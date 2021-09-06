Bob Henke column: On animals, and shiny metallic things

Once, when I caught him laboriously flying off with my entire ring of state keys, I chased after him and found his stash — a hole about 30 feet up a hemlock tree. I got the ladder and recovered not only my keys but a huge wad of aluminum foil, several sockets (not all mine), a chrome hose nozzle and a very nice turquoise bracelet. The latter was engraved and I located the owner who lived almost 2 miles away as the crow flies.

I imagine your thieving raven did not actually ingest the wingnuts but rather carried them by the beakful or even in its crop for later regurgitation into its chosen hiding place. In many cases, loggers and sawmill operators have found “metal” in a tree trunk with no good explanation. A recent case was a bandsaw mill that destroyed a brand new blade on several pieces of silverware embedded in the upper part of the log. My guess was a corvid who subsequently died, leaving the tree to grow around its stash.

One of the other questions I did not get to also involves animals eating strange things, so this seems an appropriate time to address that as well.

I have been watching rabbits in our yard and driveway who appear to be licking at bare dirt and even eating it leaving small holes. They seem to come back to the same places. What is wrong with them?