sorts of contortions to attribute this to something current like global warming, GMOs or plastic bags, the dynamics are identical to the grouse cycle disruptions and we may well find our success in saving the hawks is why there are no birds at our feeders. Personally, I am thinking I might be able to get enough loft with one of Clyde’s training bumpers to drive our predators away from the house. ...
