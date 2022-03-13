Bob Henke column: No reason to be scared of this spider

We are quite a panicky species. It comes from being intelligent. Under any circumstance, our minds figure out what is the worst possible explanation for what is happening and we base our initial reaction on that.

A perfect example involved some decorating. I once thought that a little model of a mouse would add some whimsy to one of the pictures in my office. It had been there quite a while until one day when the Goose Island Goddess was sitting in my chair, back to the picture, talking to the Terminator sitting across from her. Suddenly, the Terminator spotted the “huge rat” on the picture frame, assumed it was a prelude to hordes of rodents pouring into the office, let out a shriek, and headed for the door. The Goose Island Goddess assumed the only thing that terrifying had to be a big hairy spider lowering down from the ceiling to get her so she also began to shriek, tipped over the chair, and stampeded out as well.

Hearing the shrieking, the assessor assumed the building must be on fire so she joined the shrieking and stampeding. In the matter of a few seconds, the entire office was emptied and they were all standing out in the road yelling at each other about three different imagined catastrophes.

I am not claiming any superiority or immunity from weird reaction. The first time I really noted the human propensity to panic about absurd assumptions was when I found myself in a group of graduate students, planning our lives in the face of an imminent ice age. Because of our use of fossil fuel, there would be glaciers covering New York within a couple of decades and if we expected to survive, let alone get jobs, we had to immediately look for positions in equatorial areas.

Several of my colleagues actually left, which in hindsight might not have been a bad move. They are warm in Puerto Rico while I am plowing snow. There was, of course, no glaciation and now we are reacting just as strongly about being flooded because of global warming (for exactly the same reasons).

The propensity to believe bad news over good and react to the worst possible outcome before anything even happens is still alive and well. Worse than that, it is filling my inbox.

The current panic involves a spider. I was intending to ignore it because (1) it is not a native species, (2) nothing has happened yet, and (3) the panic is about something that is never going to happen anyway. However, all the national news services, from Fox to CNN, have reported on it and the concept of giant, three-inch spiders raining out of the sky has caused quite a stir.

The beast in question is called the joro spider. Native to Japan, it is actually quite pretty. Its body is brightly colored in reds, blues and yellows in various patterns. Including its long legs, it can be about the size of the palm of your hand. Accidentally introduced from Japan, probably in a shipment of plants, they were first seen in Georgia in 2014. Since then they have spread to the Carolinas and Tennessee.

Another invasive spider, the golden silk spider, is similar to the joro but is adapted only to subtropical climates. It came into the southeast US 160 years ago, but spread no further, becoming just another part of the ecosystem. Joros, on the other hand, are tougher and can stand some freezing temperatures. This led some biologist to speculate they could get as far as the Northeast this summer and that enabled someone to think of a worst-case scenario and publicize it.

The joro spider is a member of the orb builders family, spiders that build the round webs to snare prey, the webs we are continuously sweeping down from corners of our buildings. In the case of the joro, the webs are quite beautiful because the silk strands are a lovely golden color. There is no reason to expect the joro to have any adverse ecological effects so what is the problem? It is benign, pretty, not aggressive, and non-poisonous.

The problem is with its reproduction.

The joro, like the majority of other orb builders around the world, encase their eggs in a silk ball and guard it until the babies hatch. Then the young disperse by a process called “ballooning.” Waiting for a good wind or morning updraft, the tiny hatchlings make their way to the highest point they can reach and begin to spin out a single strand of silk. At some point, this gets caught by an air current and when it becomes long enough, it lifts the baby spider off its perch to go sailing across the sky.

Ballooning spiderlings have been picked up in sample nets at altitudes approaching 2 miles, and have been known to travel for a hundred miles or more before finally dropping back to earth to begin a web and a new life. It is a great way to ensure dispersal and genetic diversity but a bad thing for a journalist to learn. The headlines have all been permutations of a horde of giant invasive spiders dropping from the sky throughout the northeast this summer.

The fact that, at the time of said dropping, the baby spiders are almost too small to see with the naked eye, is carefully ignored. People have been seriously discussing wearable parasols to avoid being pelted with plummeting giant spiders this summer, about as silly as me planning a life in Panama to avoid glaciers.

I am hoping the office ladies welcome these pretty spiders. They have much in common. The joro spider is named for a god-creature in ancient Japanese folklore. This mythical creature, Jorogumo, is a huge female spider with the ability to transform herself into an irresistibly beautiful woman. After luring a man into her silk chamber, she strangles him with her golden ropes, turns back into a spider, lays her eggs, and snacks on him until it is time to do it again.

Some parts of that fable very much resemble threats I received after the mouse/spider/burning building incident. ...

Bob Henke writes a weekly outdoors column for The Post-Star.

