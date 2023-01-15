Bob Henke column: On Gracie, opossums and owls

There have recently been a spate of TV commercials and arrogant Facebook memes regarding outdoor pets. The basic theme is along the lines of, “If you are cold, they are cold. Bring them in the house.” Of course, the inverse is more true, “If you are warm wearing two layers of insulating clothing, they are warm with fur and a guard coat.”

However, apart from the intrinsic dumbness, I do really prefer to have the pets indoors during cold nights or even rainy summer days. Unfortunately, Gracie has a far different take on the matter. From the time she was a kitten, she has been on a progressive move to be outdoors more and more. By about her third year, she was actively objecting to any attempt to get her indoors. Bringing her in to a warm house would be answered by hours of continual yowling, furious scratching at doors and windows ripping off big splinters of wood, and, if we ignored this, a complete rejection of the litter box in favor of the arms of couches and chairs.

I finally gave in and just made an insulated box on the sheltered porch. A heating pad or corn bag was added on very cold nights. This is Gracie’s 19th year and although she still leaves a mouse or rat for me on the welcome mat a couple of times a week, she is beginning to lose some weight and condition so I thought I might up the ante on her warmth. I tried again to bring her inside. The primary result was, in addition to even more hysterical and destructive objections, she now did not want me close enough to catch her outside.

We finally made friends again. I just started getting up in the wee hours to reheat her corn bags. Then, on the coldest night this year, I found her sleeping curled up on top of the box. Dr. Wifey was a huge fan of buying animal bed items from Publisher’s Clearinghouse and, since these typically did not work out, there was a pile, which I just left on top of the cat box for more insulation. This seemed her bed of choice.

I gently picked her up and put her inside the nice warm box. I was no further than the door before she was on top of the pile again. When I petted her during the morning feeding, there was frost on her guard hairs. She seemed unconcerned but it bothered me greatly. There is not room enough in this column to detail my efforts to make the darned cat not sleep in the open air. When it became completely clear she felt the same about the luxurious cat house as she did about indoors, I finally hit upon a solution to out-psyche her.

No cat can resist a cardboard box. I put one on the porch and she climbed in immediately. Next, I put a bed blanket in it. Finally, I closed the top and cut an entrance hole. Now, I have basically duplicated the warmth of the other box with insulation all around the outside supplemented by a pile of defunct dog bed pads. Perhaps I could have just lined the other box with the cardboard walls she seems to prefer. This is now a moot point because the porch possum has taken up residence in the former cat house. I must admit giving both Gracie and the poss a heated corn bag but I am not bringing her into the house regardless of how many plaintive pleas appear on the TV.

We had a bale of straw and some corn stalks as fall decorations on our porch. When we went to move it (admittedly only a week ago), the straw bale was pulled apart, the corn stalks stripped, and there was an opossum sleeping in a big nest it had made from these materials. Do opossums hibernate? Will it die if we take the stuff away? Or are we just stuck with fall decorations until July?

Opossums are not cold-weather adapted animals. For a long time, Virginia was about as far north as they were found. As with so many other creatures (and plants), they moved rapidly into new areas when the Interstate highway system was developed. When I was very small, I remember the great excitement when my grandfather found one raiding his garbage can in Westchester County. It was big news featured in the local paper. Nowadays, opossums are found well into Canada.

However, the fact they have occupied northern climes does not mean they have adapted well — the time frame is too short. In order to survive, the poor poss has to continue foraging year around. During cold snaps (or cold rainy weather) they do remain in their dens and sleep for long periods, but this is normal sleep, not the total torpor of hibernation. So the short answer is, no, they do not actually hibernate but uprooting your opossum from the winter bed she has prepared would likely be a death sentence.

It is too bad you did not get to see your opossum constructing her nest. Dr. Wifey once got one in for rehabilitation late in the summer. When its broken leg healed, it was mid-winter so we kept it until spring before release. This one was in a long cage. We would put a wad of hay in one end. The poss would come and sit on the hay while kneading and combing through the pile. All at once, she would stand up and miraculously have a huge bundle tied by her tail in the middle. She would carry this little bale over her back down to the far end where it was added to the already huge nest. It was great fun to watch.

Congratulations on your unanimous election to head the Washington County Board of Supervisors. I certainly hope this will not prevent you from continuing your column in The Post-Star. My grandchildren found a headless bird in our flower garden a few days ago. My husband threw it across the road into a ditch and found it to have talons. Why would what he presumed to be a hawk, it was about a foot long without the head, be found headless in the garden? Any thoughts?

Thank you. I will definitely keep up the column. Generally, a headless carcass is the calling card of one of the large owls. Great horned owls quite often prey upon roosting birds, even small hawks and crows, in the winter when they are easier to detect on the roost at night. In general, when prey is plentiful, they pick the part of the prey that provides the most nutrition with the least energy expended for digestion, i.e., the head. The parts we would eat, after cooking, are just too much work to digest raw unless you are a very hungry owl.

Small rodents are generally swallowed whole but something larger like a rabbit is also often simply decapitated in the early parts of winter. When rats or squirrels kill baby birds, they quite often eat just the head as well. I once heard a huge fracas in the hen coop. At the time, I had several hens with baby chickens. When I got there, I found over a dozen decapitated chicks but I also found Percival, our old yellow tomcat, had solved the problem by catching the fat gray squirrel as it squeezed out through a hole in the window screening.

Gracie keeps bringing in rodents so I guess it will justify dealing with her eccentric nature. ...

