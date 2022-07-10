Bob Henke column: Oak apples, which are not what they may seem

I apologize in advance for any bizarre tripe you may encounter in this piece. I do not know what is wrong with me. The malady is manifested primarily by a total inability to concentrate and a propensity, when asked to explain anything, to launch into description so convoluted and verbose that within moments I have even confused myself. The tendency to babble is not, in and of itself, alarming. This happens periodically and can be caused by anything from lack of sleep to odd acquaintances.

This time is different and I am beginning to suspect divine intervention.

I noticed this when I found myself answering a fairly straightforward reader’s question with three pages of technical information ending with quotations from Monty Python. I deleted and retooled, then went to the Post Office. The turn signal lever on the Jeep is such that I periodically hit it when backing around to the right. I did it this day and noted it was not blinking normally, instead doing the frenetic pattern that indicates a blown bulb in the front.

I had a spare bulb so I got out in the driveway and changed it, an action that had absolutely no effect. The blinker was flashing in exactly that weird pattern. As I headed up the driveway, I encountered a muskrat working in the center stripe. He was harvesting only trefoil and only that which was blooming. After gathering a huge mouthful, he headed off for the pond. I have no explanation for this behavior.

I put on the signal to turn into the post office and it did exactly nothing. Inside, someone asked me about giant hogweed and in my response I inexplicably used the term “inflorescence,” which I have read but cannot remember actually uttering prior. On the way home, the right blinker kept coming on all by itself and remaining so until I turned on the lever, whereupon it would stop. In the driveway, I found the muskrat hustling back to the pond with a mouthful of flowers. He had picked every one for about 50 yards.

When I sat down to read the mail the first hint of an explanation appeared. There, in a large envelope, was complete documentation of my ordination as a minister “able and privileged to perform any and all rites and legal functions of the position.” An acquaintance had been quite adamant that I perform a marriage ceremony, believing this was something Town Supervisors could do. It is not. However, not wanting to disappoint, I began the ordination procedure. They decided to bag the wedding plans and I forgot about ordination until the day muskrats started picking flowers and the package arrived.

Clearly, these are signs, but I cannot cipher of what. I have one good friend who went from being a game warden to being a Baptist minister but I feel his advice would be useless. I do not want to perform any rites and almost none of the legal functions. Bill, on the other hand, is utterly dedicated and serious. He even learned Greek so he could read some original texts to make sure he had it right. I have yet to master English. Greek would be Greek to me. Yet I remain afraid my recent tendency to “over-express” is the onset some sort of vaticinal utterances or worse yet, speaking in tongues.

The latter got me in great trouble at a Pentacostal church. The lady next to me asked if I was a true believer and I replied I truly believed they had the most uncomfortable pews in the world. She harrumphed and ignored me. When the minister’s eyes rolled up and he began to babble, I asked her what he was saying. She said he was speaking in tongues. I said, yes, but the point was that true believers can understand him, so what was he saying? She got a deer-in-the-headlights look for a moment, but then, fortuitously, was slain in the lord and stayed stretched out on the uncomfortable pew for the rest of the service.

Shortly after the ordination, I got a note from a person concerned by some strange fruits he was finding in his yard. I am afraid I answered him with some wildly overly complex phraseology. In my effort not to succumb to odd theological manifestations, predilections, penchants or proclivities, I will try again — consciously keeping any strange lingo at bay.

The objects were round, golf ball-sized, hollow and very light. He found them on his lawn and blowing about on the driveway. There was no cause for concern, these are simply oak apples. I presume some of you are now convinced I have made the step into loonitude, holding that oaks make acorns, not apples, however, these growths are simply named for their shape and appearance.

The similarity ends at outward appearance, for oak apples are hollow paper-like spheres weighing almost nothing. Not a fruit at all, these are galls, homes for insect larvae made by causing the plant to grow abnormal shapes. In this case, the resident is the larvae of the oak apple wasp, a tiny unremarkable insect, completely dependent on the oak tree.

Females burrow into the soil and spend most of their life eating sap from the oak’s roots. When they are mature, they climb up the trunk and lay an egg on a tiny growing leaf at the tip of a branch. When this hatches, enzymes produced by the tiny larvae cause the leaf to grow into the “apple” shape with the larvae cradled inside in a complex system of gossamer struts, eating sap from the tree. Ultimately, it pupates, the adults emerge and mate. The flightless females crawl down to burrow into the roots and the cycle repeats. There is no effect on the growth or health of the tree.

Oak apples are not edible, although some birds and small rodents tear them open for the tasty larvae inside. At one point, they were in some demand because, to discourage predators, the papery husk is full of tannins. After the wasp leaves, the galls dry, becoming feathery light, and change to a dark brown color. Ground and processed, these tannin-rich galls were used to manufacture a particularly high-end writing ink in the days of quills and fountain pens.

I used to amuse the kids by finding a dry oak apple gall, laying down on my back and making it “levitate.” They are so light that a small amount of air, blown out through pursed lips with suspend them, sometimes spinning, three or four inches in the air. Certainly no miracle, but greatly amusing to little ones. I presume they would have liked me being smitten by divine lightning just as well. ...