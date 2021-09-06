Bob Henke column: On animals, and shiny metallic things

The last column was dedicated to answering questions. As usual, particularly after fair week, there were more than I could fit into the space. Also as usual, I took a little grief from folks whose questions did not appear.
In my defense, I did answer them all personally — with one exception. This was purely mechanical but this was little comfort to the young woman who posed it. I shall try to overcome my horrible lapse forthwith.
The theme of her latest communication, left on my answering machine as was the original question, was basically how could I be so uncaring as to fail to give her a response to a situation that was clearly life and death. In my defense, she left no call-back number either time and her caller ID is blocked. The crux of her question was in regard to a large raven that flew down to where they had been working on some building project, and made off with not one, but all the 3/8 inch wingnuts they had spread out on a workbench. This, she was sure, was life-threatening to the birdbrain and she wanted to know (1) what to do and (2) why did it do that?
The first part is easy. Unless you have a great idea about how to tell which raven was involved and can figure out how to pluck it from the sky — the answer is, do nothing. The only other alternative I can think of is to post it on Facebook and get 700 comments telling you what you should have done to avoid the problem.
The second part as to the motivation of the raven to grab up a mouthful of wingnuts is more problematic. Animals eat all sorts of weird stuff. My current beagle is especially fond of tufts of hair, unerringly finding big wads of shed deer hair in the spring. The other day I had to boot him out of the garbage bag where I dump the contents of the vacuum cleaner. It always looks like enough fuzzy retriever hair to knit a new dog and Cooper was treating it like a buffet line.
It is not just my dog, by the way. Friends of ours have a daughter. Said daughter decided to give up on boys and got a cute little puppy to console herself. The disinterest in dating did not endure and the puppy now resides at our friends’ house. When a rather large expensive ring disappeared, a huge frenzied search ensued until the father got an idea. He took the metal detector out into the back yard and in short order located the ring where the puppy had recycled it.
As far as the wingnuts go, not just ravens but all corvids seem inordinately fond of shiny metallic things. Dr. Wifey once raised a baby crow. When his broken wing and legs healed, she turned him loose but he did not leave for much of the rest of the year. He talked. His single phrase was, “Hello Dummy!” which he picked up because that was how I always greeted him when he came to bother me. He stole cookies from the little kids, untied their sneakers amid great howling and crying, followed Janice up the garden rows picking off tomato worms and potato beetles, and he was a prolific thief of tools, keys, fishing lures or anything else shiny he could spot.
Once, when I caught him laboriously flying off with my entire ring of state keys, I chased after him and found his stash — a hole about 30 feet up a hemlock tree. I got the ladder and recovered not only my keys but a huge wad of aluminum foil, several sockets (not all mine), a chrome hose nozzle and a very nice turquoise bracelet. The latter was engraved and I located the owner who lived almost 2 miles away as the crow flies.
I imagine your thieving raven did not actually ingest the wingnuts but rather carried them by the beakful or even in its crop for later regurgitation into its chosen hiding place. In many cases, loggers and sawmill operators have found “metal” in a tree trunk with no good explanation. A recent case was a bandsaw mill that destroyed a brand new blade on several pieces of silverware embedded in the upper part of the log. My guess was a corvid who subsequently died, leaving the tree to grow around its stash.
One of the other questions I did not get to also involves animals eating strange things, so this seems an appropriate time to address that as well.
I have been watching rabbits in our yard and driveway who appear to be licking at bare dirt and even eating it leaving small holes. They seem to come back to the same places. What is wrong with them?
Nothing is wrong with them, except they may be pregnant. Eating earth is called geophagy and is an important way for many animals to meet their nutritional needs. When I was in Peru, I watched clouds of macaws and other birds fly in from quite a distance to eat a sort of pinkish clay out of a particular open spot on a small bluff over the Amazon. This was explained as a way to neutralize the extremely acid fruits they had been eating and allow digestion.
Research has shown the most prized clay soils carry a strong negative charge on their molecules. Most toxins are so because of their acidic qualities. Geophagy allows the clay molecules to attach to the toxins and carry them harmlessly out of the body.
Your rabbit may be eating some particularly acidic foods like wild apples or she may have a need for more calcium to produce milk, but what she is doing is normal and beneficial behavior. In the fall, you will often see squirrels doing the same thing. They seem especially fond of the dirt found in pavement cracks in the highway. The explanation given is once again detoxification — removing the toxic tannins found in acorns and other wild nut crops the squirrels concentrate on at this time of the year.
So there you go. I have not finished ALL the questions but at least you can see I am working on it. ...
Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.